Siraj now wants to build a house for the family

Mobile
Site
  • GN Network
    • Aquarius

      The monthly women's lifestyle magazine offering real solutions for real women.

    • Friday

      The most read magazine in the UAE. Lively, intelligent and thought-provoking.

    • GN Focus

      Focused reports on events, business and lifestyle. In depth, insightful, influential.

    • Inside Out

      An inspiring home interiors magazine showcasing the best interior design.

    • tabloid!

      The No. 1 source for entertainment, lifestyle & fashion in the UAE.

    • Weekend Review

      In-depth look at issues behind the news, with sections on people, books and art.

    • Wheels

      A weekly motoring magazine packed with the latest local and global motoring news, reviews and views.

    • GNTECH

      Gadget soup for the techy soul. News and reviews with our own irreverent spin

    • Baby & Child

      From pregnancy to playdates in the UAE

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

  • Classifieds
      • GNCars

        The UAE's first stop shop for buying and selling cars.

      • GNCareers

        Give your career a boost. Find the best and latest jobs.

      • GNClassifieds

        The site for buying and selling almost anything.

      • GNproperty

        Region's leading property site for buying and renting.

  • Apps
  • Subscribe
  • Quick Links
    • E-Paper

      Digital version of today’s newspaper, exactly as it is in print.

    • Mobile Version

      The fast and light-weight mobile version of GulfNews.com.

    • Advertising Guide

      Get your brand seen in the region's most read newspaper.

    • SMS News Alerts

      The fastest way to hear about major breaking stories.

    • Goodliving

      100s of offers, half price deals, 2 for 1s - and more.

    • Contact Us

      Have something you want to tell us, a question, or complaint?

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

Siraj now wants to build a house for the family

IPL call-up likely to realise dreams for Hyderabad pacer

Image Credit: PTI
Cricketer Mohammad Siraj with father Md Ghouse and mother Shabana Begum at his residence in Hyderabad on Monday. The pace bowler was picked up by Sunrisers Hyderabad for Rs 2.6 crore in the IPL players auction.
Gulf News
 

Hyderabad: First Lancer area of Hyderabad, adjacent to the upscale Banjara Hills, normally comes into the news for its poverty and unemployment. Monday, however, gave a cause for celebration in the densely populated area as a local lad made it big on the national cricket scene.

Mohammad Siraj, an uncapped cricket player, was picked up by the Sunrisers Hyderabad for an impressive Rs26 million (Dh1.42 million) at the auction for the Indian Premier League’s 10th edition in Bangalore.

The 22-year-old Siraj, a fast bowler who was playing for Rest of India in the Irani Trophy Match, is the son of an autorickshaw driver Mohammad Ghouse and came up in life the hard way.

Expressing his happiness over his selection by the home side Sunrisers Hyderabad, Siraj hoped that he will now be able to realise his twin-dreams. “First, I would like to see my father taking rest and stop driving auto rickshaw for a living which he has been doing for the last three decades. Second, I would like to buy a new home for my family”, he said.

For a lad from a lower middle class background, the local ground provided the first pitch to test his hand at fast bowling and helped in inching forward and realising his dream. His first major break was playing for Hyderabad and playing a key role in taking the home team to Ranji Trophy quarter-finals for the first time after a gap of five years.

Siraj’s nine-wicket haul against favourite Mumbai created a stir and forced everybody to sit up and take note of the new kid on the block. It was followed up by another stirring performance when he took another nine wickets in inter-state T20 tournament at 6.57 runs a piece.

His 41 wickets haul in a Ranji season this year earned him the place in the Rest of India and India ‘A’ side. Though while laying for the Rest of India, he was not able to take a wicket in the first innings he showed his prowess with the bat when he scored 26 runs at No 11. In the second inning, he took two wickets for 39 runs.

More from IPL

tags from this story

India
follow this tag on MGNIndia

filed under

GulfNewsSportCricketIPL

tags

India
follow this tag on MGN
ipl

Also In IPL

IPL 2017: Meet the 9 most expensive players

Sport Gallery

Pictures: Pliskova wins Qatar Open title

Sport Videos

PlayDubai based golf prodigy turns heads on the link
Loading...
SPORT PICTURE OF THE DAY: February 20, 2017


Competitors take part in the 1600 meters flat race at the White Turf horse racing event in St Moritz.AFP

Most Popular on Gulf News

Watch: School bus crosses 180 km/h

Watch: School bus crosses 180 km/h

Look: Inside one of costliest villas in Dubai

Look: Inside one of costliest villas in Dubai

Brothers found guilty of sex with schoolgirl

Brothers found guilty of sex with schoolgirl

Woman jailed over Dh53k Etisalat bill

Woman jailed over Dh53k Etisalat bill

Dubai driver arrested after stunt goes viral

Dubai driver arrested after stunt goes viral

2017 UAE holidays

2017 UAE holidays

Plane crashes into mall in 'massive fireball'

Plane crashes into mall in 'massive fireball'

VAT in UAE: Ministry, companies now hiring

VAT in UAE: Ministry, companies now hiring

Tower fire started in restaurant kitchen

Tower fire started in restaurant kitchen