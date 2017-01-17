Aussies hire spin gurus ahead of India tour

Mobile
Site
  • GN Network
    • Aquarius

      The monthly women's lifestyle magazine offering real solutions for real women.

    • Friday

      The most read magazine in the UAE. Lively, intelligent and thought-provoking.

    • GN Focus

      Focused reports on events, business and lifestyle. In depth, insightful, influential.

    • Inside Out

      An inspiring home interiors magazine showcasing the best interior design.

    • tabloid!

      The No. 1 source for entertainment, lifestyle & fashion in the UAE.

    • Weekend Review

      In-depth look at issues behind the news, with sections on people, books and art.

    • Wheels

      A weekly motoring magazine packed with the latest local and global motoring news, reviews and views.

    • GNTECH

      Gadget soup for the techy soul. News and reviews with our own irreverent spin

    • Baby & Child

      From pregnancy to playdates in the UAE

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

  • Classifieds
      • GNCars

        The UAE's first stop shop for buying and selling cars.

      • GNCareers

        Give your career a boost. Find the best and latest jobs.

      • GNClassifieds

        The site for buying and selling almost anything.

      • GNproperty

        Region's leading property site for buying and renting.

  • Apps
  • Subscribe
  • Quick Links
    • E-Paper

      Digital version of today’s newspaper, exactly as it is in print.

    • Mobile Version

      The fast and light-weight mobile version of GulfNews.com.

    • Advertising Guide

      Get your brand seen in the region's most read newspaper.

    • SMS News Alerts

      The fastest way to hear about major breaking stories.

    • Goodliving

      100s of offers, half price deals, 2 for 1s - and more.

    • Contact Us

      Have something you want to tell us, a question, or complaint?

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

Aussies hire spin gurus ahead of India tour

Sridharan and Panesar asked to help Australia spin a web

Image Credit: Supplied
Sridharan Sriram
Gulf News
 

Sydney: Former Indian bowler Sriram Sridharan will work with Australia as a “spin consultant” on the upcoming tour of India, Cricket Australia announced Tuesday.

Sridharan played eight one-day internationals for India and toured with Australian squads in Sri Lanka and India last year.

“He knows our players very well and has a wealth of knowledge on the conditions that our players will face in India,” said team performance manager Pat Howard.

Australia have named four spinners in the squad to take on top-ranked India in the series that begins in Pune on February 23.

Uncapped Mitchell Swepson, 23, joins Nathan Lyon, Ashton Agar and Steve O’Keefe.

Monty Panesar, the former England spinner, who played three Test tours of India for 28 wickets, has also been recruited by Australia to impart his knowledge of sub-continent pitches.

Panesar, who was one of England’s 2012 winning tourists in India, will spend a week in Brisbane with the Australians as they seek to bolster their chances of winning their first match in India since 2004.

More from Australia

tags from this story

Sri Lanka
follow this tag on MGNSri Lanka
United Kingdom
follow this tag on MGNUnited Kingdom
India
follow this tag on MGNIndia
Australia
follow this tag on MGNAustralia

filed under

GulfNewsSportCricketAustralia

tags

Sri Lanka
follow this tag on MGN
United Kingdom
follow this tag on MGN
India
follow this tag on MGN
Australia
follow this tag on MGN

Also In Australia

Smith century makes Pakistan pay for mistakes

Sport Gallery

Pictures: Ronaldo wins FIFA best player award

Sport Videos

PlayAdam Gilchrist exclusive interview
Loading...
SPORT PICTURE OF THE DAY: Tuesday, December 13


Cristiano Ronaldo posing with the Ballon d'Or France Football trophy in Madrid. Cristiano Ronaldo was named winner of the Ballon d'Or for the fourth time, organisers France Football said, capping a terrific year for the Real Madrid star. AFP

Most Popular on Gulf News

9 ways your own home could kill you

9 ways your own home could kill you

Jobless? Eat for free in this Dubai restaurant

Jobless? Eat for free in this Dubai restaurant

Debt-ridden Brit woman living in car for months

Debt-ridden Brit woman living in car for months

Man pays Dubai Police Dh100,000 in fines

Man pays Dubai Police Dh100,000 in fines

Revealed: World's most powerful passports

Revealed: World's most powerful passports

Speeding driver crashes into parked car, dies

Speeding driver crashes into parked car, dies

At least 37 dead after plane hits village

At least 37 dead after plane hits village

Budget flyers can now use Emirates lounges

Budget flyers can now use Emirates lounges

Dubai tenants stripped of beach access

Dubai tenants stripped of beach access