Spotlight on Panth, Kishan in warm-up tie

Mobile
Site
  • GN Network
    • Aquarius

      The monthly women's lifestyle magazine offering real solutions for real women.

    • Friday

      The most read magazine in the UAE. Lively, intelligent and thought-provoking.

    • GN Focus

      Focused reports on events, business and lifestyle. In depth, insightful, influential.

    • Inside Out

      An inspiring home interiors magazine showcasing the best interior design.

    • tabloid!

      The No. 1 source for entertainment, lifestyle & fashion in the UAE.

    • Weekend Review

      In-depth look at issues behind the news, with sections on people, books and art.

    • Wheels

      A weekly motoring magazine packed with the latest local and global motoring news, reviews and views.

    • GNTECH

      Gadget soup for the techy soul. News and reviews with our own irreverent spin

    • Baby & Child

      From pregnancy to playdates in the UAE

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

  • Classifieds
      • GNCars

        The UAE's first stop shop for buying and selling cars.

      • GNCareers

        Give your career a boost. Find the best and latest jobs.

      • GNClassifieds

        The site for buying and selling almost anything.

      • GNproperty

        Region's leading property site for buying and renting.

  • Apps
  • Subscribe
  • Quick Links
    • E-Paper

      Digital version of today’s newspaper, exactly as it is in print.

    • Mobile Version

      The fast and light-weight mobile version of GulfNews.com.

    • Advertising Guide

      Get your brand seen in the region's most read newspaper.

    • SMS News Alerts

      The fastest way to hear about major breaking stories.

    • Goodliving

      100s of offers, half price deals, 2 for 1s - and more.

    • Contact Us

      Have something you want to tell us, a question, or complaint?

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

Spotlight on Panth, Kishan in warm-up tie

Buoyant England take on India A in second match

Gulf News
 

Mumbai: Promising batsman Rishab Panth and wicketkeeper Ishan Kishan will look to impressing the selectors when India A take on England in the second warm-up match at the Brabourne stadium here on Thursday.

Panth, who played an important role in India’s runners-up campaign at the U-19 World Cup in 2016, has made rapid strides to be selected in the T20 squad for the England series.

The 19-year-old Delhi batsman recently slammed four centuries in his first full Ranji season — including a triple hundred against Maharashtra and a 48-ball ton against Jharkhand.

The spotlight will also be shared by another promising player Kishan. The Jharkhand player led India at the Under-19 World Cup in 2016 in Bangladesh where they lost to the West Indies in the final. He has produced some fine knocks in the domestic circuit which caught the attention of the selectors.

Among others, focus will also be on veteran Suresh Raina, who is making a comeback after a long hiatus and all-rounders Parvez Rasool, Vinay Kumar. All three players will be aiming to hit the right note ahead of the England series.

The bowling department will also be looking to make an impact in the match as the entire line-up, which failed to perform in the first practice match failing to defend a target of 305 runs, has been changed.

The bowling unit will be spearheaded by experienced pacer Ashoke Dinda and Kumar along with Pradeep Sangwan and off-spinner Rasool.

For England, everything went good in the first practice game, which they won by three wickets in Mumbai.

They are likely to try out some bowling combinations with an eye for another morale-boosting win ahead a three match One-Day International series against India, beginning on Sunday in Pune.

— IANS

 

SQUADS

India A: Ajinkya Rahane (captain), Rishabh Pant, Suresh Raina, Deepak Hooda, Ishan Kishan (wicketkeeper), Sheldon Jackson, Vijay Shankar, Shahbaz Nadeem, Parvez Rasool, Vinay Kumar, Pradeep Sangwan, Ashoke Dinda.

England: Eoin Morgan (captain), Moeen Ali, Jonny Bairstow, Jake Ball, Sam Billings, Jos Buttler (wicketkeeper), Liam Dawson, Alex Hales, Liam Plunkett, Adil Rashid, Jason Roy, Ben Stokes, David Willey and Chris Woakes.

More from India

tags from this story

Suresh Raina
follow this tag on MGNSuresh Raina
West Indies
follow this tag on MGNWest Indies
United Kingdom
follow this tag on MGNUnited Kingdom
India
follow this tag on MGNIndia
Bangladesh
follow this tag on MGNBangladesh

filed under

GulfNewsSportCricketIndia

tags

Suresh Raina
follow this tag on MGN
West Indies
follow this tag on MGN
United Kingdom
follow this tag on MGN
India
follow this tag on MGN
Bangladesh
follow this tag on MGN
 

SQUADS

Read More
Loading...
SPORT PICTURE OF THE DAY: Tuesday, December 13


Cristiano Ronaldo posing with the Ballon d'Or France Football trophy in Madrid. Cristiano Ronaldo was named winner of the Ballon d'Or for the fourth time, organisers France Football said, capping a terrific year for the Real Madrid star. AFP

Most Popular on Gulf News

Snake on a plane grounds Emirates flight

Snake on a plane grounds Emirates flight

Fire hits Adnoc refinery, no casualties reported

Fire hits Adnoc refinery, no casualties reported

5 UAE martyrs in Kandahar blast named

5 UAE martyrs in Kandahar blast named

Speeding drivers: Meet your friendly radars

Speeding drivers: Meet your friendly radars

Watch: Where bags go after check-in

Watch: Where bags go after check-in

Flags at half mast for martyred UAE diplomats

Flags at half mast for martyred UAE diplomats

Dubai Ruler celebrates son’s 5th birthday

Dubai Ruler celebrates son’s 5th birthday

UAE: Security checks on foreign workers soon

UAE: Security checks on foreign workers soon

Terrorist’s family refuses condolences

Terrorist’s family refuses condolences