Magic Johnson takes over as LA Lakers boss

Mobile
Site
  • GN Network
    • Aquarius

      The monthly women's lifestyle magazine offering real solutions for real women.

    • Friday

      The most read magazine in the UAE. Lively, intelligent and thought-provoking.

    • GN Focus

      Focused reports on events, business and lifestyle. In depth, insightful, influential.

    • Inside Out

      An inspiring home interiors magazine showcasing the best interior design.

    • tabloid!

      The No. 1 source for entertainment, lifestyle & fashion in the UAE.

    • Weekend Review

      In-depth look at issues behind the news, with sections on people, books and art.

    • Wheels

      A weekly motoring magazine packed with the latest local and global motoring news, reviews and views.

    • GNTECH

      Gadget soup for the techy soul. News and reviews with our own irreverent spin

    • Baby & Child

      From pregnancy to playdates in the UAE

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

  • Classifieds
      • GNCars

        The UAE's first stop shop for buying and selling cars.

      • GNCareers

        Give your career a boost. Find the best and latest jobs.

      • GNClassifieds

        The site for buying and selling almost anything.

      • GNproperty

        Region's leading property site for buying and renting.

  • Apps
  • Subscribe
  • Quick Links
    • E-Paper

      Digital version of today’s newspaper, exactly as it is in print.

    • Mobile Version

      The fast and light-weight mobile version of GulfNews.com.

    • Advertising Guide

      Get your brand seen in the region's most read newspaper.

    • SMS News Alerts

      The fastest way to hear about major breaking stories.

    • Goodliving

      100s of offers, half price deals, 2 for 1s - and more.

    • Contact Us

      Have something you want to tell us, a question, or complaint?

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

Magic Johnson takes over as LA Lakers boss

Legend who spearheaded charge to five NBA titles in 1980s becomes president of basketball operations

Image Credit: AP
Former Los Angeles Lakers star Magic Johnson.
 

Los Angeles: Earvin “Magic” Johnson, who sparked the Los Angeles Lakers to five NBA titles in the 1980s, was on Tuesday named president of basketball operations for the struggling NBA squad.

Lakers president and part-owner Jeanie Buss also announced the firing of general manager Mitch Kupchak and vice president of basketball operations Jim Buss, Jeanie’s brother and son of former owner Jerry Buss, who died in 2013.

“Today I took a series of actions I believe will return the Lakers to the heights Dr. Jerry Buss demanded and our fans rightly expect,” Jeanie Buss said. “Effective immediately, Earvin Johnson will be in charge of all basketball operations and will report directly to me.

“Our search for a new general manager to work with Earvin and coach Luke Walton is well underway and we hope to announce a new general manager in short order. Together, Earvin, Luke and our new general manager will establish the foundation for the next generation of Los Angeles Lakers greatness.”

Hall of Famer Johnson, 57, was part of the fabled “Showtime” lineup alongside Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, the NBA all-time scoring leader. “Magic” was part of Lakers championship squads in 1980, 1982, 1985, 1987 and 1988 before retiring in 1991 after being diagnosed with the HIV virus.

The Lakers returned to greatness behind superstar guard Kobe Bryant with five NBA crowns from 2000-2010 but have fallen on hard times since.

“It’s a dream come true to return to the Lakers as president of basketball operations,” Johnson said. “Since 1979, I’ve been a part of the Laker Nation and I’m passionate about this organization.”

At 19-39 this season, the Lakers have the third-worst record in the NBA, ahead only of conference doormats Brooklyn and Phoenix.

“I will do everything I can to build a winning culture on and off the court,” Johnson said. “We have a great coach in Luke Walton and good young players. We will work tirelessly to return our Los Angeles Lakers to NBA champions.”

Jeanie Buss said she acted so the organization would unite behind one vision and plan for improvement going forward.

“I took these actions today to achieve one goal. Everyone associated with the Lakers will now be pulling in the same direction, the direction established by Earvin and myself,” she said. “We are determined to get back to competing to win NBA championships again.”

Kupchak, 62, had been controlling general manager of the Lakers since 2000. He won NBA crowns with the Lakers playing alongside Johnson in 1982 and 1985 as well as with Washington in 1978.

Jeanie Buss said that she and her brother shared the same desire in seeing the team prosper once more.

“Jim loves the Lakers. Although he will no longer be responsible for basketball personnel decisions, he is an owner of this team and we share the same goal: returning the Lakers to the level of greatness our father demanded,” she said.

More from Basketball

tags from this story

NBA
follow this tag on MGNNBA
Los Angeles Lakers
follow this tag on MGNLos Angeles Lakers

filed under

GulfNewsSportBasketball

tags

NBA
follow this tag on MGN
Los Angeles Lakers
follow this tag on MGN

Also In Basketball

NBA legend Yao Ming new Chinese basketball chief

Sport Gallery

Pictures: Pliskova wins Qatar Open title

Sport Videos

PlayDubai based golf prodigy turns heads on the link
Loading...
SPORT PICTURE OF THE DAY: February 20, 2017


Competitors take part in the 1600 meters flat race at the White Turf horse racing event in St Moritz.AFP

Most Popular on Gulf News

Watch: School bus crosses 180 km/h

Watch: School bus crosses 180 km/h

Brothers found guilty of sex with schoolgirl

Brothers found guilty of sex with schoolgirl

Look: Inside one of costliest villas in Dubai

Look: Inside one of costliest villas in Dubai

Woman jailed over Dh53k Etisalat bill

Woman jailed over Dh53k Etisalat bill

Dubai driver arrested after stunt goes viral

Dubai driver arrested after stunt goes viral

2017 UAE holidays

2017 UAE holidays

Plane crashes into mall in 'massive fireball'

Plane crashes into mall in 'massive fireball'

VAT in UAE: Ministry, companies now hiring

VAT in UAE: Ministry, companies now hiring

Tower fire started in restaurant kitchen

Tower fire started in restaurant kitchen