King Richards celebrates birthday in Dubai

Mobile
Site
  • GN Network
    • Aquarius

      The monthly women's lifestyle magazine offering real solutions for real women.

    • Friday

      The most read magazine in the UAE. Lively, intelligent and thought-provoking.

    • GN Focus

      Focused reports on events, business and lifestyle. In depth, insightful, influential.

    • Inside Out

      An inspiring home interiors magazine showcasing the best interior design.

    • tabloid!

      The No. 1 source for entertainment, lifestyle & fashion in the UAE.

    • Weekend Review

      In-depth look at issues behind the news, with sections on people, books and art.

    • Wheels

      A weekly motoring magazine packed with the latest local and global motoring news, reviews and views.

    • GNTECH

      Gadget soup for the techy soul. News and reviews with our own irreverent spin

    • Baby & Child

      From pregnancy to playdates in the UAE

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

  • Classifieds
      • GNCars

        The UAE's first stop shop for buying and selling cars.

      • GNCareers

        Give your career a boost. Find the best and latest jobs.

      • GNClassifieds

        The site for buying and selling almost anything.

      • GNproperty

        Region's leading property site for buying and renting.

  • Apps
  • Subscribe
  • Quick Links
    • E-Paper

      Digital version of today’s newspaper, exactly as it is in print.

    • Mobile Version

      The fast and light-weight mobile version of GulfNews.com.

    • Advertising Guide

      Get your brand seen in the region's most read newspaper.

    • SMS News Alerts

      The fastest way to hear about major breaking stories.

    • Goodliving

      100s of offers, half price deals, 2 for 1s - and more.

    • Contact Us

      Have something you want to tell us, a question, or complaint?

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

King Richards celebrates birthday in Dubai

Gavaskar, Musharraf surprise guests at Bhatia’s private affair

Image Credit: Courtesy: Shyam Bhatia
Sir Viv Richards Birthday
Gulf News
 

Dubai: Viv Richards, hailed as the king, had two surprise guests as he celebrated his 65th birthday in a private ceremony here on Tuesday. Legendary Sunil Gavaskar and Pervez Musharraf, former Pakistan president and a cricket buff, were present to make the occasion a memorable one at the residence of cricket enthusiast Shyam Bhatia.

A small gathering of cricket enthusiasts cheered for the legendary batsman who cut a cake which had his picture embossed on it and a golden candle.

Gavaskar, who was the commentator in the India-Australia match in Bengaluru, flew in immediately after the match to attend the function and drove straight from the airport to wish Richards. For those attending the function, it was a double bonus of seeing the ‘King’ and the original Little Master under the same roof.

Gavaskar had played in Richards’ debut Test in Bengaluru in 1975. It was at the second Test in Delhi of this series that Richards showed his calibre through an unbeaten 192 to inflict an innings and-17 run defeat on India.

While working on the profile of Richards during the annual Shyam Bhatia awards for cricket excellence in which Richards was the chief guest, Bhatia realised that Richards’ birthday was on March 7 and knew he may be in Dubai to fly back home after his stint as the mentor of Quetta Gladiators in Pakistan Super League (PSL). Gladiators reached the finals and Richards agreed to go to Lahore and then return to West Indies via Dubai. “We had a picture of his playing days on the cake, lit a golden candle as he is the golden man of cricket, and requested him to cut the cake.”

Speaking about the PSL final loss, Richards said: “It was disappointing to lose in the final but I am happy that my team played entertaining cricket”. On security in Lahore, he said: “It was too tight a security and I am happy that the final went off well.”

More from India

tags from this story

Pakistan
follow this tag on MGNPakistan
West Indies
follow this tag on MGNWest Indies
Dubai
follow this tag on MGNDubai
India
follow this tag on MGNIndia
Sunil Gavaskar
follow this tag on MGNSunil Gavaskar
Pervez Musharraf
follow this tag on MGNPervez Musharraf
Australia
follow this tag on MGNAustralia

filed under

GulfNewsSportCricketIndia

tags

Pakistan
follow this tag on MGN
West Indies
follow this tag on MGN
Dubai
follow this tag on MGN
India
follow this tag on MGN
Sunil Gavaskar
follow this tag on MGN

Also In India

Stoinis gets nod for India on bowling strength

Sport Gallery

Iditarod mushers begin race across Alaska

Sport Videos

PlayStan Wawrinka scans Dubai’s skies
Loading...
SPORT PICTURE OF THE DAY: March 9, 2017


FC Barcelona players celebrate their last goal during the UEFA Champions League round of 16 second leg football match FC Barcelona vs Paris Saint-Germain FC at the Camp Nou stadium in Barcelona. AFP

Most Popular on Gulf News

Dh7m raffle winner's wife didn't believe him

Dh7m raffle winner's wife didn't believe him

Mum finds naked son in maid's bed

Mum finds naked son in maid's bed

Man jailed for raping girl, 13, in a car

Man jailed for raping girl, 13, in a car

Emirates ID now an insurance card

Emirates ID now an insurance card

No travel tax, terminal fees for these expats

No travel tax, terminal fees for these expats

British daredevil detained in Dubai

British daredevil detained in Dubai

Unfortunate events leave expat in limbo

Unfortunate events leave expat in limbo

New baggage rules from today

New baggage rules from today

Rain, thunder to hit across UAE

Rain, thunder to hit across UAE