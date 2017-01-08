Mobile
Hazlewood rested for first ODI vs Pakistan

Experienced all-rounder Hafeez earns a recall

Gulf News
 

Sydney, Karachi: Key paceman Josh Hazlewood will be rested from Australia’s first One Day International against Pakistan this week after his starring role in the Test series sweep, coach Darren Lehmann said Sunday.

Hazlewood was the leading wicket-taker with 15 in Australia’s 3-0 Test series victory over Pakistan.

He and fellow paceman Mitchell Starc will have planned rests throughout the five-match 50-over series ahead of next month’s Test tour to India.

“Josh has got through a heavy workload during the home summer so far,” coach and selector Lehmann said.

“In the past two months he has sent down almost 300 overs across two Test series against South Africa and Pakistan, as well as three ODIs against New Zealand.”

Lehmann said Hazlewood was not injured but would stand down from Friday’s first match in Brisbane.

“We have decided to give him a week to freshen up at home and he will link up with the ODI squad in Melbourne ahead of the second match of the series,” Lehmann said.

Lehmann said Hazlewood would play at the Gabba if one of the other fast bowlers was injured ahead of the match.

Hazlewood, who turned 26 on Sunday, has enjoyed a stellar season taking 32 wickets in the six home Tests against South Africa and Pakistan.

Pakistan have, meanwhile, called up experienced all-rounder Mohammad Hafeez. It is Hafeez’s first selection in the national team since he cleared the ICC’s bowling assessment test in Brisbane in November. He has already returned to bowling his off-breaks in domestic cricket.

On the eve of his departure for Australia, Hafeez said he was looking forward to the challenge of doing well in the ODI series and helping Pakistan record some wins.

“It is a big challenge for me as I only resumed bowling one month back in domestic cricket and it has been nearly one and half years since I have bowled in international cricket,” he said.

“I consider myself as a batsman who can bowl but I know that if I am selected for any match the team will also be depending on my bowling but I can deal with the pressure,” he added.

Hafeez, who has taken a total of 227 wickets in all three formats for Pakistan besides his nine Test and 11 ODI hundreds, has been out of favour with the national selectors after his last appearance in the first ODI against England in August.

The ICC had slapped a 12-month ban on the all-rounder in June last year and stopped him from bowling in international cricket after bowling action was reported after a test in Sri Lanka.

He later also failed a bowling test. An official of the Pakistan Cricket Board said the team management in Australia had asked for the late inclusion of Hafeez and the national selectors had accepted their request.

The other ODIs will be played in Melbourne (January 15), Perth (January 19), Sydney (January 22) and Adelaide (January 26).

