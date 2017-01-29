Curry’s haul of 43 lead Warriors to a sweep

Mobile
Site
  • GN Network
    • Aquarius

      The monthly women's lifestyle magazine offering real solutions for real women.

    • Friday

      The most read magazine in the UAE. Lively, intelligent and thought-provoking.

    • GN Focus

      Focused reports on events, business and lifestyle. In depth, insightful, influential.

    • Inside Out

      An inspiring home interiors magazine showcasing the best interior design.

    • tabloid!

      The No. 1 source for entertainment, lifestyle & fashion in the UAE.

    • Weekend Review

      In-depth look at issues behind the news, with sections on people, books and art.

    • Wheels

      A weekly motoring magazine packed with the latest local and global motoring news, reviews and views.

    • GNTECH

      Gadget soup for the techy soul. News and reviews with our own irreverent spin

    • Baby & Child

      From pregnancy to playdates in the UAE

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

  • Classifieds
      • GNCars

        The UAE's first stop shop for buying and selling cars.

      • GNCareers

        Give your career a boost. Find the best and latest jobs.

      • GNClassifieds

        The site for buying and selling almost anything.

      • GNproperty

        Region's leading property site for buying and renting.

  • Apps
  • Subscribe
  • Quick Links
    • E-Paper

      Digital version of today’s newspaper, exactly as it is in print.

    • Mobile Version

      The fast and light-weight mobile version of GulfNews.com.

    • Advertising Guide

      Get your brand seen in the region's most read newspaper.

    • SMS News Alerts

      The fastest way to hear about major breaking stories.

    • Goodliving

      100s of offers, half price deals, 2 for 1s - and more.

    • Contact Us

      Have something you want to tell us, a question, or complaint?

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

Curry’s haul of 43 lead Warriors to a sweep

Heat extend winning streak to seven games

Image Credit: AP
Golden State Warriors’ Stephen Curry goes up to shoot over Los Angeles Clippers’ Jamal Crawford during the second half in Oakland, California, on Saturday.
Gulf News
 

Los Angeles: Stephen Curry scored 43 points to lead the Golden State Warriors to their most dominant victory of the NBA season, a 144-98 rout of the Los Angeles Clippers in Oakland.

“It feels great,” said Curry, who electrified the crowd with a 51-foot shot to close the first half. “I felt like I was always in a rhythm and the guys were setting great screens.”

After the break he drained five three-pointers in the third quarter en route to 25 points in the period.

“It was one of those quarters where everything seems to go right,” Curry said.

The 46-point margin of victory was the Warriors’ biggest of the season while the Clippers hadn’t lost by more than 26 this year.

Curry notched his third 40-point game of the season and came tantalisingly close to his season high of 46 points despite sitting out the entire fourth quarter.

Even Warriors coach Steve Kerr couldn’t help but be in awe of Curry’s performance. Kerr, who played over 900 games in the NBA, told his star player during one timeout on the bench that he could only dream of having a game like that.

“How does it feel whatever the hell you are feeling right now?” Kerr asked in the middle of the game. “Just once in my life ... for me if I went like five for six and made four threes that was about the best I ever did.”

Kevin Durant added 23 points and a team-high seven assists, and Klay Thompson had 16 points for the Warriors, who notched their fifth straight home win.

Curry also found time for a team-high nine rebounds and six assists.

The Clippers dropped to 1-4 since losing star guard Chris Paul to injury despite having Blake Griffin back in the lineup. Griffin, who finished with 20 points, was playing in his second game since returning from knee injury.

J.J. Redick added 13 points for the Clippers, who haven’t beaten the Warriors in the regular season since Christmas Day in 2014.

Elsewhere, Goran Dragic tallied eight of his 23 points in the fourth quarter and the Miami Heat extended their NBA win streak to seven games with a 116-103 win over the Detroit Pistons.

Wayne Ellington scored 19 points and James Johnson finished with 18 for the Heat, who have the longest active winning streak in the league.

“Our toughest, most physical, most committed minutes were in the fourth quarter. That was good to see,” said Miami coach Erik Spoelstra.

Miami improved to 18-30 on the season, giving them their longest winning streak since February 2014.

Dion Waiters scored 13 of his 17 points in the first quarter in front of a crowd of 19,600.

Detroit dropped to 21-26 on the season despite getting a team-high 24 points from Reggie Jackson.

In Milwaukee, Isaiah Thomas scored 37 points and Jae Crowder added 20 as the Boston Celtics beat the Milwaukee Bucks a 112-108 in overtime at the Bradley Center.

Thomas knocked down six three-pointers and went 11 for 21 from the floor. He has scored 20 or more points in 31 straight games.

“He was good,” Celtics coach Brad Stevens said of Thomas. “He was really good. He got to the rim. They really collapse so you have to kick it out. His ability to get to the rim started others’ ability to get to the rim and we were able to get enough kick outs and finishes to win.”

In Charlotte, DeMarcus Cousins scored 35 points and pulled down 18 rebounds to lead the visiting Sacramento Kings to a 109-106 victory over the Hornets.

Cousins put the Kings ahead for good with a driving basket that took the score to 108-106 with 14.3 seconds remaining.

 

Results

Saturday’s matches

Sacramento 109, Charlotte 106

Miami 116, Detroit 103

Boston 112, Milwaukee 108, OT

Golden State 144, L.A. Clippers 98

Denver at Phoenix, 9pm.

Memphis 102, Utah 95

Minnesota 129, Brooklyn 109

More from Basketball

tags from this story

NBA
follow this tag on MGNNBA
Miami Heat
follow this tag on MGNMiami Heat
Los Angeles Clippers
follow this tag on MGNLos Angeles Clippers

filed under

GulfNewsSportBasketball

tags

NBA
follow this tag on MGN
Miami Heat
follow this tag on MGN
Los Angeles Clippers
follow this tag on MGN
royal baby
 

Results

Read More

Also In Basketball

Spurs ride Leonard show to beat Thunder

Sport Gallery

Highlights: 2017 Dubai Tour ‘Stage 2’

Sport Videos

PlayAdam Gilchrist exclusive interview
Loading...
SPORT PICTURE OF THE DAY: February 1, 2017


German's Marcel Kittel, from Quick-Step Floors Team from Belgium, holds the winner's trophy after winning the Nakheel stage 1 during the Dubai Tour 2017. AFP

Most Popular on Gulf News

Shaikh Mohammad surprises Dubai diners

Shaikh Mohammad surprises Dubai diners

US embassy in UAE stops issuing visas

US embassy in UAE stops issuing visas

How Dh5m dropped to just Dh123 in 10 years

How Dh5m dropped to just Dh123 in 10 years

US blacklist strands Dubai transit flyers

US blacklist strands Dubai transit flyers

Mohammad Bin Rashid offers funeral prayers

Mohammad Bin Rashid offers funeral prayers

Trump to hold talks with Mohammad Bin Zayed

Trump to hold talks with Mohammad Bin Zayed

Expect traffic delays for 5 days from Tuesday

Expect traffic delays for 5 days from Tuesday

‘You are at my jailed husband’s mercy’

‘You are at my jailed husband’s mercy’

Dubai honeymoon surprise for Saudis

Dubai honeymoon surprise for Saudis