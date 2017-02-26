One loss doesn’t mean series is lost, Tendulkar says

New Delhi: Cricket icon Sachin Tendulkar on Sunday threw his weight behind the beleaguered Indian team and said that the Virat Kohli-led side will bounce back from the embarrassing defeat against Australia in the first Test in Pune.

India lost to Australia by a huge 333-run margin in the first Test failing to score even 110 runs in both innings.

Tendulkar, who flagged off the New Delhi Marathon here this morning, said that four-match Test series is still wide open.

“Coming to India-Australia Test series, it was a tough Test match for us. But it is a part and parcel of the game. The loss (in the first Test) does not mean that the series is lost, the series is still wide open,” Tendulkar told reporters after flagging off the marathon race.

“Knowing the spirit of the Indian team I know that they will fight back hard. Australian team also knows about it because when we beat them, we also knew that they are going to come back at us really hard. I have no doubt that the Indian team is going to come back and compete hard,” he added.

Tendulkar said tough moments come in every team and sportsperson’s career and that makes sports interesting.

“There are good moments and there are tough moments but it is all about how you stand back on your feet again and start competing. That is what makes the sport interesting. That is what sportspersons play for,” said Tendulkar who retired from international cricket in 2013 on pile of records, including an incredible 100 centuries.

Talking about the IDBI Federal Life Insurance New Delhi Marathon, he said, “The positive thing about having this marathon is getting everyone more engaged, more involved and lead a better healthy lifestyle. There is so much enthusiasm among the people of Delhi who participated.

“There were some special kids who were taking part on wheelchair. Hats off to their commitment and their grit. They were looking to break their own records and that is really inspiring. In spite of these huge challenges, they were willing to go out and show the spirit.

“This is something for all of us to learn. All in all the response has been good and it is all about leading a better lifestyle. I hope that with the support of the people, this event gets bigger and bigger,” concluded Tendulkar, who is also a Rajya Sabha member.