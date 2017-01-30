Former auditor appointed to run Indian board

Mobile
Site
  • GN Network
    • Aquarius

      The monthly women's lifestyle magazine offering real solutions for real women.

    • Friday

      The most read magazine in the UAE. Lively, intelligent and thought-provoking.

    • GN Focus

      Focused reports on events, business and lifestyle. In depth, insightful, influential.

    • Inside Out

      An inspiring home interiors magazine showcasing the best interior design.

    • tabloid!

      The No. 1 source for entertainment, lifestyle & fashion in the UAE.

    • Weekend Review

      In-depth look at issues behind the news, with sections on people, books and art.

    • Wheels

      A weekly motoring magazine packed with the latest local and global motoring news, reviews and views.

    • GNTECH

      Gadget soup for the techy soul. News and reviews with our own irreverent spin

    • Baby & Child

      From pregnancy to playdates in the UAE

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

  • Classifieds
      • GNCars

        The UAE's first stop shop for buying and selling cars.

      • GNCareers

        Give your career a boost. Find the best and latest jobs.

      • GNClassifieds

        The site for buying and selling almost anything.

      • GNproperty

        Region's leading property site for buying and renting.

  • Apps
  • Subscribe
  • Quick Links
    • E-Paper

      Digital version of today’s newspaper, exactly as it is in print.

    • Mobile Version

      The fast and light-weight mobile version of GulfNews.com.

    • Advertising Guide

      Get your brand seen in the region's most read newspaper.

    • SMS News Alerts

      The fastest way to hear about major breaking stories.

    • Goodliving

      100s of offers, half price deals, 2 for 1s - and more.

    • Contact Us

      Have something you want to tell us, a question, or complaint?

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

Former auditor appointed to run Indian board

Supreme Court’s four-member panel evokes mixed reactions

Image Credit: PTI
Diana Edulji and Vinod Rai
Gulf News
 

Dubai: The Supreme Court appointed a four-member panel to run the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), whose top officials have been rendered powerless and removed from their positions.  Vinod Rai, a former Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) of India, Ramachandra Guha, a renowned historian and cricket writer, Diana Edulji, former Indian women’s team captain and Vikram Limaye, CEO and managing director of IDFC (Infrastructure Development Finance Corporation) will supervise the day-to-day operations of BCCI until the board hold fresh elections for office bearers as per the Lodha Committee’s recommendations.

The names suggested by the Supreme Court were received with cynicism by some of the cricket administrators, none of whom were ready to go on record.

Limaye, along with BCCI joint secretary Amitabh Choudhary, will now represent the BCCI at next month’s International Cricket Council meeting to be held in Dubai. The selection of Limaye, who has no cricket administration background to represent BCCI in ICC, has evoked criticism. It is understood that BCCI had suggested the name of former BCCI vice-president and IPL chairman Rajiv Shukla to attend the ICC meeting but did not get approved.

The four-member panel will now liaise with the BCCI’s chief executive office Rahul Johri.

Sixty-one-year-old Edulji will be the only player in the new administration. She had represented India in 30 Tests and 34 One Day Internationals between 1976 and 1993. She is the highest wicket-taker of the game among women cricketers with 120 wickets from international cricket, and many felt that the court could have picked former international cricketers like Mohinder Amarnath, Kapil Dev or Sunil Gavaskar as the player in the panel instead of Edulji.

The Supreme Court had removed BCCI President Anurag Thakur and Secretary Ajay Shirke on January 2 for obstructing the implementation of the reforms suggested by the Supreme Court-appointed RM Lodha panel. Rai was an able CAG but as cricket administration needs knowledge of cricket’s necessities, it would be a challenge for him.

Guha, who had written many books on cricket such as ‘Wickets in the East,’ ‘Spin and Other Turns’ and ‘The States of Indian Cricket’ — anecdotal histories, has indepth knowledge of the game.

Rai is among the 19 personalities who were named for the Padma Bhushan, the third highest civilian honour in India, on Republic Day this year. Though born in Ghazipur, Uttar Pradesh, he was a 1972 batch Kerala cadre officer of Indian Administrative Service (IAS) and started his career as the sub-collector of Kerala’s Thrissur District. Rai’s audit reports on the shoddy preparation of the Commonwealth Games and 2G scam had created ripples.

Incidentally, the Supreme Court declined to include the secretary of the sports ministry in the panel. The sports secretary’s name was proposed by Attorney General of India Mukul Rohatgi, who represented the BCCI’s institutional units — Railways, Services and the Universities.

The panel will now examine the extent of BCCI compliance with the recommendations of the Lodha panel. The BCCI and its affiliates have expressed reservations over restriction on the age of administrators (70-plus), tenure for holding office (no more than nine years at the BCCI and an additional nine years at state associations) and also opposed the one-state-one vote edict.

More from India

tags from this story

Dubai
follow this tag on MGNDubai
India
follow this tag on MGNIndia
Sunil Gavaskar
follow this tag on MGNSunil Gavaskar
IPL
follow this tag on MGNIPL

filed under

GulfNewsSportCricketIndia

tags

Dubai
follow this tag on MGN
India
follow this tag on MGN
Sunil Gavaskar
follow this tag on MGN
IPL
follow this tag on MGN

Also In India

Australia gear up for India tour at ICC Academy

Sport Gallery

Highlights: 2017 Dubai Tour ‘Stage 2’

Sport Videos

PlayAdam Gilchrist exclusive interview
Loading...
SPORT PICTURE OF THE DAY: February 1, 2017


German's Marcel Kittel, from Quick-Step Floors Team from Belgium, holds the winner's trophy after winning the Nakheel stage 1 during the Dubai Tour 2017. AFP

Most Popular on Gulf News

Shaikh Mohammad surprises Dubai diners

Shaikh Mohammad surprises Dubai diners

US embassy in UAE stops issuing visas

US embassy in UAE stops issuing visas

How Dh5m dropped to just Dh123 in 10 years

How Dh5m dropped to just Dh123 in 10 years

US blacklist strands Dubai transit flyers

US blacklist strands Dubai transit flyers

Mohammad Bin Rashid offers funeral prayers

Mohammad Bin Rashid offers funeral prayers

Trump to hold talks with Mohammad Bin Zayed

Trump to hold talks with Mohammad Bin Zayed

Expect traffic delays for 5 days from Tuesday

Expect traffic delays for 5 days from Tuesday

‘You are at my jailed husband’s mercy’

‘You are at my jailed husband’s mercy’

Dubai honeymoon surprise for Saudis

Dubai honeymoon surprise for Saudis