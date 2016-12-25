Mobile
Falcons, Giants reach play-offs

Raiders lose Carr with a broken leg

Image Credit: AP
Green Bay Packers’ Aaron Rodgers scrambles away from Minnesota Vikings’ Anthony Barr during the second half of an NFL game on Saturday.
Gulf News
 

Washington: Oakland Raiders star Derek Carr suffered a broken leg on Saturday and will miss the NFL play-offs while Atlanta and the New York Giants qualified for the post-season title chase.

Green Bay set up a showdown with Detroit next weekend to decide a division crown while Cleveland avoided a winless season and San Francisco snapped a 13-game skid on a wild day of 12 contests.

Dallas, Seattle, New England and Oakland had already secured playoff berths and New Orleans beat Tampa Bay 31-24 to ensure the New York Giants a wildcard spot and Atlanta the NFC South division crown.

But while Oakland (12-3) stayed on the heels of New England (13-2) for a home playoff edge by downing Indianapolis 33-25, the Raiders were undone when quarterback Carr suffered a broken right leg when sacked early in the fourth quarter by Colts linebacker Trent Cole.

“A good win but a tough setback to have our QB go down like that,” said Raiders coach Jack Del Rio, who said Carr will have surgery Sunday on his fractured right fibula.

Seattle receiver Tyler Lockett and Tennessee quarterback Marcus Mariota also suffered broken right legs, dimming the title hopes for their squads.

Aaron Rodgers completed 28-of-38 passes for 347 yards and four touchdowns to power the Green Bay Packers over visiting Minnesota 38-25 for their fifth win in a row.

The victory means the Packers (9-6) will play for the NFC North title at Detroit on January 1 no matter how the Lions (9-5) fare at Dallas on Monday.

“We had some adversity and we stuck together,” Rodgers said. “I’m really proud of the character of the football team. We talk a lot about identity and character and how it’s been one of those trying seasons where it hasn’t quite come together at the right time.

“But over the last five weeks, we’ve shown a lot of mental toughness, a lot of grit, and guys sticking together when there could have been some fracturing.”

The Vikings, who opened the season with five consecutive wins, fell to 7-8 and out of playoff contention. The loss came after the team’s plane skidded off a runway at a nearby airport after landing safely in a snowstorm, standing players and coaches on the plane for more than four hours.

“I don’t think the plane ride had anything to do with it or anything else. There are no excuses,” Vikings coach Mike Zimmer said.

Atlanta’s Matt Ryan threw for 277 yards and two touchdowns while Matt Bryant kicked four field goals as the Falcons (10-5) beat host Carolina 33-16.

Miami’s Jay Ajayi ran for 206 yards and a touchdown in the Dolphins’ 34-31 victory at Buffalo. Andrew Franks kicked the winning 27-yard field goal with 47 seconds remaining in overtime. The Dolphins (10-5) would claim their first playoff berth since 2008 if Kansas City beats Denver on Sunday.

New England routed the New York Jets 41-3 and can clinch a home-field playoff edge by beating Miami next week. The Patriots, on a six-game win streak, gave coach Bill Belichick his 200th career victory as Tom Brady threw three touchdown passes, LeGarrette Blount ran for two touchdowns and Stephen Gostkowski kicked his 300th career NFL field goal.

Tennessee’s playoff hopes stumbled in a 38-17 loss at Jacksonville in which Mariota was injured.

“I hate it for him,” Titans running back DeMarco Murray said. “He’s a great player, a great competitor. He will bounce back.”

Washington sustained wildcard playoff hopes with a 41-21 victory at Chicago. Redskins quarterback Kirk Cousins ran for two touchdowns and threw for another as Washington (8-6) enters next week’s finale against the Giants with a chance to advance.

The Browns avoided a winless campaign with a 20-17 home victory over San Diego, ensuring they will not match the 2008 Detroit Lions as the only 0-16 teams in NFL history.

San Diego’s Josh Lambo missed a 45-yard field goal attempt on the final play to preserve Cleveland’s long-awaited victory.

San Francisco snapped a 13-game losing streak by edging Los Angeles 22-21 as Colin Kaepernick flipped a touchdown pass to Rod Streater with 31 seconds remaining then ran in a game-winning two-point conversion. The 49ers had not won since beating Los Angeles in the season opener.

 

Results

Saturday’s matches

Washington 41 Chicago 21

Green Bay 38 Minnesota 25

New England 41 New York Jets 3

Jacksonville 38 Tennessee 17

Cleveland 20 San Diego 17

Atlanta 33 Carolina 16

Miami 34 Buffalo 31 (overtime)

Oakland 33 Indianapolis 25

New Orleans 31 Tampa Bay 24

San Francisco 22 Los Angeles 21

Arizona 34 Seattle 31

Houston 12 Cincinnati 10

Results

