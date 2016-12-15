Andersson continues his roll in Sharjah

Victory Team's Shaun Torrente will be going all out for victory in an attempt to offset a 19-point lead held by reigning two-time defending world champion Philippe Chiappe of the CTIC China F1 Team in Friday's Grand Prix of Sharjah - the final round of the 2016 UIM H2OF1 World Championship.

Sharjah: Not even a horrible crash could stop Team Sweden’s Jonas Andersson as last week’s champion in Abu Dhabi continued his amazing form winning Pole Position at the Grand Prix of Sharjah at the Khalid Lagoon here on Thursday.

Andersson flipped in the final part of the three-part qualifying session and landed heavily doing considerable damage to his boat.

However, his opening lap of 44.33 seconds was more than enough for the 41-year-old Swede to occupy his rightful place at the top of the starting grid for Friday’s finale of the 2016 UIM F1H2O World Championship.

“It’s going to be a rather long night for all of us from the team,” Andersson told media as he hurried off to gauge the extent of damage to his boat.

“We have had a wonderful week in Abu Dhabi and now it is time to finish off the season with a strong finish,” he added.

Last week, Andersson had emerged from the shadows to lead from Pole and win the penultimate round in Abu Dhabi ahead of Philippe Chiappe of the CTIC China F1 Team. The French driver, the defending two-time champion, who is on the verge of becoming just the third driver to win three or more world titles, maintained his composure to time 44.92 seconds and occupy second position on the grid.

Victory Team’s Shaun Torrente, who has promised to go all out for a maiden world title for the Dubai-based team, was third best with a 45.01 seconds, while Emirates Racing Team’s Erik Stark was placed in fourth with his 45.11 seconds.

Earlier, Torrente had ignited fresh hopes for a final push towards a world crown while topping the opening 20-minute session with a time of 46.66 seconds leaving former teammate Alex Carella 0.17 seconds away in second and Andersson followed in third a further 0.23 seconds off the leader.

The 15-minute second part of qualifying proved crucial as Chiappe, who was in tenth midway, suddenly propelled himself to the top of the standings with a strong time of 45.54 seconds while Selio slipped into second 0.21 seconds away and Torrente lay in wait in third with 0.32 seconds behind.

The remaining two positions on the grid were filled up by Sami Selio of Mad-Croc Baba Racing while Blaze Performance Team’s Bartek Marszalek got a taste of top-notch competition when he raced for the very first time in Q3 in the five years he has been racing in F1 powerboats.

Former world champion Carella and Ahmad Al Hameli had to stay content with seventh and eighth positions respectively on the start grid.

Held under the patronage of Shaikh Sultan Bin Mohammad Bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Crown Prince and Deputy Ruler of Sharjah, the Grand Prix of Sharjah will be run from 3.45pm on Friday, followed by the prize presentation.

POLE POSITION

Pole Position for the start of the Grand Prix of Sharjah, the seventh and final round of the 2016 UIM F1H2O World Championship held at the Buhairah Corniche, Sharjah, on Thursday: 1. Jonas Andersson (Team Sweden — 44.33 seconds); 2. Philippe Chiappe (CTIC China Team — 44.92); 3. Shaun Torrente (Victory Team — 45.01); 4. Erik Stark (Emirates Racing Team — 45.11); 5. Sami Selio (Mad-Croc Baba Racing — 45.60); 6. Bartek Marszalek (Blaze Performance Team — 46.0).

