Yusuf hopes Hong Kong hit will prime him for IPL

Mobile
Site
  • GN Network
    • Aquarius

      The monthly women's lifestyle magazine offering real solutions for real women.

    • Friday

      The most read magazine in the UAE. Lively, intelligent and thought-provoking.

    • GN Focus

      Focused reports on events, business and lifestyle. In depth, insightful, influential.

    • Inside Out

      An inspiring home interiors magazine showcasing the best interior design.

    • tabloid!

      The No. 1 source for entertainment, lifestyle & fashion in the UAE.

    • Weekend Review

      In-depth look at issues behind the news, with sections on people, books and art.

    • Wheels

      A weekly motoring magazine packed with the latest local and global motoring news, reviews and views.

    • GNTECH

      Gadget soup for the techy soul. News and reviews with our own irreverent spin

    • Baby & Child

      From pregnancy to playdates in the UAE

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

  • Classifieds
      • GNCars

        The UAE's first stop shop for buying and selling cars.

      • GNCareers

        Give your career a boost. Find the best and latest jobs.

      • GNClassifieds

        The site for buying and selling almost anything.

      • GNproperty

        Region's leading property site for buying and renting.

  • Apps
  • Subscribe
  • Quick Links
    • E-Paper

      Digital version of today’s newspaper, exactly as it is in print.

    • Mobile Version

      The fast and light-weight mobile version of GulfNews.com.

    • Advertising Guide

      Get your brand seen in the region's most read newspaper.

    • SMS News Alerts

      The fastest way to hear about major breaking stories.

    • Goodliving

      100s of offers, half price deals, 2 for 1s - and more.

    • Contact Us

      Have something you want to tell us, a question, or complaint?

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

Yusuf hopes Hong Kong hit will prime him for IPL

Elder of Pathan brothers first Indian to get nod for overseas T20 league

Image Credit: BCCI
Yusuf Pathan
Gulf News
 

New Delhi: Yusuf Pathan has become the first Indian male cricketer to sign for an overseas franchise-based T20 league and he feels the Hong Kong League in March will be ideal preparation for the upcoming IPL.

Pathan thanked the BCCI and Baroda Cricket Association (BCA) for allowing him to play in the league, which is scheduled to be held from March 8-12.

“I firstly want to thank the BCCI and BCA for giving me the NOC. I am really excited about this venture and I think it will be good preparation for the IPL. That is why I signed for it,” Yusuf, who plays for Kolkata Knight Riders in the IPL, said.

The 34-year-old, who last played for India in 2012, was Sunday unveiled by Kowloon Cantons for the tournament’s second edition. His team has also got on board the likes of Pakistan’s Shahid Afridi and England pacer Tymal Mills, who was part of the recent series against India.

Yusuf doesn’t know much about the players’ line-up but is sure that he can learn a lot from the “short and sweet” experience. “To be honest, I don’t know much about players taking part but I have heard there are some big names involved. I am looking forward to meeting them and get maximum out of the tournament.

“Also, since it is a short tournament, my domestic commitments won’t be affected and I will be available for the Vijay Hazare Trophy,” he said.

He was last seen in action at the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy and scored a 35-ball 56 in his last outing against Maharashtra.

Yusuf is known for his big hitting and still holds the record for the fastest fifty in the IPL. He achieved the feat by scoring a 15-ball half century against Sunrisers Hyderabad in the 2014 edition. He also smashed a 37-ball hundred against Mumbai Indians in 2010.

Having last played for India five years ago, Yusuf has still not lost hope of donning the national colours again. “I still work hard on my game. It is tough to be motivated all the time but I want to play for India again, for my supporters, for my fans. That is the biggest motivation. Hopefully, I will have a good IPL and after that you never know,” he added.

Tim Cutler, chief executive of Cricket Hong Kong, too thanked the BCCI for permitting him to play in the league. “This is amazing news and we are very appreciative of the BCCI in granting this NOC,” he said.

“This will go a long way to help the development of the sport in the region and with even more stars still to be announced this is shaping up to be a superb tournament that will be enjoyed by millions across the world,” Cutler added.

More from India

tags from this story

India
follow this tag on MGNIndia
Shahid Afridi
follow this tag on MGNShahid Afridi
Pakistan
follow this tag on MGNPakistan
IPL
follow this tag on MGNIPL
United Kingdom
follow this tag on MGNUnited Kingdom

filed under

GulfNewsSportCricketIndia

tags

India
follow this tag on MGN
Shahid Afridi
follow this tag on MGN
Pakistan
follow this tag on MGN
IPL
follow this tag on MGN
United Kingdom
follow this tag on MGN

Also In India

Bring on the Aussies, Kohli says after win

Sport Gallery

An icy spectacle at the Quebec Winter Carnival

Sport Videos

PlayAdam Gilchrist exclusive interview
Loading...
SPORT PICTURE OF THE DAY: February 13, 2017


Luca Aerni of Switzerland won the combined event at world ski championships after being 30th fastest in downhill. Reuters

Most Popular on Gulf News

14 rescued after blaze near Floating Bridge

14 rescued after blaze near Floating Bridge

Etihad flight diverted due to 'security threat'

Etihad flight diverted due to 'security threat'

Three bodies found in Sharjah oil tank

Three bodies found in Sharjah oil tank

UAE wakes up to wet, rainy conditions

UAE wakes up to wet, rainy conditions

Friends, family pay tribute to Indian student

Friends, family pay tribute to Indian student

WGS Live: Future of driverless transporation

WGS Live: Future of driverless transporation

Man caught growing marijuana in villa

Man caught growing marijuana in villa

Outlook for salaries in Gulf this year

Outlook for salaries in Gulf this year

An eagle intercepts a flying drone

An eagle intercepts a flying drone