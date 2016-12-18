Chiappe decides against retiring to push for more glory

Philippe Chiappe of CTIC F1 China Team is not ready to throw in the towel yet after winning his third world title.

Sharjah: Newly-crowned UIM F1H2O world champion Philippe Chiappe has put aside his retirement plans and decided to continue at least for one more season as the curtain comes down on the UIM watersport season with the grand finale of the UIM-ABP Aquabike Grand Prix of Sharjah on the Khalid Lagoon until December 21.

At last weekend’s Grand Prix of Sharjah, Chiappe came in second to Victory Team’s Shaun Torrente, but the 15 points were more than enough for the 52-year-old Frenchman to help himself to a record-equalling third world crown — joining Guido Cappellini and Alex Carella.

Having accomplished a long-standing dream of three world titles, Chiappe was left with the option of stepping away from F1 action. However, a further infusion from his Chinese sponsors and the will to push himself further in his sport has made Chiappe reconsider his decision to quit.

“Sometimes one is faced between two different choices that are both meant to be good. Right now, with three world titles and a dream fulfilled, I am tempted to stop. But at the same time I feel the need to go just that one step more,” Chiappe told Gulf News.

“I have the backing of a great team [CTIC F1 Shenzhen China Team] and I see myself being in Formula One for one more year at least,” he added.

The action, however, will now shift to the final round of the UIM-ABP Aquabike Grand Prix of Sharjah, the season finale on the UIM watersport calendar before its traditional break for the festive season.

The action is bound to be equally keen with defending world champion Rok Florjanic from Slovenia in the driver’s seat to retain his Freestyle title ahead of the UAE’s Rashid Al Mulla and young brother Nac Florjanic. The older native of Maribor, Slovenia is within striking distance of a record fourth straight world crown needing just 16 points from the 50 on offer over the next two days of competition on Monday and Tuesday.

The 31-year-old Florjanic is at the top of the standings with 191 points, 34 clear of the UAE pilot Al Mulla and a further 17 ahead of his younger sibling.

There will be engrossing action in other classes as well with the Rouabout GP1 world title being decided with a two-way showdown between defending champion Kuwait’s Yousuf Al Abdul Razzaq and British newcomer, James Bushell. The Kuwaiti has a 36-point advantage over Bushell and will need to do the bare minimum to successfully defend his crown.

Equalling gripping will be the fight for the Ladies Ski GP1 title with Sweden’s Emma-Nellie Ortendahl within four points of a dream first crown. The 18-year-old from Alvangen has been the standout performer on the circuit this season after losing out on her first title at the same venue last year.

Ortendahl is at the top of the standings with 188 points, 46 clear of lone challenger and defending champion Jennifer Menard, who has just about recovered from an illness.