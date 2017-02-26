One loss doesn’t mean series is lost, Tendulkar says

Mobile
Site
  • GN Network
    • Aquarius

      The monthly women's lifestyle magazine offering real solutions for real women.

    • Friday

      The most read magazine in the UAE. Lively, intelligent and thought-provoking.

    • GN Focus

      Focused reports on events, business and lifestyle. In depth, insightful, influential.

    • Inside Out

      An inspiring home interiors magazine showcasing the best interior design.

    • tabloid!

      The No. 1 source for entertainment, lifestyle & fashion in the UAE.

    • Weekend Review

      In-depth look at issues behind the news, with sections on people, books and art.

    • Wheels

      A weekly motoring magazine packed with the latest local and global motoring news, reviews and views.

    • GNTECH

      Gadget soup for the techy soul. News and reviews with our own irreverent spin

    • Baby & Child

      From pregnancy to playdates in the UAE

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

  • Classifieds
      • GNCars

        The UAE's first stop shop for buying and selling cars.

      • GNCareers

        Give your career a boost. Find the best and latest jobs.

      • GNClassifieds

        The site for buying and selling almost anything.

      • GNproperty

        Region's leading property site for buying and renting.

  • Apps
  • Subscribe
  • Quick Links
    • E-Paper

      Digital version of today’s newspaper, exactly as it is in print.

    • Mobile Version

      The fast and light-weight mobile version of GulfNews.com.

    • Advertising Guide

      Get your brand seen in the region's most read newspaper.

    • SMS News Alerts

      The fastest way to hear about major breaking stories.

    • Goodliving

      100s of offers, half price deals, 2 for 1s - and more.

    • Contact Us

      Have something you want to tell us, a question, or complaint?

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

One loss doesn’t mean series is lost, Tendulkar says

Indian legend confident of team bouncing back against Australia

Gulf News
 

New Delhi: Cricket icon Sachin Tendulkar on Sunday threw his weight behind the beleaguered Indian team and said that the Virat Kohli-led side will bounce back from the embarrassing defeat against Australia in the first Test in Pune.

India lost to Australia by a huge 333-run margin in the first Test failing to score even 110 runs in both innings.

Tendulkar, who flagged off the New Delhi Marathon here this morning, said that four-match Test series is still wide open.

“Coming to India-Australia Test series, it was a tough Test match for us. But it is a part and parcel of the game. The loss (in the first Test) does not mean that the series is lost, the series is still wide open,” Tendulkar told reporters after flagging off the marathon race.

“Knowing the spirit of the Indian team I know that they will fight back hard. Australian team also knows about it because when we beat them, we also knew that they are going to come back at us really hard. I have no doubt that the Indian team is going to come back and compete hard,” he added.

Tendulkar said tough moments come in every team and sportsperson’s career and that makes sports interesting.

“There are good moments and there are tough moments but it is all about how you stand back on your feet again and start competing. That is what makes the sport interesting. That is what sportspersons play for,” said Tendulkar who retired from international cricket in 2013 on pile of records, including an incredible 100 centuries.

Talking about the IDBI Federal Life Insurance New Delhi Marathon, he said, “The positive thing about having this marathon is getting everyone more engaged, more involved and lead a better healthy lifestyle. There is so much enthusiasm among the people of Delhi who participated.

“There were some special kids who were taking part on wheelchair. Hats off to their commitment and their grit. They were looking to break their own records and that is really inspiring. In spite of these huge challenges, they were willing to go out and show the spirit.

“This is something for all of us to learn. All in all the response has been good and it is all about leading a better lifestyle. I hope that with the support of the people, this event gets bigger and bigger,” concluded Tendulkar, who is also a Rajya Sabha member.

More from Australia

tags from this story

Sachin Tendulkar
follow this tag on MGNSachin Tendulkar
India
follow this tag on MGNIndia
Virat Kohli
follow this tag on MGNVirat Kohli
Australia
follow this tag on MGNAustralia

filed under

GulfNewsSportCricketAustralia

tags

Sachin Tendulkar
follow this tag on MGN
India
follow this tag on MGN
Virat Kohli
follow this tag on MGN
Australia
follow this tag on MGN

Also In Australia

India frugal with praise for Pune star O’Keefe

Sport Gallery

Svitolina breaks into top 10 with Dubai win

Sport Videos

PlayFashion at the Dubai tennis tournament
Loading...
SPORT PICTURE OF THE DAY: February 27, 2017


Kurt Busch, driver of the #41 Haas Automation/Monster Energy Ford, celebrates in Victory Lane after winning the 59th Annual DAYTONA 500 at Daytona International Speedway in Daytona Beach, Florida. AFP

Most Popular on Gulf News

Man who killed boy, 8, to be executed

Man who killed boy, 8, to be executed

Shaikh Hamdan spotted eating 24k gold burger

Shaikh Hamdan spotted eating 24k gold burger

Dawood contract killing bid foiled

Dawood contract killing bid foiled

Nokia 3310 is back — and so is 'Snake'

Nokia 3310 is back — and so is 'Snake'

Man shocked as Dh6.5m vanishes from account

Man shocked as Dh6.5m vanishes from account

Do we belong here? Slain Indian's wife asks

Do we belong here? Slain Indian's wife asks

Should Emirates, Etihad pay for flight delays?

Should Emirates, Etihad pay for flight delays?

Penniless mother and daughters seek help

Penniless mother and daughters seek help

Man kills girlfriend with baseball bat

Man kills girlfriend with baseball bat