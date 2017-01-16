Dunleavy flying high with the Hawks

Mobile
Site
  • GN Network
    • Aquarius

      The monthly women's lifestyle magazine offering real solutions for real women.

    • Friday

      The most read magazine in the UAE. Lively, intelligent and thought-provoking.

    • GN Focus

      Focused reports on events, business and lifestyle. In depth, insightful, influential.

    • Inside Out

      An inspiring home interiors magazine showcasing the best interior design.

    • tabloid!

      The No. 1 source for entertainment, lifestyle & fashion in the UAE.

    • Weekend Review

      In-depth look at issues behind the news, with sections on people, books and art.

    • Wheels

      A weekly motoring magazine packed with the latest local and global motoring news, reviews and views.

    • GNTECH

      Gadget soup for the techy soul. News and reviews with our own irreverent spin

    • Baby & Child

      From pregnancy to playdates in the UAE

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

  • Classifieds
      • GNCars

        The UAE's first stop shop for buying and selling cars.

      • GNCareers

        Give your career a boost. Find the best and latest jobs.

      • GNClassifieds

        The site for buying and selling almost anything.

      • GNproperty

        Region's leading property site for buying and renting.

  • Apps
  • Subscribe
  • Quick Links
    • E-Paper

      Digital version of today’s newspaper, exactly as it is in print.

    • Mobile Version

      The fast and light-weight mobile version of GulfNews.com.

    • Advertising Guide

      Get your brand seen in the region's most read newspaper.

    • SMS News Alerts

      The fastest way to hear about major breaking stories.

    • Goodliving

      100s of offers, half price deals, 2 for 1s - and more.

    • Contact Us

      Have something you want to tell us, a question, or complaint?

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

Dunleavy flying high with the Hawks

Coach Casey delighted with show of strength as Raptors batter Knicks

Gulf News
 

Los Angeles: Mike Dunleavy is fitting in nicely with his new team, scoring a season-high 20 points as the Atlanta Hawks beat the Milwaukee Bucks 111-98 on Sunday.

Dunleavy, who was playing in just his second NBA game with the Hawks, initially baulked at a trade to Atlanta that sent Kyle Korver to the Cleveland Cavaliers. It took a meeting with coach Mike Budenholzer to convince him it was a good career move.

“It’s new for me and it’s new for them,” Dunleavy said. “Of all the teams to come to, it’s been easy to fit in here.”

Dunleavy was four for five on three-pointers and posted his first 20-point game since April 2015, when he played for Chicago.

Atlanta has won for the eighth time of its last nine games.

Atlanta also got 24 points from guard Kent Bazemore and 18 points, eight rebounds and five assists from forward Paul Millsap.

Milwaukee was led by forward Giannis Antetokounmpo with 33 points, eight rebounds and six assists.

Elsewhere, DeMar DeRozan scored 23 points as a physical Toronto Raptors outmuscled the New York Knicks 116-101.

DeRozan added five assists and five rebounds for Toronto but it was the no-nonsense defensive effort from his team that delighted Raptors coach Dwane Casey.

“I was really proud of the way the starters came out and set the tone, especially starting the third quarter,” Casey said.

“(We) came out, set the tone defensively and built a 30-plus (point) lead, so my hats off to those guys.”

Kyle Lowry, who finished with 16 points, nine assists and four rebounds, for Toronto, agreed.

“I just think we got more physical,” Lowry said of the defence. “I think we started to get more physical after the first part of the first quarter and we just kept going.

“The bigs did a good job of rebounding and we got out and were able to run.”

Third quarter burst

Toronto effectively sealed victory in the third quarter, outscoring the Knicks 27-8.

The Raptors third win in a row improved their record to 27-13 in the Eastern Conference standings. The Canadian franchise has now defeated the Knicks in five straight games.

“We weren’t getting the stops, were not scoring, had some looks, but when you’re not scoring, that’s when you have to focus defensively and say, ‘OK we may not be scoring, but we can stay in this game with defence,’” Knicks coach Jeff Hornacek said.

“We weren’t good enough to play any defence and it just ballooned out from there.”

Carmelo Anthony led the Knicks with 18 points, with Justin Holiday adding 17 and Derrick Rose 16 with three assists.

It was a fourth loss in five games for New York, who have a losing 18-23 record at the midpoint of the season.

In Sacramento, Russell Westbrook scored 36 points to record his 20th triple-double of the season, and Evan Kanter came off the bench to score 29 as the Oklahoma City Thunder beat Sacramento 122-118.

Westbrook also tallied 11 rebounds and 10 assists for the 57th triple-double of his career. He is two behind Boston Celtics legend Larry Bird for fifth on the NBA’s all-time list.

 

Fact Box

Sunday’s Games

Dallas 98, Minnesota 87

Atlanta 111, Milwaukee 98

Toronto 116, New York 101

Houston 137, Brooklyn 112

Chicago 108, Memphis 104

Oklahoma City 122, Sacramento 118

Detroit 102, L.A. Lakers 97

More from Basketball

tags from this story

NBA
follow this tag on MGNNBA

filed under

GulfNewsSportBasketball

tags

NBA
follow this tag on MGN
 

Fact Box

Read More

Also In Basketball

Green leaves Cavaliers blue as Warriors cruise

Sport Gallery

Pictures: Ronaldo wins FIFA best player award

Sport Videos

PlayAdam Gilchrist exclusive interview
Loading...
SPORT PICTURE OF THE DAY: Tuesday, December 13


Cristiano Ronaldo posing with the Ballon d'Or France Football trophy in Madrid. Cristiano Ronaldo was named winner of the Ballon d'Or for the fourth time, organisers France Football said, capping a terrific year for the Real Madrid star. AFP

Most Popular on Gulf News

Revealed: World's most powerful passports

Revealed: World's most powerful passports

9 ways your own home could kill you

9 ways your own home could kill you

Speeding driver crashes into parked car, dies

Speeding driver crashes into parked car, dies

At least 37 dead after plane hits village

At least 37 dead after plane hits village

Budget flyers can now use Emirates lounges

Budget flyers can now use Emirates lounges

Man pays Dubai Police Dh100,000 in fines

Man pays Dubai Police Dh100,000 in fines

Manholes being used as warehouses found

Manholes being used as warehouses found

Sharjah opens new Dh400 million jail

Sharjah opens new Dh400 million jail

Grace period for health insurance to end soon

Grace period for health insurance to end soon