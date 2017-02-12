Mobile
Whitewash of Aussies quite possible: Ganguly

Former Indian skipper says spinners provide India the edge at home

Gulf News
 

Mumbai: Former India captain Sourav Ganguly has said he wouldn’t be surprised if India swept Australia 4-0 in the upcoming Test match series, commencing on February 23 in Pune.

“Yes, it will be very difficult [for Australia]. As I said, I don’t predict in cricket, but I won’t be surprised if India wins 4-0,” Ganguly told reporters.

Asked what made India, who have not been beaten since 2012 so dominant at home, the 113-Test veteran said: “Same thing that has made India dominant at home over the last 25 years — spinners. They just keep coming one after the other. [Anil] Kumble and Harbhajan [Singh] in my time, [Ravichandran] Ashwin and [Ravindra] Jadeja now.

“You just hand the ball to any spinner, you just give it to Amit Mishra, he wins you games. You give it to Yuzvendra Chahal, he wins you games. You give it to off-spinner [Jayant] Yadav, he wins you games. So that’s what it is — spin. In India, you have to play spin well and bowl spin well to win, simple,” Ganguly quipped.

It was under Ganguly’s leadership that India came from behind and surprised Australia 2-1 in the 2001 series, played at home.

The former skipper also heaped praise on current captain Virat Kohli, describing him as a brilliant batsman. “He [Kohli] is good physically and, as a batsman, he is brilliant,” the left-handed batsman said to a query on whether being supremely fit takes Kohli to another level.

“Yes, it was only a matter of time. [Mahendra Singh] Dhoni has been remarkable. What Dhoni has done over the years is terrific and it’s a cycle of life that somebody has to take over. Every good thing in life will be taken over by someone,” said the Bengal stalwart when asked whether it will be easy for the team with Kohli leading in all formats.

India
Virat Kohli
Australia
ms dhoni

SPORT PICTURE OF THE DAY: February 13, 2017


Luca Aerni of Switzerland won the combined event at world ski championships after being 30th fastest in downhill. Reuters

