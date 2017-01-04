Dhoni quits as India limited overs skipper

Mobile
Site
  • GN Network
    • Aquarius

      The monthly women's lifestyle magazine offering real solutions for real women.

    • Friday

      The most read magazine in the UAE. Lively, intelligent and thought-provoking.

    • GN Focus

      Focused reports on events, business and lifestyle. In depth, insightful, influential.

    • Inside Out

      An inspiring home interiors magazine showcasing the best interior design.

    • tabloid!

      The No. 1 source for entertainment, lifestyle & fashion in the UAE.

    • Weekend Review

      In-depth look at issues behind the news, with sections on people, books and art.

    • Wheels

      A weekly motoring magazine packed with the latest local and global motoring news, reviews and views.

    • GNTECH

      Gadget soup for the techy soul. News and reviews with our own irreverent spin

    • Baby & Child

      From pregnancy to playdates in the UAE

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

  • Classifieds
      • GNCars

        The UAE's first stop shop for buying and selling cars.

      • GNCareers

        Give your career a boost. Find the best and latest jobs.

      • GNClassifieds

        The site for buying and selling almost anything.

      • GNproperty

        Region's leading property site for buying and renting.

  • Apps
  • Subscribe
  • Quick Links
    • E-Paper

      Digital version of today’s newspaper, exactly as it is in print.

    • Mobile Version

      The fast and light-weight mobile version of GulfNews.com.

    • Advertising Guide

      Get your brand seen in the region's most read newspaper.

    • SMS News Alerts

      The fastest way to hear about major breaking stories.

    • Goodliving

      100s of offers, half price deals, 2 for 1s - and more.

    • Contact Us

      Have something you want to tell us, a question, or complaint?

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

Dhoni quits as India limited overs skipper

Star batsman’s decision sets stage for Kohli to lead in all three formats

Gulf News
 

Dubai: A terse statement, barely three paragraphs, from the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) late on Wednesday must have set pulses racing in India’s cricket fraternity.

“Mahendra Singh Dhoni has informed the BCCI [Board of Control for Cricket in India] that he wishes to step down as the captain of the Indian Cricket Team from the One Day Internationals and the T20 Internationals formats of the game,” a statement by BCCI said.

Dhoni would, however, be available for selection against England as the senior selection committee meets to decide the squad on Thursday.

Till the time of going to press, ‘Captain Cool’ was yet to offer any statement — but then it’s so typical of the man. Time and again, Dhoni has shown a penchant for catching the media on the wrong foot — be it his marriage, or stepping aside from Test cricket in 2014. It is no different this time around.

End of an era

While MSD the cricketer will continue to flourish in the shorter format of the game for some time, the New Year has certainly signalled the end of an era in Indian cricket.

Move over Dhoni, it’s time for King Kohli to take charge in all formats of the game.

The clamour for Dhoni’s removal from captaincy has been growing for some time. Critics had recently questioned his leadership skills and said it was time Virat Kohli took over in all the formats.

During his tenure, former team director Ravi Shastri had also said a few times that appointing Kohli as skipper in all three formats was in the best interest of Indian cricket.

“You have to see where India is going to go three years down the line. There are no major events in three years, when you are back with the World Cups. So, this is your best time to think and build. By no stretch of imagination are you taking anything away from Dhoni. He can still contribute massively as a player. I think the time has come for Dhoni to enjoy himself and enjoy the game.

“End of the day, it is about how hungry Dhoni is, how passionate he is. Also, the time has come when you have a guy whom you have groomed over a period of time. Kohli is ready,” Shastri had said.

Social media predictably went into overdrive following the announcement. Anurag Thakur, the recently ousted president of the BCCI, led the tributes on Twitter. “Hey @msdhoni yuv been one of the finest leaders of Indian Cricket @BCCI, led the team to great heights & inspired so many across countries!” he wrote.

Commentator Harsha Bhogle tweeted: “World T20, World Cup, Champions Trophy, Test No 1, IPL titles, Champions League titles. Everything in the game. #Dhoni.”

As skipper of the limited overs side, Dhoni took India to victory in the inaugural Twenty20 World Cup in South Africa. His finest hour came four years later when the team won the ODI World Cup against Sri Lanka on home turf.

However, Dhoni’s position came under scrutiny after India lost last year’s T20 World Cup semi-final despite being favourites as tournament hosts.

The biopic titled M.S.Dhoni: The Untold Story was a runaway hit last year. The cricket fan will be keen to know the untold story behind the current surprise sprung by one of the most enigmatic heroes of modern cricket.

— With inputs from agencies

Dhoni’s record as captain

Format Mts W L Tie D/Nr %win From to

In Tests 60 27 18 0 15 45.00 11-4-2008 30-12-2014

In ODIs 199 110 74 4 11 55.28 29-9-2007 29-10-2016

In T20Is 72 42 28 0 2 58.33 13-9-2007 28-8-2016

Total 331 179 120 4 28 54.07

More from India

tags from this story

Dubai
follow this tag on MGNDubai
Sri Lanka
follow this tag on MGNSri Lanka
India
follow this tag on MGNIndia
Virat Kohli
follow this tag on MGNVirat Kohli
South Africa
follow this tag on MGNSouth Africa
Champions League
follow this tag on MGNChampions League
IPL
follow this tag on MGNIPL

filed under

GulfNewsSportCricketIndia

tags

Dubai
follow this tag on MGN
Sri Lanka
follow this tag on MGN
India
follow this tag on MGN
Virat Kohli
follow this tag on MGN
South Africa
follow this tag on MGN

Also In India

‘King Kohli’ crowned India ODI, T20 skipper

Sport Gallery

In Pictures: Day 1 of Dakar Rally 2017

Sport Videos

PlayAdam Gilchrist exclusive interview
Loading...
SPORT PICTURE OF THE DAY: Tuesday, December 13


Cristiano Ronaldo posing with the Ballon d'Or France Football trophy in Madrid. Cristiano Ronaldo was named winner of the Ballon d'Or for the fourth time, organisers France Football said, capping a terrific year for the Real Madrid star. AFP

Most Popular on Gulf News

UAE public holidays for 2017 announced

UAE public holidays for 2017 announced

How Dubai’s royal family started 2017

How Dubai’s royal family started 2017

Dubai rings in 2017 with dazzling fireworks

Dubai rings in 2017 with dazzling fireworks

Reina club: top party haunt of Turkey’s elite

Reina club: top party haunt of Turkey’s elite

Drunk driver kills 2 in hit-and-run

Drunk driver kills 2 in hit-and-run

9 money tips if you lose your job in the UAE

9 money tips if you lose your job in the UAE

2017 UAE holidays

2017 UAE holidays

Job loss in UAE: How much you will get paid

Job loss in UAE: How much you will get paid

Scam victims live in hope after arrest

Scam victims live in hope after arrest