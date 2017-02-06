Ricky Ponting: Australia will struggle in India

Mobile
Site
  • GN Network
    • Aquarius

      The monthly women's lifestyle magazine offering real solutions for real women.

    • Friday

      The most read magazine in the UAE. Lively, intelligent and thought-provoking.

    • GN Focus

      Focused reports on events, business and lifestyle. In depth, insightful, influential.

    • Inside Out

      An inspiring home interiors magazine showcasing the best interior design.

    • tabloid!

      The No. 1 source for entertainment, lifestyle & fashion in the UAE.

    • Weekend Review

      In-depth look at issues behind the news, with sections on people, books and art.

    • Wheels

      A weekly motoring magazine packed with the latest local and global motoring news, reviews and views.

    • GNTECH

      Gadget soup for the techy soul. News and reviews with our own irreverent spin

    • Baby & Child

      From pregnancy to playdates in the UAE

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

  • Classifieds
      • GNCars

        The UAE's first stop shop for buying and selling cars.

      • GNCareers

        Give your career a boost. Find the best and latest jobs.

      • GNClassifieds

        The site for buying and selling almost anything.

      • GNproperty

        Region's leading property site for buying and renting.

  • Apps
  • Subscribe
  • Quick Links
    • E-Paper

      Digital version of today’s newspaper, exactly as it is in print.

    • Mobile Version

      The fast and light-weight mobile version of GulfNews.com.

    • Advertising Guide

      Get your brand seen in the region's most read newspaper.

    • SMS News Alerts

      The fastest way to hear about major breaking stories.

    • Goodliving

      100s of offers, half price deals, 2 for 1s - and more.

    • Contact Us

      Have something you want to tell us, a question, or complaint?

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

Ricky Ponting: Australia will struggle in India

Former captain says country is a hard place to tour but will not write off Smith’s men

Gulf News
 

Abu Dhabi: Ricky Ponting insists Australia’s fervent patriotism can make them “competitive” on the tour of India later this month, although he concedes “they will struggle to win”.

The former Australia captain was part of the last team from Down Under to triumph in India in a 2-1 series victory in 2004.

But they were walloped 4-0 on their most recent visit four years ago and are expected to toil again against the world’s top-ranked Test side, who are formidable in spin-friendly conditions at home.

“Like most teams that go there, I think they will struggle to win,” the legendary former batsman Ponting told Gulf News in an exclusive interview at the Park Hyatt hotel on Saadiyat Island, Abu Dhabi, on Monday.

The last time India lost a home Test was against England at the end of 2012 and Virat Kohli’s side have won their last five series to climb to the top of the Test rankings. South Africa, New Zealand and England have all lost series in India in the last 15 months.

“It’s a hard place to go and play,” continued Ponting, who played 168 Tests for Australia between 1995 and 2012 and captained his country between 2004 and 2011.

“I’d never write an Australian team off because I know how much [the players] care about playing for Australia and I know how big a hurdle it is to try and win a series in India. I think the last Australian team to win there was in 2004.”

Ponting, who was taking part in the Gary Player Invitational golf event at the Saadiyat Beach Golf Club, believes the daunting tour will be a useful learning curve for Steve Smith’s youthful team. The 42-year-old, who is second on the all-time Test run-scorers’ list behind Indian great Sachin Tendulkar with 13,378 runs, said: “There are some young players in this team that will learn from this experience. I think all anyone in Australia can ask is if they are ultra competitive and they trust their natural style and instincts and learn along the way.

“If they do that, then I’m sure they will be competitive.”

The first Test starts in Pune on February 23 and is followed by matches in Bengaluru, Ranchi and Dharamsala.

More from Australia

tags from this story

Ricky Ponting
follow this tag on MGNRicky Ponting
Sachin Tendulkar
follow this tag on MGNSachin Tendulkar
United Kingdom
follow this tag on MGNUnited Kingdom
India
follow this tag on MGNIndia
Abu Dhabi
follow this tag on MGNAbu Dhabi
Australia
follow this tag on MGNAustralia
South Africa
follow this tag on MGNSouth Africa

filed under

GulfNewsSportCricketAustralia

tags

Ricky Ponting
follow this tag on MGN
Sachin Tendulkar
follow this tag on MGN
United Kingdom
follow this tag on MGN
India
follow this tag on MGN
Abu Dhabi
follow this tag on MGN

Also In Australia

Lehmann: Aussies yet to see how to stop Kohli

Sport Gallery

An icy spectacle at the Quebec Winter Carnival

Sport Videos

PlayAdam Gilchrist exclusive interview
Loading...
SPORT PICTURE OF THE DAY: February 7, 2017


Cleveland Cavaliers forward LeBron James (23) shoots a three point shot to tie the game with 0.3 seconds left in the fourth quarter at Verizon Center. Cleveland Cavaliers defeated Washington Wizards 140-135 in overtime. USA TODAY Sports

Most Popular on Gulf News

New UAE entry visa system approved

New UAE entry visa system approved

Newly-wed woman on bike killed in RAK

Newly-wed woman on bike killed in RAK

Meet Dubai's first female royal pilot

Meet Dubai's first female royal pilot

What excess sugar in diet does to your body

What excess sugar in diet does to your body

UAE to adopt new entry visa system

UAE to adopt new entry visa system

Man tried to set himself on fire at Kaaba

Man tried to set himself on fire at Kaaba

Top recipient of UAE remittances revealed

Top recipient of UAE remittances revealed

Temperatures to rise after UAE's cold snap

Temperatures to rise after UAE's cold snap

4 accused of disposing of prostitute's body

4 accused of disposing of prostitute's body