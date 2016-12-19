Survivor Nair rides luck again in epic innings
Chennai: India batsman Karun Nair reflected on his brush with death this year after scoring a brilliant triple century against England in the fifth Test on Monday.
The 25-year-old was among the hundred-plus passengers on a boat which capsized in his home state of Kerala in July, killing six people.
“I didn’t know how to swim. People there rescued me and I was just lucky enough to live again,” Nair said after scoring 303 not out at the MA Chidambaram Stadium.
Fortune played a crucial part in his marathon 381-ball knock against England in only his third test.
Nair was dropped on 34 by Alastair Cook at slip and by Joe Root on 217, and he survived a stumping opportunity off Moeen Ali.
Nair just carried on, however, compiling his maiden Test century before lunch and converting it into a double before counter-attacking in the final session to become the second Indian, after Virender Sehwag, to make a Test triple century.
“After the first hundred, pressure was off. The first hundred is always important and I think when I got the first hundred, I was just playing my shots after that,” he said.
India posted their highest ever Test total of 759-7 before declaring, a decision which was delayed to allow Nair to complete his triple century.
“The message was to just go after the bowling. We had a set over in mind (for the declaration). When I got closer to 300, they pushed it back. I’d like to thank the team management for giving me the extra time.”
Apart from displaying an impeccable temperament, Nair also exhibited his prowess at sweeping, both conventional and reverse, against England’s three-pronged spin attack.
“Sweep comes naturally to me, I’ve worked on it a lot, it’s my go-to shot and it just came off today,” he said.
Karun Nair smashed an unbeaten 303 as India piled on the misery for England on the fourth day of the fifth Test in Chennai Monday.
Karun Nair: Five facts
Here are five facts about the batsman and his sensational innings:
- The 25-year-old was playing in just his third Test match. The previously unheralded right-hander had never played a Test for India before the start of the current series against England.
- Monday’s huge knock against England, which included 32 fours and four sixes off 381 balls, was not Nair’s first triple century. In March last year, he scored a match-winning 310 not out for Karnataka in the Ranji Trophy, India’s domestic first-class competition.
- Nair, who was born in Jodhpur in the northern state of Rajasthan, becomes only the second cricketer ever to score a triple century for India. Legendary big-hitter Virender Sehwag did it twice, scoring 319 in 2008 against South Africa at Chennai’s MA Chidambaram Stadium — the same venue as for Nair’s feat. Sehwag’s first triple century was in 2004. “Yea! Welcome to the 300 club @karun126. It was very lonely here for the last 12 years 8 months. Wish you the very best Karun. Maza aa gaya (It was fun)!” he tweeted on Monday.
- Nair became only the third batsman to convert a maiden Test hundred into a triple century, joining the elite company of West Indies’ Garry Sobers (365 not out) and Australia’s Bob Simpson (311).
- Nair has been something of a T20 specialist throughout his career so far. In the 2016 Indian Premier League auction, Nair was sold for 40 million rupees (Dh2.1 million) to Delhi Daredevils — 40 times his base price of one million rupees. Even though the franchise failed to make it to the playoffs, Nair was the second highest run-getter for his side, behind South African Quinton de Kock.