Mobile
Site
  • GN Network
    • Aquarius

      The monthly women's lifestyle magazine offering real solutions for real women.

    • Friday

      The most read magazine in the UAE. Lively, intelligent and thought-provoking.

    • GN Focus

      Focused reports on events, business and lifestyle. In depth, insightful, influential.

    • Inside Out

      An inspiring home interiors magazine showcasing the best interior design.

    • tabloid!

      The No. 1 source for entertainment, lifestyle & fashion in the UAE.

    • Weekend Review

      In-depth look at issues behind the news, with sections on people, books and art.

    • Wheels

      A weekly motoring magazine packed with the latest local and global motoring news, reviews and views.

    • GNTECH

      Gadget soup for the techy soul. News and reviews with our own irreverent spin

    • Baby & Child

      From pregnancy to playdates in the UAE

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

  • Classifieds
      • GNCars

        The UAE's first stop shop for buying and selling cars.

      • GNCareers

        Give your career a boost. Find the best and latest jobs.

      • GNClassifieds

        The site for buying and selling almost anything.

      • GNproperty

        Region's leading property site for buying and renting.

  • Apps
  • Subscribe
  • Quick Links
    • E-Paper

      Digital version of today’s newspaper, exactly as it is in print.

    • Mobile Version

      The fast and light-weight mobile version of GulfNews.com.

    • Advertising Guide

      Get your brand seen in the region's most read newspaper.

    • SMS News Alerts

      The fastest way to hear about major breaking stories.

    • Goodliving

      100s of offers, half price deals, 2 for 1s - and more.

    • Contact Us

      Have something you want to tell us, a question, or complaint?

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

Murray powers World youth over US

‘Bathroom bill’ may force game out of Texas

Gulf News
 

New Orleans: Canada’s Jamal Murray made three straight from beyond the arc in the final three minutes to power the World team to a 150-141 win over the US squad in the Rising Stars Challenge game on Friday.

Murray, who plays for the NBA’s Denver Nuggets, scored 27 of his team-high 36 points in the second half at the Smoothie King Center arena.

The international team was also led by New Orleans Pelicans guard Buddy Hield, a native of the Bahamas, who had 28 points, and New York Knicks centre Kristaps Porzingis, a native of Latvia, who added 24.

The US team was led by Charlotte Hornets centre Frank Kaminsky with 33 points and Minnesota Timberwolves centre Karl-Anthony Towns with 24.

This was the third year the teams of first- and second-year players were divided up on the basis of US versus international. The US and World split the first two games.

There were a record 113 international players on opening-night rosters for the 2016-17 NBA regular season.

The NBA has, meanwhile, warned that Texas could be overlooked for future events because of a proposed ‘bathroom bill’ targeting transgender people.

The Texas legislation is similar to a North Carolina law that prompted the league to move the All-Star Game out of that state. Texas’ proposed law would require people to use bathrooms that correspond to the sex on their birth certificate.

NBA spokesperson Mike Bass says an environment where people are treated “fairly and equally” weighs heavily when the league chooses host locations. The NFL has made similar statements.

Texas has three NBA teams and has hosted three All-Star Games since 2006. Charlotte was originally supposed to host Sunday’s All-Star Game. But the NBA moved the game to New Orleans after North Carolina adopted its ‘bathroom bill’ last year.

More from Basketball

tags from this story

United States
follow this tag on MGNUnited States
NFL
follow this tag on MGNNFL
NBA
follow this tag on MGNNBA
Canada
follow this tag on MGNCanada

filed under

GulfNewsSportBasketball

tags

United States
follow this tag on MGN
NFL
follow this tag on MGN
NBA
follow this tag on MGN
Canada
follow this tag on MGN

Also In Basketball

Robinson stands tall in slam dunk contest

Sport Gallery

Pictures: Pliskova wins Qatar Open title

Sport Videos

PlayDubai based golf prodigy turns heads on the link
Loading...
SPORT PICTURE OF THE DAY: February 16, 2017


Bayern Munich's forward Thomas Mueller (C) celebrate scoring the 5-1 goal with his teammates during the UEFA Champions League round of sixteen football match between FC Bayern Munich and Arsenal in Munich, southern Germany. AFP

Most Popular on Gulf News

Watch: School bus crosses 180 km/h

Watch: School bus crosses 180 km/h

Look: Inside one of costliest villas in Dubai

Look: Inside one of costliest villas in Dubai

Dubai driver arrested after stunt goes viral

Dubai driver arrested after stunt goes viral

Tower fire started in restaurant kitchen

Tower fire started in restaurant kitchen

Caution: 10-feet waves offshore

Caution: 10-feet waves offshore

Man taking selfie near burst dam killed

Man taking selfie near burst dam killed

Two more arrested in attack on Kerala actress

Two more arrested in attack on Kerala actress

Revealed: Most boring jobs in the world

Revealed: Most boring jobs in the world

VAT in UAE: Ministry, companies now hiring

VAT in UAE: Ministry, companies now hiring