Injury scare for Durant as Warriors fall

Mobile
Site
  • GN Network
    • Aquarius

      The monthly women's lifestyle magazine offering real solutions for real women.

    • Friday

      The most read magazine in the UAE. Lively, intelligent and thought-provoking.

    • GN Focus

      Focused reports on events, business and lifestyle. In depth, insightful, influential.

    • Inside Out

      An inspiring home interiors magazine showcasing the best interior design.

    • tabloid!

      The No. 1 source for entertainment, lifestyle & fashion in the UAE.

    • Weekend Review

      In-depth look at issues behind the news, with sections on people, books and art.

    • Wheels

      A weekly motoring magazine packed with the latest local and global motoring news, reviews and views.

    • GNTECH

      Gadget soup for the techy soul. News and reviews with our own irreverent spin

    • Baby & Child

      From pregnancy to playdates in the UAE

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

  • Classifieds
      • GNCars

        The UAE's first stop shop for buying and selling cars.

      • GNCareers

        Give your career a boost. Find the best and latest jobs.

      • GNClassifieds

        The site for buying and selling almost anything.

      • GNproperty

        Region's leading property site for buying and renting.

  • Apps
  • Subscribe
  • Quick Links
    • E-Paper

      Digital version of today’s newspaper, exactly as it is in print.

    • Mobile Version

      The fast and light-weight mobile version of GulfNews.com.

    • Advertising Guide

      Get your brand seen in the region's most read newspaper.

    • SMS News Alerts

      The fastest way to hear about major breaking stories.

    • Goodliving

      100s of offers, half price deals, 2 for 1s - and more.

    • Contact Us

      Have something you want to tell us, a question, or complaint?

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

Injury scare for Durant as Warriors fall

Wizards conjure up 112-108 upset victory

Gulf News
 

Washington: Kevin Durant suffered an injury scare as the Golden State Warriors slumped to a 112-108 defeat against the Washington Wizards on Tuesday.

Warriors star Durant limped out of the game in the first quarter at Washington’s Verizon Center after teammate Zaza Pachulia fell awkwardly onto his left leg.

The Warriors later confirmed Durant had suffered a hyperextended left knee and that an MRI scan had been scheduled. There was no further information about the Warriors’ All-Star’s long-term condition.

“We’ll know a little more tomorrow. I’m always concerned about any injury because you never know how bad it’s going to be. We’ll just keep our fingers crossed,” Warriors coach Steve Kerr said.

It was an unhappy homecoming of sorts for Durant, who grew up in the nearby Maryland suburbs and who had been courted by the Wizards during his free agency last year before choosing to join the Warriors.

That snub clearly still rankles with some Washington fans, who subjected Durant to boos during the introduction and whenever he touched the ball.

The Wizards took full advantage of Durant’s absence to claim a narrow victory that saw them improve to 35-23 in the Eastern Conference Standings.

Bradley Beal led the scoring for the Wizards with 25 points, three assists and four rebounds.

Markieff Morris added 22 points, six rebounds and one assist. Guard John Wall also shone, with 12 points, 19 assists and six rebounds.

But the Wizards were left sweating after they saw the Warriors overhaul a 19-point deficit before the hosts finally clinched victory in the final minute.

Warriors coach Kerr said he was proud the way his team had responded after being forced to reorganise following the early departure of Durant.

“It was a great response. It was a hell of a basketball game,” Kerr said. “The fans got their money’s worth.

“I liked how we came back after we were thrown for a loop early on. We had to change all of our rotations. I thought after we took that first blow we got back into the game — we just couldn’t close it out.”

NBA MVP Stephen Curry led the scoring for the Warriors with 25 points, seven rebounds and four assists.

Klay Thompson (16), Draymond Green (14), Shaun Livingston (14) and Pachulia with 12 also made double-figures for the Western Conference leaders, who have already booked their place in the play-offs.

 

NBA results

Tuesday’s matches

Washington 112 Golden State 108

Detroit 120 Portland 113

Denver 125 Chicago 107

Memphis 130 Phoenix 112

Oklahoma City 109 Utah 106

Charlotte 109 LA Lakers 104

More from Basketball

tags from this story

NBA
follow this tag on MGNNBA

filed under

GulfNewsSportBasketball

tags

NBA
follow this tag on MGN
 

NBA results

Read More

Also In Basketball

Bulls hand Warriors second straight defeat

Sport Gallery

Svitolina breaks into top 10 with Dubai win

Sport Videos

PlayStan Wawrinka scans Dubai’s skies
Loading...
SPORT PICTURE OF THE DAY: March 2, 2017


Russian qualifier Evgeny Donskoy pulled off his biggest career win with a stunning 3-6, 7-6 (7), 7-6 (5) upset of former world number one and seven-time champion Roger Federer to complete the quarter-final line-up for the Dubai Tennis Championships. Reuters

Most Popular on Gulf News

Man who killed boy, 8, to be executed

Man who killed boy, 8, to be executed

Read this before you pack your travel bags

Read this before you pack your travel bags

Shaikh Hamdan spotted eating 24k gold burger

Shaikh Hamdan spotted eating 24k gold burger

Pakistani who married Indian to be deported

Pakistani who married Indian to be deported

Beware: Cameras up for queue jumpers

Beware: Cameras up for queue jumpers

Dawood contract killing bid foiled

Dawood contract killing bid foiled

Nokia 3310 is back — and so is 'Snake'

Nokia 3310 is back — and so is 'Snake'

What UAE residents will pay for petrol in March

What UAE residents will pay for petrol in March

2017 UAE holidays

2017 UAE holidays