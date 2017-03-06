Floyd Mayweather Jnr says McGregor fight can happen

Mobile
Site
  • GN Network
    • Aquarius

      The monthly women's lifestyle magazine offering real solutions for real women.

    • Friday

      The most read magazine in the UAE. Lively, intelligent and thought-provoking.

    • GN Focus

      Focused reports on events, business and lifestyle. In depth, insightful, influential.

    • Inside Out

      An inspiring home interiors magazine showcasing the best interior design.

    • tabloid!

      The No. 1 source for entertainment, lifestyle & fashion in the UAE.

    • Weekend Review

      In-depth look at issues behind the news, with sections on people, books and art.

    • Wheels

      A weekly motoring magazine packed with the latest local and global motoring news, reviews and views.

    • GNTECH

      Gadget soup for the techy soul. News and reviews with our own irreverent spin

    • Baby & Child

      From pregnancy to playdates in the UAE

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

  • Classifieds
      • GNCars

        The UAE's first stop shop for buying and selling cars.

      • GNCareers

        Give your career a boost. Find the best and latest jobs.

      • GNClassifieds

        The site for buying and selling almost anything.

      • GNproperty

        Region's leading property site for buying and renting.

  • Apps
  • Subscribe
  • Quick Links
    • E-Paper

      Digital version of today’s newspaper, exactly as it is in print.

    • Mobile Version

      The fast and light-weight mobile version of GulfNews.com.

    • Advertising Guide

      Get your brand seen in the region's most read newspaper.

    • SMS News Alerts

      The fastest way to hear about major breaking stories.

    • Goodliving

      100s of offers, half price deals, 2 for 1s - and more.

    • Contact Us

      Have something you want to tell us, a question, or complaint?

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

Floyd Mayweather Jnr says McGregor fight can happen

Money lauds Bellew and Haye as he opens up on his difficult childhood — and that possible bout

Image Credit: AFP
Floyd Mayweather was guest of honour at a black tie, Las Vegas-style ball on Saturday at the ICC Birmingham, organised by promotions company Showfighter, with the fight shown on a big screen.
Gulf News
 

Birmingham: As Tony Bellew and David Haye dissolved into an unlikely embrace after their extraordinary fight on Saturday night, the world’s richest sportsman-turned-businessman looked on with a mixture of admiration and empathy.

Floyd Mayweather may have career earnings of 600 million pounds (Dh2.7 billion), have a brand ‘Money’ which is known the world over and be both promoter and businessman supreme in his life outside the ring but at heart he is still an undefeated boxer.

So as 11 pulsating rounds came to an end, Mayweather knew the feeling: “It is a unique thing when you go through that experience with another boxer, and it creates a great respect between them. They showed themselves to be two great fighters.”

Mayweather was guest of honour at a black tie, Las Vegas-style ball on Saturday at the ICC Birmingham, organised by promotions company Showfighter, with the fight shown on a big screen.

Dressed immaculately in hazelnut leather shoes and a razor-tight cut blue tailored suit, Mayweather opened up on the difficulties of his childhood and the secret to his success, revealed that he regrets not fighting in the UK, and discussed the possible ‘crossover’ fight with mixed martial arts star Conor McGregor, of Ireland, one of the hottest properties in combat sport.

Across a glittering 20-year career, Mayweather transformed himself from tiny gym rat to boxer and brand with a global reach of 30.5 million social media followers.

But it has been “a very long journey”, he explained, rising from poverty and joining the professional boxing ranks to amass 49 victories, 26 of those world title contests in a reign as a five-division world champion.

“It wasn’t easy. I had a very, very tough upbringing. It started in Grand Rapids, Michigan. My dad was a fighter, my dad’s two brothers were fighters, and every day my dad would take me to the boxing gym,” he said.

By the age of four, he was standing on a chair “hitting the speed bag like a professional”.

“I can remember 1987 when I had my first amateur fight in Michigan, weighing 64lb. I was 10 years old. I was the youngest and smallest guy on my team. I can remember what I ate. There was this restaurant called Ponderosa and my dad made me eat a steak. I was happy. It was a first-round knockout. I slept with my trophy for two weeks.”

The experience of his father, Floyd Mayweather Snr, has stayed with him.

