Russia’s Savinova loses London gold for doping

Mobile
Site
  • GN Network
    • Aquarius

      The monthly women's lifestyle magazine offering real solutions for real women.

    • Friday

      The most read magazine in the UAE. Lively, intelligent and thought-provoking.

    • GN Focus

      Focused reports on events, business and lifestyle. In depth, insightful, influential.

    • Inside Out

      An inspiring home interiors magazine showcasing the best interior design.

    • tabloid!

      The No. 1 source for entertainment, lifestyle & fashion in the UAE.

    • Weekend Review

      In-depth look at issues behind the news, with sections on people, books and art.

    • Wheels

      A weekly motoring magazine packed with the latest local and global motoring news, reviews and views.

    • GNTECH

      Gadget soup for the techy soul. News and reviews with our own irreverent spin

    • Baby & Child

      From pregnancy to playdates in the UAE

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

  • Classifieds
      • GNCars

        The UAE's first stop shop for buying and selling cars.

      • GNCareers

        Give your career a boost. Find the best and latest jobs.

      • GNClassifieds

        The site for buying and selling almost anything.

      • GNproperty

        Region's leading property site for buying and renting.

  • Apps
  • Subscribe
  • Quick Links
    • E-Paper

      Digital version of today’s newspaper, exactly as it is in print.

    • Mobile Version

      The fast and light-weight mobile version of GulfNews.com.

    • Advertising Guide

      Get your brand seen in the region's most read newspaper.

    • SMS News Alerts

      The fastest way to hear about major breaking stories.

    • Goodliving

      100s of offers, half price deals, 2 for 1s - and more.

    • Contact Us

      Have something you want to tell us, a question, or complaint?

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

Russia’s Savinova loses London gold for doping

South African Semenya set for 2012 Olympic title after latest Russian drug blow

Image Credit: Reuters
Russia’s Mariya Savinova holds her gold medal during the women’s 800m victory ceremony at the London 2012.
Gulf News
 

Lausanne: The international sports tribunal on Friday stripped Russian runner Mariya Savinova-Farnosova of the London Olympics 800 metres gold medal and banned her until 2019 for doping.

The latest blow to Russia’s sporting image should give South African Caster Semenya the 2012 Olympic title to add to the one she claimed in Rio last year.

The Court of Arbitration for Sport said there was “clear evidence” that Savinova was involved in doping from before the European Championship in Barcelona in 2010 until the 2013 world championships in Moscow — including for the 2012 London Games and the 2011 world championships in Daegu.

Her coach, Vladimir Kazarin, told TASS news agency that Savinova was “emotionally depressed” and would probably not appeal.

Savinova, now 31, has not raced since 2013 and was one of five Russian athletes named in a World Anti-Doping Agency report which called for a life-time ban against her.

She was also seen in a 2014 German television documentary on Russia’s doping, apparently admitting to taking banned substances.

Russian doping whistle-blower Yulia Stepanova secretly filmed Savinova appearing to admit taking the banned steroid oxandrolone.

The German documentary led to the WADA inquiry and to the International Association of Athletics Federations suspending Russia from international competition.

In the film, Savinova said she had no choice but to take banned drugs.

“That is our system and in Russia that only works with pharma (doping),” she said on the recording.

 

Central role

She also said her husband, Russian 1,500m runner Aleksey Farsonov, had “very good contacts to the doping control laboratory” in Moscow.

WADA has since said the Moscow laboratory played a central role in Russia’s “state-sponsored” doping. It’s former director has also become a whistle-blower and said hundreds of failed doping tests were covered up.

A four-year ban against Savinova was backdated to start on August 24, 2015. CAS said all prizes won between July 26, 2010 and August 19, 2013, are forfeited.

That will include the Olympic and world titles a silver medal from the Moscow world championships and a gold medal from the 2010 European championships.

Kazarin, who has been suspended over his involvement in doping, said: “Naturally, we’re emotionally depressed. All these (investigations) continued for more than two years and we’re all tired of it.

“I think now it’s useless to go to the civil court. If CAS decided (to ban Savinova) nothing can be done,” he told Russia’s Tass news agency.

The IAAF said it would no comment on the case as Savinova still has 45 days to decide whether to make an appeal.

South Africa’s running sensation Semenya was second at the 2011 world championships and the 2012 Olympics and stands to get more honours if the golds are reallocated.

Another Russian finalist from the 2012 final, Yelena Arzhakova, has already been banned and Ekaterina Poistogova, who took the bronze medal, is under investigation for doping.

The CAS acted as the main tribunal in the case as the Russian athletics federation is suspended by the world body because of the doping controversy. Russia has denied any official involvement in the scandal.

The IAAF has said Russia will not be allowed to compete at the world championships in London this year because there are still major problems in its anti-doping system.

— AFP

More from Athletics

tags from this story

South Africa
follow this tag on MGNSouth Africa
Russia
follow this tag on MGNRussia

filed under

GulfNewsSportAthletics

tags

South Africa
follow this tag on MGN
Russia
follow this tag on MGN
boston bruinsab de villiers

Also In Athletics

Bolt makes sure All-Stars stamp their class

Sport Gallery

An icy spectacle at the Quebec Winter Carnival

Sport Videos

PlayAdam Gilchrist exclusive interview
Loading...
SPORT PICTURE OF THE DAY: February 8, 2017


Austria's Nicole Schmidhofer reacts in the finish area of the women's Super-G race at the 2017 FIS Alpine World Ski Championships in St. Moritz. AFP

Most Popular on Gulf News

New UAE entry visa system approved

New UAE entry visa system approved

Man who bought No 1 car plate goes on trial

Man who bought No 1 car plate goes on trial

Meet Dubai's first female royal pilot

Meet Dubai's first female royal pilot

Man tried to set himself on fire at Kaaba

Man tried to set himself on fire at Kaaba

2017 UAE holidays

2017 UAE holidays

Jet ski scam costs tourists Dh20,000

Jet ski scam costs tourists Dh20,000

Watch: Emirates plane 'chases' Lamborghini

Watch: Emirates plane 'chases' Lamborghini

Man arrested for filming women in Sharjah

Man arrested for filming women in Sharjah

88,770 faulty iPhone 6s batteries in UAE

88,770 faulty iPhone 6s batteries in UAE