India, Pakistan women to clash on June 24

Women’s World Cup draws huge interest in England

Gulf News
 

Dubai: The Indian women’s cricket team will begin their World Cup campaign by taking on hosts England in the opener on June 24 in Derby while powerhouse New Zealand will take on qualifier Sri Lanka in Bristol on the same day.

India will feature in four games in Derby, including the much-anticipated clash against arch-rivals Pakistan on July 2. The other games at the venue include the tie against Sri Lanka on July 5 and against New Zealand on July 15, said an International Cricket Council press release here.

The Indians will take on the West Indies in Taunton on June 29, Australia in Bristol on July 12 and South Africa in Leicester on July 8.

England will take on the six-time and reigning champion Australia in Bristol on July 9 and the highly fancied New Zealand in Derby on July 12.

The big-hitting West Indies team, runners-up in the 2013 ICC Women’s World Cup, will play three matches in Taunton including the opening clash against Australia on June 26.

Leicester will be the home venue for Pakistan with five of their seven matches being staged at Grace Road including matches against England on June 27 and Australia on July 5.

The two semi-finals will be played in Derby and Bristol on July 18 and 20, culminating with the final at Lord’s on July 23.

“We are extremely excited about the ICC Women’s World Cup being staged at four outstanding county grounds, which I am sure will provide the best possible showcase for the top players in the women’s game,” said Steve Elworthy, the Managing Director of the ICC women’s World Cup.

“Today, the tickets for all the matches will go on sale and I am sure they will be in high demand as each of the competing countries have large support in England and Wales. This promises to be the best ICC Women’s World Cup tournament and I am sure everyone will want to be a part of the event,” Elworthy added.

filed under

GulfNewsSportCricketEngland

Sport Gallery

Iditarod mushers begin race across Alaska

Sport Videos

PlayStan Wawrinka scans Dubai’s skies
Loading...
SPORT PICTURE OF THE DAY: March 9, 2017


FC Barcelona players celebrate their last goal during the UEFA Champions League round of 16 second leg football match FC Barcelona vs Paris Saint-Germain FC at the Camp Nou stadium in Barcelona. AFP

