Celtics say goodbye to Pierce as they beat Clippers 107-102

Tough call for fans on whether to cheer more for Boston, former star - or the New England Patriots

Gulf News
 

Boston: Isaiah Thomas stole the spotlight from Paul Pierce on Sunday, scoring 28 points to lead Boston to their seventh straight victory, a 107-102 win over the Los Angeles Clippers in the former Celtics captain’s final game in the Garden.

Al Horford had 13 points and a season-high 15 rebounds for the Celtics, who brought Pierce to tears with a first-quarter highlight video. Thomas had eight assists but had a four-game streak of 35-point games snapped.

Blake Griffin and Jamal Crawford scored 23 apiece, and DeAndre Jordan had 16 rebounds for Los Angeles, who lost for the sixth time in eight games.

With fans undecided on whether to cheer louder for the Celtics, for Pierce, or for the New England Patriots, who played in the Super Bowl later Sunday, the basketball team held on as the Clippers cut a 12-point lead to 103-99 in the final minute.

Pierce scored three points. (AP)

