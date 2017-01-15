Mobile
Site
  • GN Network
    • Aquarius

      The monthly women's lifestyle magazine offering real solutions for real women.

    • Friday

      The most read magazine in the UAE. Lively, intelligent and thought-provoking.

    • GN Focus

      Focused reports on events, business and lifestyle. In depth, insightful, influential.

    • Inside Out

      An inspiring home interiors magazine showcasing the best interior design.

    • tabloid!

      The No. 1 source for entertainment, lifestyle & fashion in the UAE.

    • Weekend Review

      In-depth look at issues behind the news, with sections on people, books and art.

    • Wheels

      A weekly motoring magazine packed with the latest local and global motoring news, reviews and views.

    • GNTECH

      Gadget soup for the techy soul. News and reviews with our own irreverent spin

    • Baby & Child

      From pregnancy to playdates in the UAE

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

  • Classifieds
      • GNCars

        The UAE's first stop shop for buying and selling cars.

      • GNCareers

        Give your career a boost. Find the best and latest jobs.

      • GNClassifieds

        The site for buying and selling almost anything.

      • GNproperty

        Region's leading property site for buying and renting.

  • Apps
  • Subscribe
  • Quick Links
    • E-Paper

      Digital version of today’s newspaper, exactly as it is in print.

    • Mobile Version

      The fast and light-weight mobile version of GulfNews.com.

    • Advertising Guide

      Get your brand seen in the region's most read newspaper.

    • SMS News Alerts

      The fastest way to hear about major breaking stories.

    • Goodliving

      100s of offers, half price deals, 2 for 1s - and more.

    • Contact Us

      Have something you want to tell us, a question, or complaint?

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

Ask the expert

Buying property in the name of a minor, investing in off plan projects and more. Have your questions answered

Image Credit:
Majdel Musa is Head of Real Estate at DKN Law and a faculty member at the Dubai Real Estate Institute
Property Weekly
 

When signing a lease for a flat, the broker requested that I write the rent cheques to his estate agency. Is this allowed?

As per Rera regulations, only property management companies with the license for “Leasing and Management of Other People’s Property” are permitted to sublease or take cheques in the name of the company. All other real estate agencies and “Supervision Services” management companies must have rent cheque(s) issued in the owner’s name. If a company requests a rent cheque in its own name, be sure to request a copy of the company’s trade license, or confirm its permitted activity on the Department of Economic Development (DED) or Dubai Land Department website.

What is the difference between Dubai Land Department and Rera?

Dubai Land Department (DLD) is the main government entity responsible for the registration, organization and promotion of real estate in Dubai. Rera is DLD’s regulatory arm, which creates and enforces real estate regulations. Rental Disputes Center, which is often incorrectly labeled as “Rera”, resolves landlord-tenant issues and is DLD’s judicial arm.

My wife and I are purchasing a property with a mortgage. We have been pre-approved, but are worried about losing our deposit if we do not get final approval for the loan. How can we protect ourselves?

Be sure to include a “mortgage contingency clause” in the real estate purchase contract. It should state that the purchase is subject to obtaining the loan, and if you are unable to do so, the contract will become void and the deposit will be refunded to you.

Can a property be purchased in the name of a minor child?

The minimum age for purchasing a property is 21 years old, though a minor child may be represented by parents or a legal guardian in a purchase transaction. However, to sell a property owned by a minor, a court order must first be obtained.

I want to be sure that I’m working with Rera-licensed brokers. How can I confirm this?

A: The easiest way to confirm if a broker is licensed is to ask for the Rera ID. Additionally, both brokers and real estate companies can be verified on the Dubai Land Department website at www.dubailand.gov.ae, under “Search for Approved Brokers”. The “Dubai Brokers” app is also available for download on mobile devices.

I invested in an off-plan project in 2008. I’ve been informed by Rera that it has been cancelled and is now with Dubai Courts. What does this mean?

After Rera cancels a project, it is forwarded to the Real Estate Cancelled Projects Committee at Dubai Courts. This committee oversees the liquidation of Rera-cancelled projects and hears investor claims. Its decisions are final, binding and not appealable. You may contact the committee directly to get information on the cancelled project at RCP@dc.gov.ae. You may also want to consult with a law firm regarding your rights.

I am selling my property, as we are moving back to our home country. Can I give my broker a power of attorney to sell it on my behalf?

As per Dubai Land Department/RERA regulations, neither real estate brokers, nor any employee of a real estate company may act as a legal representative under a power of attorney (POA). If you do not have a trusted relative or friend in Dubai, you can hire a law firm, conveyancing company or POA service provider to act as your legal representative.

What is the difference between freehold and free zone?

Freehold is a type of ownership. Freehold title entails ownership of the both the land and the building on it, for an indefinite period of time. An owner of freehold property can sell, lease or devise (put in will) it to heirs. A free zone, on the other hand, is a special economic zone that allows for 100% foreign ownership and zero taxation for companies registered within that zone.

I recently decided to list my property for sale with a real estate broker. He insisted that I sign a marketing form with his company and give him a copy of my title deed. Is this required?

The property marketing form (Form A) between the seller and broker has been required by RERA for several years. In addition, a recent RERA regulation requires that all real estate companies must obtain an advertising permit for every property ad. To acquire the permit, the broker must provide RERA with a copy of Form A signed by the seller, as well as the title deed. Therefore, you must provide your broker with these documents to market your property.

I was paying my annual rent in two cheques, but my landlord sent a notice requesting one cheque payment for next year. Is this permissible?

A: To amend any terms in the lease, the party requesting the change must give notice at least 90 days prior to the expiration of the lease. If less than 90 days’ notice was given, the lease will renew on the same terms as the previous year. If the other party does not agree to the proposed terms, a claim must be filed in the Rental Disputes Center for the committee of judges to determine the outcome.

This column is intended for informational purposes only, and should not be considered legal advice.  If you have any questions related to property, please email them to enag@gulfnews.com

For information on the real estate sector, within the UAE, please visit our sister site, GNProperty.com.

tags from this story

Dubai
follow this tag on MGNDubai

filed under

GulfNewsProperty Weekly

tags

Dubai
follow this tag on MGN
dubai property
Loading...

Most Popular on Gulf News

Revealed: World's most powerful passports

Revealed: World's most powerful passports

Speeding driver crashes into parked car, dies

Speeding driver crashes into parked car, dies

At least 37 dead after plane hits village

At least 37 dead after plane hits village

Budget flyers can now use Emirates lounges

Budget flyers can now use Emirates lounges

9 ways your own home could kill you

9 ways your own home could kill you

Manholes being used as warehouses found

Manholes being used as warehouses found

Sharjah opens new Dh400 million jail

Sharjah opens new Dh400 million jail

Revealed: 2017 finance job salaries

Revealed: 2017 finance job salaries

Grace period for health insurance to end soon

Grace period for health insurance to end soon