Lynn, Stanlake in ODI squad for Pakistan series

Bailey and Finch face the sack as Aussies name squad

Gulf News
 

Sydney: Australia dropped George Bailey and Aaron Finch and called up newcomers Chris Lynn and Billy Stanlake in a 14-man squad on Saturday for their five-game One Day International series against Pakistan starting next week.

Bailey and Finch along with all-rounder Hilton Cartwight were left out after playing in the Chappell-Hadlee ODI series against New Zealand last month.

Usman Khawaja, batsman Lynn and fast bowler Stanlake took their places.

“We believe this squad is an exciting combination that covers all bases for us over the course of the five matches against Pakistan,” interim chief selector Trevor Hohns said.

“This is an extremely important series for us as we have the Chappell-Hadlee Series in New Zealand and in mid-year the ICC Champions Trophy, a tournament which we won in 2006 and 2009.”

Hohns said the selection panel was impressed by the pace of the giant Stanlake.

“Stanlake is an exciting prospect who bowls with genuine pace and is a player who has made a terrific return to action for the Adelaide Strikers in the Big Bash League after a lengthy time out through injury,” Hohns said.

“Billy is back playing again and playing well and we believe that now is the right time to give him a chance to stretch himself.”

Hohns said the panel also believed the time was right to bring the explosive-hitting Lynn into the national ODI team.

“Lynn is in superb form for the Brisbane Heat and although that is a different form of the game we believe it is right that we give him the chance to show whether he can convert his wonderful ball-striking ability to ODIs,” he said.

Lynn has played in five Twenty20 internationals, the most recent of them against India in Sydney in January last year, while fast bowler Stanlake features in a senior national roster for the first time.

Test batsman Khawaja returns to the ODI squad after last playing in an ODI against Ireland in Benoni, South Africa, in September.

Hohns said star paceman Mitchell Starc and Josh Hazlewood were expected to have some time off during the ODI series ahead of next month’s Test tour to India.

The squad has been selected for all five matches in the series, in Brisbane (January 13), Melbourne (January 15), Perth (January 19), Sydney (January 22) and Adelaide (January 26).

 

The Squad

Steve Smith (capt), David Warner, Pat Cummins, James Faulkner, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Usman Khawaja, Chris Lynn, Mitchell Marsh, Glenn Maxwell, Billy Stanlake, Mitchell Starc, Matthew Wade, Adam Zampa.

