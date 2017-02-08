February 8, 1997: Naseem silences Johnson in eight rounds

Mobile
Site
  • GN Network
    • Aquarius

      The monthly women's lifestyle magazine offering real solutions for real women.

    • Friday

      The most read magazine in the UAE. Lively, intelligent and thought-provoking.

    • GN Focus

      Focused reports on events, business and lifestyle. In depth, insightful, influential.

    • Inside Out

      An inspiring home interiors magazine showcasing the best interior design.

    • tabloid!

      The No. 1 source for entertainment, lifestyle & fashion in the UAE.

    • Weekend Review

      In-depth look at issues behind the news, with sections on people, books and art.

    • Wheels

      A weekly motoring magazine packed with the latest local and global motoring news, reviews and views.

    • GNTECH

      Gadget soup for the techy soul. News and reviews with our own irreverent spin

    • Baby & Child

      From pregnancy to playdates in the UAE

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

  • Classifieds
      • GNCars

        The UAE's first stop shop for buying and selling cars.

      • GNCareers

        Give your career a boost. Find the best and latest jobs.

      • GNClassifieds

        The site for buying and selling almost anything.

      • GNproperty

        Region's leading property site for buying and renting.

  • Apps
  • Subscribe
  • Quick Links
    • E-Paper

      Digital version of today’s newspaper, exactly as it is in print.

    • Mobile Version

      The fast and light-weight mobile version of GulfNews.com.

    • Advertising Guide

      Get your brand seen in the region's most read newspaper.

    • SMS News Alerts

      The fastest way to hear about major breaking stories.

    • Goodliving

      100s of offers, half price deals, 2 for 1s - and more.

    • Contact Us

      Have something you want to tell us, a question, or complaint?

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

February 8, 1997: Naseem silences Johnson in eight rounds

British boxer unifies the two featherweight world titles after stopping American in eighth round

Image Credit:
Gulf News
 

Naseem silences Johnson in eight rounds

1997 - Britain’s ‘Prince’ Naseem Hamed stopped American Tom ‘Boom Boom’ Johnson in the eighth round to unify two feather-weight world titles in London. American referee Kuay Battle stopped the fight after Naseem, the WBO champion, unleashed a ferocious onslaught from all angles culminating in a right uppercut which left Johnson, the IBF titleholder, unable to get up off the canvas. “You’re looking at a legend soon to be,” Naseem told reporters ringside after the win. Naseem is the first boxer to fell the American who had defended his title no less than 11 times.

February 8

1587 - Mary Queen of Scots is beheaded after being accused of plotting the murder of England’s Queen Elizabeth I.

1904 - The Russo-Japanese War begins.

1910 - The Boy Scouts of America are incorporated.

1924 - The first US execution by gas takes place at the Nevada State Prison.

1950 - The first-ever payment by credit card is made when the founders of Diners Club pay their restaurant bill at Major’s Cabin Grill in New York City.

1955 - Soviet Prime Minister Georgy Malenkov resigns.

1962 - US military council is established in South Vietnam.

1963 - Iraqi Prime Minister Abdul Kareem Qasim is assassinated in Baghdad.

1971 - The Nasdaq stock market opens for the first time.

1984 - The UAE’s Ambassador to France, Khalifa Ahmad Abdul Aziz Al Mubarak, is shot dead in Paris.

1985 - South Korean opposition leader Kim Dea-jung is put under house arrest after returning from the US.

1986 - A passenger train and a freight train collide in Alberta, Canada, killing at least 29 people.

1990 - Punctured oil tanker leaks over 950,000 litres of oil into the Pacific.

1992 - US-European Ulysses space probe passes Jupiter.

1993 - The Czech Republic’s Karel Novacek wins the first Dubai Open Tennis Tournament.

1995 - A powerful earthquake rocks Colombia, killing at least 38 people and injuring more than 230 others.

1996 - A cargo plane crashes into a market in Kinshasa, Zaire, killing at least 350 people.

2005 - Israel and the Palestinian National Authority sign a truce at the Sharm Al Shaikh Summit, ending the four-year Second Intifada.

2006 - Nepal goes to polls after seven years.

2007 - Rival Palestinian leaders sign ‘Makkah Declaration’ to form a national unity government

2013 - Fares Al Sultan and Deirdre Casey set records at the Tri Yas triathlon at the Yas Marina Circuit in Abu Dhabi.

2014 - A fire kills at least 15 people at a pilgrim hotel in Madinah, Saudi Arabia.

More from Today in History

tags from this story

Dubai
follow this tag on MGNDubai
Iraq
follow this tag on MGNIraq
France
follow this tag on MGNFrance
Abu Dhabi
follow this tag on MGNAbu Dhabi
Palestinian Authority
follow this tag on MGNPalestinian Authority
Canada
follow this tag on MGNCanada
United States
follow this tag on MGNUnited States

filed under

GulfNewsOpinionToday in History

tags

Dubai
follow this tag on MGN
Iraq
follow this tag on MGN
France
follow this tag on MGN
Abu Dhabi
follow this tag on MGN
Palestinian Authority
follow this tag on MGN

Also In Off The Cuff

When our bags are packed

Opinion Gallery

Mooch ado about nothing: Series 18
Loading...

Quote Board

Most Popular on Gulf News

New UAE entry visa system approved

New UAE entry visa system approved

Man who bought No 1 car plate goes on trial

Man who bought No 1 car plate goes on trial

Meet Dubai's first female royal pilot

Meet Dubai's first female royal pilot

Newly-wed woman on bike killed in RAK

Newly-wed woman on bike killed in RAK

Man tried to set himself on fire at Kaaba

Man tried to set himself on fire at Kaaba

2017 UAE holidays

2017 UAE holidays

Jet ski scam costs tourists Dh20,000

Jet ski scam costs tourists Dh20,000

What excess sugar in diet does to your body

What excess sugar in diet does to your body

UAE to adopt new entry visa system

UAE to adopt new entry visa system