January 6, 2007: Safina beats Hingis

Safina beats Hingis

2007 - Dinara Safina (above) made it fourth time lucky when she overcame top-seeded Martina Hingis to clinch the Australian Women’s Hardcourt Tennis Championship 6-3, 3-6, 7-5. The 20-year-old Russian has participated in the tournament since 2004 and her best result until this year was a semifinal appearance in 2006. But the world No 11 and second seed used her booming groundstrokes to overcome Hingis in two hours, ten minutes of high quality tennis at the Gold Coast, getting a major boost one week before the start of the Australian Open. Hingis also made the semifinals here last year in her first tournament back after a three-year break. She countered Safina’s power game with some delightful touches, but the Russian was able to dictate play.

Jan 6

1838 - Samuel Morse publicly demonstrates his telegraph for the first time in New Jersey.

1919 - The 26th US President, Theodore Roosevelt, dies in Oyster Bay, New York, at the age of 60.

1930 - The first diesel-engined automobile trip is completed, from Indianapolis, Indiana, to New York City.

1839 - British forces capture Aden.

1942 - Pan American Airways Pacific Clipper arrives in New York after making the first round-the-world trip by a commercial aircraft.

1947 - US President Harry S Truman delivers the first televised State of the Union address.

1950 - Britain recognises the Communist government of China.

1963 - Iran’s Shah Mohammad Reza Pahlavi launches his “white revolution,” including redistributing land to peasants and giving women the vote.

1977 - Former British home secretary and chancellor of the exchequer Roy Jenkins becomes President of the European Commission.

1980 - Former Indian prime minister Indira Gandhi scores a stunning political comeback in general elections.

1998 - Fifty-one people die in a train crash in Karna, India.

2002 - Taliban leader Mullah Mohammad Omar flees Afghanistan.

2007 - Bahrain revokes the citizenship of athlete Mushir Salem Jawher for competing in the Tiberias Marathon in Israel.

2009 - Bangladesh’s new Prime Minister, Shaikh Hasina, is sworn in in Dhaka.

2010 - Rose Rayhaan by Rotana in Dubai officially opens as the world’s tallest hotel.

2011 - Abu Dhabi Municipality bans pets in public places.

2013 - Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas issues a presidential decree replacing the Palestinian National Authority (PNA) with the State of Palestine.

2014 - Former Miss Venezuela Monica Spear and her ex-husband are shot dead in an attempted robbery on the highway between Puerto Cabello and Valencia in Venezuela.

2016 - Iranian diplomats leave Saudi Arabia after the kingdom severs all ties with Iran following attacks on its mission in Tehran.