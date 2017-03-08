Bell hoping to come in from the cold

Mobile
Site
  • GN Network
    • Aquarius

      The monthly women's lifestyle magazine offering real solutions for real women.

    • Friday

      The most read magazine in the UAE. Lively, intelligent and thought-provoking.

    • GN Focus

      Focused reports on events, business and lifestyle. In depth, insightful, influential.

    • Inside Out

      An inspiring home interiors magazine showcasing the best interior design.

    • tabloid!

      The No. 1 source for entertainment, lifestyle & fashion in the UAE.

    • Weekend Review

      In-depth look at issues behind the news, with sections on people, books and art.

    • Wheels

      A weekly motoring magazine packed with the latest local and global motoring news, reviews and views.

    • GNTECH

      Gadget soup for the techy soul. News and reviews with our own irreverent spin

    • Baby & Child

      From pregnancy to playdates in the UAE

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

  • Classifieds
      • GNCars

        The UAE's first stop shop for buying and selling cars.

      • GNCareers

        Give your career a boost. Find the best and latest jobs.

      • GNClassifieds

        The site for buying and selling almost anything.

      • GNproperty

        Region's leading property site for buying and renting.

  • Apps
  • Subscribe
  • Quick Links
    • E-Paper

      Digital version of today’s newspaper, exactly as it is in print.

    • Mobile Version

      The fast and light-weight mobile version of GulfNews.com.

    • Advertising Guide

      Get your brand seen in the region's most read newspaper.

    • SMS News Alerts

      The fastest way to hear about major breaking stories.

    • Goodliving

      100s of offers, half price deals, 2 for 1s - and more.

    • Contact Us

      Have something you want to tell us, a question, or complaint?

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

Bell hoping to come in from the cold

Middle order batsman to be part of Hong Kong’s T20 Blitz

Image Credit: AFP
English cricketer Ian Bell, who is playing with local team Hong Kong Island United at the 2017 DTC Hong Kong T20 Blitz cricket tournament, poses for AFP during a pre-tournament press event in Hong Kong. Ian Bell is hoping success in Twenty20 cricket will help convince England's new hierarchy he's ripe for a return to the national team -- and a tilt at a remarkable sixth Ashes series victory.
Gulf News
 

Hong Kong: Ian Bell is hoping success in Twenty20 cricket will help convince England’s new hierarchy he’s ripe for a return to the national team — and a tilt at a remarkable sixth Ashes series victory.

The middle-order batsman hasn’t played a Test for more than a year but after a stint in Australia’s Big Bash League, he’s turning his attentions to this week’s T20 Blitz in Hong Kong.

Bell, 34, averaged 33 in 10 Big Bash games for Perth Scorchers — including a vital 61 on debut — and he knows runs on the board are the only way to force his way back into the England reckoning.

“I’ll have to start the [County] season well,” Bell said on a cool afternoon in Hong Kong, where he is among several big names to play the T20 Blitz’s second edition.

“I’ve had conversations with England so the door, I know, isn’t shut, so maybe there’s a couple of places up for grabs.

“So if I can start the season well, which is one of the reasons I wanted to come here... by the time I get back in April, hopefully, I’m a bit further down the line.”

While Bell lines up for HKI United at Hong Kong’s modest Mission Road ground, his former England colleagues are wrapping up a three-match one-day series in the balmy West Indies.

Bell saw Joe Root and Ben Stokes, England’s new Test captain and vice-captain, at a recent function, and he said he was watching their impact on the team with interest.

“It’s going to be intriguing, especially with an Ashes series round the corner this time next year,” said Bell.

“With [Root] and [Australia’s] Steve Smith you’ve got two of the best young players of the world, who are captains as well.”

The T20 Blitz is one of a number of new Twenty20 tournaments around the world, which are giving fresh opportunities to players on the fringes of national selection.

Darren Sammy, Kumar Sangakkara, Tillakaratne Dilshan and Misbah-ul-Haq are also among the foreign players at the five-day Hong Kong tournament, while Brian Lara and Shahid Afridi are acting as team mentors.

“It’s an opportunity to get out of the cold in England and come and play some good cricket on some grass surfaces, which is important,” said Bell.

“I’ve been very lucky to have played for England for 12 years. This winter is the first winter I haven’t been with England so it’s opened a few of the doors to do things like this,” he added.

After Hong Kong, the Warwickshire captain will start his pre-season in Dubai, before the County season opens in early April.

Bell needs to make a quick impression with the next Ashes series starting in November — where he is aiming to outstrip England great Ian Botham with his sixth Ashes win against Australia.

“If I’ve still got aspirations to get back in the England team, which I have, to get out and get in middle and score some runs is always a good thing,” added Bell.

“Through my career I’ve predominantly played a lot of red-ball cricket and Test match cricket, so it’s good for me to try to get better and work on these T20 skills because, hopefully, in the next two or three years I’ll play a lot of T20 cricket,” he said.

More from England

tags from this story

West Indies
follow this tag on MGNWest Indies
Dubai
follow this tag on MGNDubai
United Kingdom
follow this tag on MGNUnited Kingdom
Shahid Afridi
follow this tag on MGNShahid Afridi
Tillakaratne Dilshan
follow this tag on MGNTillakaratne Dilshan
Joe Root
follow this tag on MGNJoe Root
Australia
follow this tag on MGNAustralia

filed under

GulfNewsSportCricketEngland

tags

West Indies
follow this tag on MGN
Dubai
follow this tag on MGN
United Kingdom
follow this tag on MGN
Shahid Afridi
follow this tag on MGN
Tillakaratne Dilshan
follow this tag on MGN

Also In England

India, Pakistan women to clash on June 24

Sport Gallery

Iditarod mushers begin race across Alaska

Sport Videos

PlayStan Wawrinka scans Dubai’s skies
Loading...
SPORT PICTURE OF THE DAY: March 9, 2017


FC Barcelona players celebrate their last goal during the UEFA Champions League round of 16 second leg football match FC Barcelona vs Paris Saint-Germain FC at the Camp Nou stadium in Barcelona. AFP

Most Popular on Gulf News

Dh7m raffle winner's wife didn't believe him

Dh7m raffle winner's wife didn't believe him

Mum finds naked son in maid's bed

Mum finds naked son in maid's bed

Man jailed for raping girl, 13, in a car

Man jailed for raping girl, 13, in a car

Emirates ID now an insurance card

Emirates ID now an insurance card

No travel tax, terminal fees for these expats

No travel tax, terminal fees for these expats

British daredevil detained in Dubai

British daredevil detained in Dubai

Unfortunate events leave expat in limbo

Unfortunate events leave expat in limbo

New baggage rules from today

New baggage rules from today

Rain, thunder to hit across UAE

Rain, thunder to hit across UAE