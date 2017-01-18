Mobile
Bekele leads field with an eye on world record

Strong field for Dubai marathon’s 17th edition on Friday

Image Credit: Atiq-ur-Rehman/Gulf News
(L TO R) Peter Connerton, Ahmed Al Kamali, Kenenisa Bekele, Sarmad Lone, Rashid Al Kamali and Khalid Al Kamali during the Standard Chartered Dubai Marathon press conference at Meydan Hotel
Gulf News
 

Dubai: Kenenisa Bekele, the Ethiopian running legend and three-time Olympic gold medallist, is looking to breeze through the 42.195km course of the 17th Standard Chartered Dubai Marathon on Friday.

Starting off at 6.30am from the Umm Suqueim Road near the iconic Burj Al Arab, some of the leading marathoners of the world will aim to post a world record timing.

Speaking to Gulf News on arrival at the Meydan Hotel, from where the official press conference was launched on Wednesday, Bekele said: “I am here after a great preparation. I have worked hard in Addis Ababa for this run. Dubai is a great place to run and weather is lovely and I hope to give my best.”

Dubai Marathon route


When asked about how much of a boost is his Berlin Marathon performance last September when he crossed the finish line in 2h:03m:03sec, just six seconds short of Dennis Kimetto’s world record (2h:02m:57s), Bekele said: “It wasn’t easy to do it but I feel delighted at having done it. I want to always run better.”

Talking about his Berlin performance, Bekele said: “When I went to Berlin, my only aim was to run my personal best of 2:05. So my aim was to run around 2:04 or inside 2:03. I ran faster as Wilson Kipsang [who finished second in Berlin] was leading and I went for it. In Dubai, I will being aiming for a world record.”

Bekele is better-prepared than before. Two years ago in Dubai Marathon, an injury forced him to pull out of the race.

“Two years ago, I got injured and as it was not a great time for me due to injuries and hence could not finish the race. This year will be fantastic as I am healthy enough and I hope to show it.”

Bekele also feels that a runner improves with experience.

“Marathon requires long-time preparation and it also needs experience. Earlier, I did not have that and that is why I had struggled in marathon events during the last few years. Add to that I also got injured. After three years, I am really feel healthy enough for this marathon.”

Bekele finds the Dubai course similar to Berlin. “[The] Dubai course is similar to Berlin course. I hope I will run a good race here. Dubai is also known as a fast course and so hopefully something good will happen on Friday.”

The women’s race is also expected to be well-contested with Bekele’s compatriot Shure Demise leading the field with a personal best of 2:20:59, which she set in Dubai in 2015. With a strong bunch of Ethiopians, which include Meselech Melkamu, Tadelech Bekele and Arage Yebrgual, the race for the $200,000 (Dh734,600) prize money will be intense.

Peter Connerton, the Event Director, said: “Our marathon course has never been exactly the same. It must be probably the most changed course among all marathons because the city keeps growing every day. Our marathon, which is the richest in prize money with a strong field, has also kept growing.”

The Dubai Sports Council recently awarded it a five-star rating. Commenting on the increasing participation, Ahmad Al Kamali, the president of the UAE Athletic Federation said: “We have a come a long way from 249 runners in the first Dubai marathon in 2000 for this year, over 30,000 runners will take part. It is a proud moment for us as more than 200,000 runners will have taken part in Dubai Marathon since its inception.”

Sarmad Lone, sponsors Standard Chartered Bank’s Head of Banking for Middle East, North Africa and Pakistan, announced that his bank has extend its support for Dubai Marathon until 2020.

 

Factbox

Marathon start: 6.30am

10km start: 9am

4km fun run: 11am

