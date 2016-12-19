Jaguars sack head coach Bradley after another loss

Houston: Gus Bradley was fired on Sunday as head coach of the Jacksonville Jaguars, who dropped their ninth straight game with a 21-20 loss to the Houston Texans.

The 50-year-old Bradley finished a dismal 14-48 in three-plus seasons with the Jaguars. The club has just two wins in 14 games this season.

“I thanked Gus Bradley today for his commitment to the Jacksonville Jaguars over the past four seasons,” Jaguars owner Shad Khan said.

“As anyone close to our team knows, Gus gave his staff and players literally everything he had.”

Bradley spent four seasons as defensive coordinator with the Seattle Seahawks (2009-12). He also worked for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers as the linebackers coach.

“It is unfortunately evident that we must make a change. I thought it would be best to do it immediately after today’s result,” Khan said.

Jaguars general manager Dave Caldwell will name an interim coach on Monday.

“Dave Caldwell agreed and will now be charged with exploring all options to hire the best head coach possible to lead what I feel is an extremely talented team,” Khan said.

The only coach with a worse winning percentage with at least 50 games coached in NFL history is Bert Bell, who was 10-46-2 with the Philadelphia Eagles and Pittsburgh Steelers from 1936 to 1941.

Bradley’s contract ran through the 2017 season.