Clippers avenge Christmas defeat over Lakers

Mobile
Site
  • GN Network
    • Aquarius

      The monthly women's lifestyle magazine offering real solutions for real women.

    • Friday

      The most read magazine in the UAE. Lively, intelligent and thought-provoking.

    • GN Focus

      Focused reports on events, business and lifestyle. In depth, insightful, influential.

    • Inside Out

      An inspiring home interiors magazine showcasing the best interior design.

    • tabloid!

      The No. 1 source for entertainment, lifestyle & fashion in the UAE.

    • Weekend Review

      In-depth look at issues behind the news, with sections on people, books and art.

    • Wheels

      A weekly motoring magazine packed with the latest local and global motoring news, reviews and views.

    • GNTECH

      Gadget soup for the techy soul. News and reviews with our own irreverent spin

    • Baby & Child

      From pregnancy to playdates in the UAE

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

  • Classifieds
      • GNCars

        The UAE's first stop shop for buying and selling cars.

      • GNCareers

        Give your career a boost. Find the best and latest jobs.

      • GNClassifieds

        The site for buying and selling almost anything.

      • GNproperty

        Region's leading property site for buying and renting.

  • Apps
  • Subscribe
  • Quick Links
    • E-Paper

      Digital version of today’s newspaper, exactly as it is in print.

    • Mobile Version

      The fast and light-weight mobile version of GulfNews.com.

    • Advertising Guide

      Get your brand seen in the region's most read newspaper.

    • SMS News Alerts

      The fastest way to hear about major breaking stories.

    • Goodliving

      100s of offers, half price deals, 2 for 1s - and more.

    • Contact Us

      Have something you want to tell us, a question, or complaint?

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

Clippers avenge Christmas defeat over Lakers

Phoenix rally to overcome Spurs at Mexico City

Image Credit: USA TODAY Sports
LA Clippers guard Austin Rivers shoots against Los Angeles Lakers guard Marcelo Huertas during the NBA game at the Staples Center.
Gulf News
 

Los Angeles: The Los Angeles Clippers avenged a Christmas Day loss with a 113-97 rout of the Los Angeles Lakers in Saturday’s rematch at Staples Center arena.

The Lakers beat the undermanned Clippers 111-102 three weeks ago as injuries forced Chris Paul, JJ Redick and Blake Griffin to watch from the sidelines.

It was one of just two wins the Lakers had in the month of December and it halted the Clippers’ 11-game win streak. The lowly Lakers have gone 3-4 in January after losing 14 or 16 games in December.

The Clippers dominated in every facet in the return engagement as Paul has returned to the lineup and JJ Redick is back at full strength after suffering a hamstring injury in the Laker contest.

“We came out today. We played and we won. It’s not a big deal,” said Paul. “We’re just trying to pile up wins. That’s our single focus.”

Griffin is still out with another in a long list of injuries but the Clippers have shown they can have success without him in the lineup.

The Clippers, who improved to 28-14 on the season, got off to a quick start Saturday.

The Clippers re-asserted their dominance by going on an 11-0 run late in the first quarter and built a 19-point lead 58-39 at halftime.

Clippers centre DeAndre Jordan had a double-double by halftime (12 points and 10 rebounds) on his way to finishing with a game-high 24 points and 21 rebounds.

After a slow shooting start, Paul tallied 20 points and 13 assists for the Clippers. Austin Rivers and Raymond Felton finished with 15 points each for the Clippers who stretched their January win streak to six games.

Jordan Clarkson came off the bench to outscore all the starters and lead the Lakers with 21 points.

Elsewhere, P.J. Tucker hit two free throws with four seconds to play as the Phoenix Suns rallied to beat the San Antonio Spurs 108-105 at Mexico City Arena as part of the NBA Global Games series.

Danny Green missed a three-pointer with seven seconds remaining that would have given the Spurs the lead and Tucker calmly sank two free throws to push the Phoenix lead to 108-105.

Phoenix fouled Pau Gasol with three seconds left to keep San Antonio from shooting a three-pointer to have a chance to tie the game but Gasol missed both free throws and Dragan Bender grabbed the rebound for the Suns.

Devin Booker posted his second straight game with 39 points. “We took a loss earlier in the week, and from that we knew we had things to work on to be able to stay with the Spurs,” Booker said.

“I just wanted to give the people of Mexico City a show — they deserve that for all the support they give our team — and I think we did.”

In Chicago, Jimmy Butler scored 28 points and Dwyane Wade had 17 of his 22 in the fourth quarter as Chicago snapped a three-game losing streak with a 107-99 win over the New Orleans Pelicans.

Taj Gibson added 15 points and 16 rebounds and Michael Carter-Williams had 11 points for the Bulls.

 

Results

Saturday’s results

L.A. Clippers 113 LA Lakers 97

Chicago 107 New Orleans 99

Phoenix 108 San Antonio 105

Washington 109 Philadelphia 93

Utah 114 Orlando 107

More from Basketball

tags from this story

Los Angeles Lakers
follow this tag on MGNLos Angeles Lakers
Los Angeles Clippers
follow this tag on MGNLos Angeles Clippers
San Antonio Spurs
follow this tag on MGNSan Antonio Spurs

filed under

GulfNewsSportBasketball

tags

Los Angeles Lakers
follow this tag on MGN
Los Angeles Clippers
follow this tag on MGN
San Antonio Spurs
follow this tag on MGN
nba
 

Results

Read More

Also In Basketball

Dunleavy flying high with the Hawks

Sport Gallery

Pictures: Ronaldo wins FIFA best player award

Sport Videos

PlayAdam Gilchrist exclusive interview
Loading...
SPORT PICTURE OF THE DAY: Tuesday, December 13


Cristiano Ronaldo posing with the Ballon d'Or France Football trophy in Madrid. Cristiano Ronaldo was named winner of the Ballon d'Or for the fourth time, organisers France Football said, capping a terrific year for the Real Madrid star. AFP

Most Popular on Gulf News

Revealed: World's most powerful passports

Revealed: World's most powerful passports

Speeding driver crashes into parked car, dies

Speeding driver crashes into parked car, dies

At least 37 dead after plane hits village

At least 37 dead after plane hits village

Budget flyers can now use Emirates lounges

Budget flyers can now use Emirates lounges

9 ways your own home could kill you

9 ways your own home could kill you

Manholes being used as warehouses found

Manholes being used as warehouses found

Sharjah opens new Dh400 million jail

Sharjah opens new Dh400 million jail

Revealed: 2017 finance job salaries

Revealed: 2017 finance job salaries

Grace period for health insurance to end soon

Grace period for health insurance to end soon