Mobile
Site
  • GN Network
    • Aquarius

      The monthly women's lifestyle magazine offering real solutions for real women.

    • Friday

      The most read magazine in the UAE. Lively, intelligent and thought-provoking.

    • GN Focus

      Focused reports on events, business and lifestyle. In depth, insightful, influential.

    • Inside Out

      An inspiring home interiors magazine showcasing the best interior design.

    • tabloid!

      The No. 1 source for entertainment, lifestyle & fashion in the UAE.

    • Weekend Review

      In-depth look at issues behind the news, with sections on people, books and art.

    • Wheels

      A weekly motoring magazine packed with the latest local and global motoring news, reviews and views.

    • GNTECH

      Gadget soup for the techy soul. News and reviews with our own irreverent spin

    • Baby & Child

      From pregnancy to playdates in the UAE

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

  • Classifieds
      • GNCars

        The UAE's first stop shop for buying and selling cars.

      • GNCareers

        Give your career a boost. Find the best and latest jobs.

      • GNClassifieds

        The site for buying and selling almost anything.

      • GNproperty

        Region's leading property site for buying and renting.

  • Apps
  • Subscribe
  • Quick Links
    • E-Paper

      Digital version of today’s newspaper, exactly as it is in print.

    • Mobile Version

      The fast and light-weight mobile version of GulfNews.com.

    • Advertising Guide

      Get your brand seen in the region's most read newspaper.

    • SMS News Alerts

      The fastest way to hear about major breaking stories.

    • Goodliving

      100s of offers, half price deals, 2 for 1s - and more.

    • Contact Us

      Have something you want to tell us, a question, or complaint?

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

The year Kohli hushed his critics

Star Indian batsman has been in astonishing form in 2016

Gulf News
 

This year has been nothing short of remarkable for India’s extraordinary captain Virat Kohli. He defied odds, smashed records and oversaw India’s greatest year in Test cricket. Regarded as one of the best batsman in modern day cricket, 2016 belonged to India’s run-machine.

The 28-year-old underlined his status as one of the best ODI players scoring 739 runs in only 10 matches at a mind-boggling average of 92.37. The right-hander scored more than 45 in eight of his 10 innings during the year, including back-to-back centuries against Australia.

Furthermore, he was instrumental in the 3-2 series win against New Zealand, amassing 358 runs in five matches. This included an outstanding 154 not out, more than half the team’s total as India chased down 289 in the third ODI.

For his outstanding contributions, he was named captain of the ICC ODI team of the year, while being designated an identical role in Cricket Australia’s team of the year, ahead of Steven Smith!

In Twenty 20 Internationals, he achieved a level of consistency that may never be matched with 641 runs at jaw-dropping average of 106.83. India’s run-machine carried his striking form into the Indian Premier League with 973 runs at an average of 81, comprising four hundreds — the best performance ever in a T20 series.

On the back of his eccentric performances in the shorter formats, Kohli piled up 1215 runs at an average of 75.93, including three double hundreds, a record for an Indian batsman in Test cricket. He guided India to three consecutive series wins against West Indies, New Zealand and England, resulting in India moving to the top of the rankings. A record nine victories from a possible 12 saw the Blue Army finish the calendar year without a solitary loss in the longest form of the game.

He is currently ranked as the best T20I batsman in the world and second in both the ICC Test and ODI rankings, with 2017 promising to be another great year for India’s King.

Adrian Abraham is an intern at Gulf News

More from India

tags from this story

Kumar Sangakkara
follow this tag on MGNKumar Sangakkara
West Indies
follow this tag on MGNWest Indies
United Kingdom
follow this tag on MGNUnited Kingdom
India
follow this tag on MGNIndia
Virat Kohli
follow this tag on MGNVirat Kohli
Australia
follow this tag on MGNAustralia

filed under

GulfNewsSportCricketIndia

tags

Kumar Sangakkara
follow this tag on MGN
West Indies
follow this tag on MGN
United Kingdom
follow this tag on MGN
India
follow this tag on MGN
Virat Kohli
follow this tag on MGN

Also In India

‘Switching formats can be emotionally draining’

Sport Gallery

2016 in review: Masters of the game

Sport Videos

PlayAdam Gilchrist exclusive interview
Loading...
SPORT PICTURE OF THE DAY: Tuesday, December 13


Cristiano Ronaldo posing with the Ballon d'Or France Football trophy in Madrid. Cristiano Ronaldo was named winner of the Ballon d'Or for the fourth time, organisers France Football said, capping a terrific year for the Real Madrid star. AFP

Most Popular on Gulf News

Dubai health insurance deadline extended

Dubai health insurance deadline extended

Where to watch NYE fireworks in the UAE

Where to watch NYE fireworks in the UAE

Car runs over Dubai boy twice, killing him

Car runs over Dubai boy twice, killing him

Saudi police use video to arrest partygoers

Saudi police use video to arrest partygoers

Live footage saves man from fatal heart attack

Live footage saves man from fatal heart attack

UAE’s most attractive employers revealed

UAE’s most attractive employers revealed

2017 UAE holidays

2017 UAE holidays

Engineer jailed for offending Islam

Engineer jailed for offending Islam

Dubai NYE traffic and transport plan

Dubai NYE traffic and transport plan