January 23, 2002: Dubai welcomes Air Mauritius flight

Mobile
Site
  • GN Network
    • Aquarius

      The monthly women's lifestyle magazine offering real solutions for real women.

    • Friday

      The most read magazine in the UAE. Lively, intelligent and thought-provoking.

    • GN Focus

      Focused reports on events, business and lifestyle. In depth, insightful, influential.

    • Inside Out

      An inspiring home interiors magazine showcasing the best interior design.

    • tabloid!

      The No. 1 source for entertainment, lifestyle & fashion in the UAE.

    • Weekend Review

      In-depth look at issues behind the news, with sections on people, books and art.

    • Wheels

      A weekly motoring magazine packed with the latest local and global motoring news, reviews and views.

    • GNTECH

      Gadget soup for the techy soul. News and reviews with our own irreverent spin

    • Baby & Child

      From pregnancy to playdates in the UAE

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

  • Classifieds
      • GNCars

        The UAE's first stop shop for buying and selling cars.

      • GNCareers

        Give your career a boost. Find the best and latest jobs.

      • GNClassifieds

        The site for buying and selling almost anything.

      • GNproperty

        Region's leading property site for buying and renting.

  • Apps
  • Subscribe
  • Quick Links
    • E-Paper

      Digital version of today’s newspaper, exactly as it is in print.

    • Mobile Version

      The fast and light-weight mobile version of GulfNews.com.

    • Advertising Guide

      Get your brand seen in the region's most read newspaper.

    • SMS News Alerts

      The fastest way to hear about major breaking stories.

    • Goodliving

      100s of offers, half price deals, 2 for 1s - and more.

    • Contact Us

      Have something you want to tell us, a question, or complaint?

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

January 23, 2002: Dubai welcomes Air Mauritius flight

High-level delegation from Mauritius on flight received by Abdullah Al Ansari, HRD director at the Department of Civil Aviation

Image Credit:
Gulf News
 

The Department of Civil Aviation welcomed the first nonstop Air Mauritius flight to land in Dubai. A high-level delegation from Mauritius was also on the flight. They were received by Abdullah Al Ansari, HRD director at the Department of Civil Aviation. “The agreement will open up a new tourism sector from Dubai. Mauritius is one of the popular destinations and we expect this agreement to boost our trade and tourism ties,” said Shaikh Ahmad Bin Saeed Al Maktoum, President of Dubai Civil Aviation and Chairman of Emirates Group. Air Mauritius has added Dubai to its network of destinations because of the high potential of Dubai. Dubai also adds the missing link in the regions currently flown to by Air Mauritius - Europe, Africa, India, Australia, Asia. The agreement between the Department of Civil Aviation and Air Mauritius allows three flights a week between Dubai and Mauritius by Emirates and Air Mauritius. There will be no limits on cargo flights and Air Mauritius is beginning with one flight a week.

Other important events

1799 French troops capture Italian city of Naples.

1849 Dr Elizabeth Blackwell receives the first doctor of medicine degree awarded to an American woman.

1878 Britain sends fleet to Constantinople at Sultan Abdul Hamid II’s request.

1913 Nazim Pasha is murdered in Turkish coup, and Shevket Pasha forms ministry.

1918 Soviet government officially severs relations with the church.

1961 Venezuela adopts constitution.

1964 Indonesia and Malaysia agree to ceasefire in their undeclared border war.

1968 North Korea seizes the US Navy’s ship, the USS Pueblo, charging it with intrusion into its territorial waters on a spying mission.

1985 Debate in Britain’s House of Lords is carried live on television for the first time.

1986 At least 38 people die when a fire breaks out at the five-star Hotel Siddarth Continental in New Delhi.

1989 Salvador Dali dies of heart failure at the age of 84 in Catalonia, Spain.

1991 The Angolan government accepts a peace plan that ends 15-year-old civil war with Unita rebels.

1995 Japanese Crown Prince Naruhito and his wife Princess Masako make a four-day visit to the UAE.

1997 Madeleine Albright became the first female US Secretary of State.

1998 UAE Football Association has thrown open the door to foreign players.

1999 Jordan’s King Hussain strips his brother Hassan Bin Talal of his title as crown prince.

2002 Afghan airline Ariana resumes flight services between New Delhi and Kabul.

2005 Viktor Yushchenko is sworn in as president of Ukraine.

2006 Ugandan rebels ambush UN peacekeepers in Congo, killing eight of them.

2009 Rwanda detains Congo rebel leader Laurent Nkunda as he flees joint operation.

2010 US Marines mark the end of nearly seven years in Iraq by handing the Army their command of Anbar province.

2011 A bus slams into an oil tanker near Nooriabad, Pakistan, killing 32 people.

2012 Mohammad Sa’ad Al Katatni becomes the speaker of Egypt’s first freely-elected parliament.

2013 A fashion show is held inside a moving Dubai Metro as part of the 18th Dubai Shopping Festival.

2015 Saudi King Abdullah Bin Abdul Aziz dies, succeeds by his brother Salman.

More from Today in History

tags from this story

United Arab Emirates
follow this tag on MGNUnited Arab Emirates
Dubai
follow this tag on MGNDubai
Iraq
follow this tag on MGNIraq
India
follow this tag on MGNIndia
Jordan
follow this tag on MGNJordan
United Nations
follow this tag on MGNUnited Nations
Pakistan
follow this tag on MGNPakistan

filed under

GulfNewsOpinionToday in History

tags

United Arab Emirates
follow this tag on MGN
Dubai
follow this tag on MGN
Iraq
follow this tag on MGN
India
follow this tag on MGN
Jordan
follow this tag on MGN

Also In Off The Cuff

Vegans love to eat gluten that resembles chicken

Opinion Gallery

Mooch ado about nothing: Series 18
Loading...

Quote Board

Most Popular on Gulf News

No visa-free facility for Indians here...

No visa-free facility for Indians here...

8 things to stop wasting money on

8 things to stop wasting money on

Drugs worth Dh46m seized in Sharjah

Drugs worth Dh46m seized in Sharjah

How to buy fresh fish: official explains

How to buy fresh fish: official explains

UAE soldiers rehearse in New Delhi

UAE soldiers rehearse in New Delhi

Deep rifts in Kuwait over status of expats

Deep rifts in Kuwait over status of expats

Mother abandons baby with ‘fish scale’ skin

Mother abandons baby with ‘fish scale’ skin

White House issues warning to China

White House issues warning to China

98% of workers are looking for jobs

98% of workers are looking for jobs