“My dad lost to Sugar Ray Leonard and Marlon Starling. But my dad had an interesting story. My daddy got shot in the leg; my mother’s brother shot him in the leg when I was a kid. My dad was holding me when he shot him. He shot him with a 12-gauge shot gun at close range.

“My dad was in a hospital for months. The doctors told my dad he would never be able to walk again. My dad beat all the odds. He came back and was able to walk and start boxing again. He went to No. 1 in the world at welterweight to fight for the world title. But he never had his chance to fight for a world title.”

Mayweather Snr was “a hustler”, who “got involved in the street life”, explained Floyd.

He served five years in prison. They are close today, but Floyd’s aim is “to try and break the circle” for his own children. But the boxer, retired two years now after a succession of super-fights, also aims to create opportunities for other talented boxers from the projects.

“Gervonta Davis is very talented. He has a very interesting story,” he explained of the rising star who is expected to fight Britain’s super-featherweight Liam Walsh in the near future.

“This is a kid who stayed in different foster homes and an orphanage and beat all the odds. A fighter who had 10 fights, never seen on TV. As soon as I saw him walk in the room I said, ‘He’s going to be world champion’.

“I got him six fights and within 24 months he’s world champion. He has the potential to be the closest thing to Floyd Mayweather. It’s going to be extremely hard to do those record-breaking numbers. It took many years for me to build the fan base like this. It takes a lot of hard work and dedication. But I know it pays off in the long run.”

Looking back on his career, he said: “Different days I think about different victories. Ricky Hatton is one of those fights. I respect Ricky Hatton. He’s a warrior. He’s a hell of a warrior.” Then one small regret.

“It was always one of my dreams to come to the UK and fight.” Mayweather feels a special relationship with UK fans.

“I’m going to always bleed the red, white and blue. I represented the US in the Olympics, I love my country. But the US fans will love you on Monday, if you lose they’ll hate you on Tuesday, if you win it will be back to loving you on Wednesday. The thing about these UK fans is if they are with you, they’re with you.” Mayweather then touched on the burning issue of whether he would ever fight McGregor, in a boxing-meets-MMA super fight, which could generate over pounds 300 million.

“McGregor has bosses. I don’t have a boss. If Conor McGregor really wants to fight me, we can make it happen. But is he blowing smoke up everybody’s (backside)? In one fight I made more than Conor McGregor has made in his whole career. The difference between me and him is this: He has to fight. If I was him and I was smart, before I lose again in the UFC, I’d let Floyd Mayweather kick my (backside) for a lot of money. It makes business sense.” If that fight ever goes ahead, Mayweather will become the first billion dollar boxer in earnings. That’s why he is ‘Money’.

More from Boxing

tags from this story

United States
follow this tag on MGNUnited States
United Kingdom
follow this tag on MGNUnited Kingdom
Floyd Mayweather
follow this tag on MGNFloyd Mayweather

filed under

GulfNewsSportBoxing

tags

United States
follow this tag on MGN
United Kingdom
follow this tag on MGN
Floyd Mayweather
follow this tag on MGN
olympics

Also In Boxing

Manny Pacquiao-Amir Khan fight off: report

Sport Gallery

In pictures: Peshawar Zalmi win PSL

Sport Videos

PlayStan Wawrinka scans Dubai’s skies
Loading...
SPORT PICTURE OF THE DAY: March 6, 2017


Cricketers of Peshawar Zalmi their victory over Quetta Gladiators in the final cricket match of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) at The Gaddafi Cricket Stadium in Lahore. AFP

Most Popular on Gulf News

Dh7m raffle winner's wife didn't believe him

Dh7m raffle winner's wife didn't believe him

Emirates ID now an insurance card

Emirates ID now an insurance card

Man jailed for raping girl, 13, in a car

Man jailed for raping girl, 13, in a car

Mum finds naked son in maid's bed

Mum finds naked son in maid's bed

Video: 2 dead, 8 hurt in Al Wasl Road crash

Video: 2 dead, 8 hurt in Al Wasl Road crash

Unfortunate events leave expat in limbo

Unfortunate events leave expat in limbo

Airline supervisor fired for sleeping on the job

Airline supervisor fired for sleeping on the job

British daredevil detained in Dubai

British daredevil detained in Dubai

Pictured: Trump holds tie together with tape

Pictured: Trump holds tie together with tape