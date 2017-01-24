Mobile
Al Hamra launches affordable five-year payment plan

Homes in luxury RAK community start at Dh3,300 per month

Image Credit:
The luxury development comprises moer than 4,000 homes
Property Weekly
 

Ras Al Khaimah’s largest real estate developer, Al Hamra Real Estate Development, has launched a new payment plan for Al Hamra Village, allowing potential buyers to purchase properties in the luxury development from just Dh3,300 per month over a five-year period.

This compares to Dh55,000 annual rent of a studio apartment in Dubai’s Jumeirah Lakes Towers, Dh50,000 in Dubai Marina and Dh70,000 in Jumeirah Beach Residence, according to the Asteco Q3 2016 Dubai Real Estate Report. The report also highlighted a rise in Ras Al Khaimah prices, with average rents increasing by up to 2 per cent between the second and third quarter of last year.

The new payment plan, with a range of property options, including studio, one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments, villas and town houses, appeal to buyers seeking family homes, a stress-free environment and slightly slower pace of life. The developer said the emirate also offers quality entertainment, dining, retail and education options.

“This is an excellent opportunity for people to own a property in the luxurious Al Hamra Village development, which offers quality build and a relaxed lifestyle,” said Barry Ebrahimy, head of commercial services. “The pricing scheme is designed to provide outstanding value for money and the chance to live in one of the most enviable locations in the UAE.”

Al Hamra Village is just 45 minutes from Dubai. The community comprises over 4,000 residential units.

For information on the real estate sector, within the UAE, please visit our sister site, GNProperty.com.

filed under

GulfNewsProperty Weekly

tags

United Arab Emirates
follow this tag on MGN
Dubai Marina
follow this tag on MGN
Ras Al Khaimah
follow this tag on MGN
