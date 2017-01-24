Mobile
Rogers returns to Somerset as mentor

Management gives thumbs up to his contribution last year

Gulf News
 

London: Former Australian Test opener Chris Rogers is to return to English County championship side Somerset as both batting coach and player-mentor for three months.

The 39-year-old — who played 25 Tests scoring five centuries of which four were against England — skippered Somerset to within a hairs breadth of their first County championship last year — only to be denied by Middlesex.

Rogers — whose contract with Somerset runs from March to June subject to his being granted a work visa — retired as a player after that narrow miss. “Chris made a massive impact both on and off the field last year,” said Somerset director of cricket Matt Maynard. (AFP)

