March 5, 2007: Abu Dhabi sets up new Islamic bank

Mobile
Site
  • GN Network
    • Aquarius

      The monthly women's lifestyle magazine offering real solutions for real women.

    • Friday

      The most read magazine in the UAE. Lively, intelligent and thought-provoking.

    • GN Focus

      Focused reports on events, business and lifestyle. In depth, insightful, influential.

    • Inside Out

      An inspiring home interiors magazine showcasing the best interior design.

    • tabloid!

      The No. 1 source for entertainment, lifestyle & fashion in the UAE.

    • Weekend Review

      In-depth look at issues behind the news, with sections on people, books and art.

    • Wheels

      A weekly motoring magazine packed with the latest local and global motoring news, reviews and views.

    • GNTECH

      Gadget soup for the techy soul. News and reviews with our own irreverent spin

    • Baby & Child

      From pregnancy to playdates in the UAE

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

  • Classifieds
      • GNCars

        The UAE's first stop shop for buying and selling cars.

      • GNCareers

        Give your career a boost. Find the best and latest jobs.

      • GNClassifieds

        The site for buying and selling almost anything.

      • GNproperty

        Region's leading property site for buying and renting.

  • Apps
  • Subscribe
  • Quick Links
    • E-Paper

      Digital version of today’s newspaper, exactly as it is in print.

    • Mobile Version

      The fast and light-weight mobile version of GulfNews.com.

    • Advertising Guide

      Get your brand seen in the region's most read newspaper.

    • SMS News Alerts

      The fastest way to hear about major breaking stories.

    • Goodliving

      100s of offers, half price deals, 2 for 1s - and more.

    • Contact Us

      Have something you want to tell us, a question, or complaint?

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

March 5, 2007: Abu Dhabi sets up new Islamic bank

Today in History: March 5, 2007: Abu Dhabi sets up new Islamic bank

Image Credit:
Al Hilal Bank is inaugurated in Abu Dhabi on the corniche. - Gulf News Archives
Gulf News
 

Abu Dhabi sets up new Islamic bank

2007 - Al Hilal Bank, a new Islamic bank, is being set up by the Abu Dhabi government with authorised capital of Dh4 billion. Al Hilal Bank will join more than 50 local, regional and international banks operating in the UAE. “The founders’ committee of the Al Hilal Bank, a public joint stock company under incorporation and to be fully-owned by the Government of Abu Dhabi,” the statement said. “It also reflected the keenness of Their Highnesses in strengthening the financial and banking institutions and also their role in the comprehensive economic development witnessed by the UAE,” the statement said. The founders committee said that the bank would cater to the project-related requirements and provide credit facilities to the private sector.

March 5

1798 - French forces occupy Bern, Switzerland.

1946 - British Prime Minister Winston Churchill delivers his famous ‘Iron Curtain’ speech at Westminster College in the US.

1953 - Soviet dictator Josef Stalin dies at the age of 73 after nearly three decades in power.

1959 - Iran and the US sign economic and military treaty.

1960 - President Sukarno suspends Indonesia’s parliament.

1966 - A British airliner hits Japan’s Mount Fuji, killing all 124 aboard.

1976 - Mohammad Mossadegh, deposed Prime Minister of Iran, dies.

1970 - Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty goes into effect.

1982 - Russian spacecraft Venera 14 lands on Venus.

1989 - Mark James wins the first Karl Litten Overseas Desert Classic at the Emirates Golf Club.

1993 - A Fokker 100 passenger plane hurtles to the ground and explodes shortly after taking off from Skopje, Macedonia.

1997 - Representatives of North Korea and South Korea meet for the first time in 25 years.

1999 - Willie Supple becomes the first rider in UAE racing history to break the 60-win barrier in a single season.

2000 - UAE signs contract with Lockheed Martin for the purchase of 80 F-16 aircraft.

2001 - A stampede breaks out during the annual Haj pilgrimage in Mina, Saudi Arabia, killing 35 people.

2002 - The Children’s City at the Dubai Creekside Park is inaugurated.

2005 - A team of US and Ethiopian scientists discovers the fossilised remains of what they believe is humankind’s first walking ancestor nearly four million years ago.

2012 - Pakistan successfully test-fires the nuclear-capable Hatf-2 missile.

More from Today in History

tags from this story

United Arab Emirates
follow this tag on MGNUnited Arab Emirates
United States
follow this tag on MGNUnited States
Iran
follow this tag on MGNIran
Saudi Arabia
follow this tag on MGNSaudi Arabia
Switzerland
follow this tag on MGNSwitzerland
Abu Dhabi
follow this tag on MGNAbu Dhabi
Pakistan
follow this tag on MGNPakistan

filed under

GulfNewsOpinionToday in History

tags

United Arab Emirates
follow this tag on MGN
United States
follow this tag on MGN
Iran
follow this tag on MGN
Saudi Arabia
follow this tag on MGN
Switzerland
follow this tag on MGN

Also In Off The Cuff

Half-truths rotting children’s moral framework

Opinion Gallery

Mooch ado about nothing: Series 18
Loading...

Quote Board

Most Popular on Gulf News

No travel tax, terminal fees for these expats

No travel tax, terminal fees for these expats

Rain, thunder to hit across UAE

Rain, thunder to hit across UAE

Unfortunate events leave expat in limbo

Unfortunate events leave expat in limbo

British daredevil detained in Dubai

British daredevil detained in Dubai

Emirates ID now an insurance card

Emirates ID now an insurance card

Emirati fishing boat attacked in UAE waters

Emirati fishing boat attacked in UAE waters

Kerala nuns on the run in sex abuse case

Kerala nuns on the run in sex abuse case

Cooling operations on at Lamcy Plaza

Cooling operations on at Lamcy Plaza

Airline supervisor fired for sleeping on the job

Airline supervisor fired for sleeping on the job