February 25, 1997: Kim apologises for Hanbo loan scandal

Mobile
Site
  • GN Network
    • Aquarius

      The monthly women's lifestyle magazine offering real solutions for real women.

    • Friday

      The most read magazine in the UAE. Lively, intelligent and thought-provoking.

    • GN Focus

      Focused reports on events, business and lifestyle. In depth, insightful, influential.

    • Inside Out

      An inspiring home interiors magazine showcasing the best interior design.

    • tabloid!

      The No. 1 source for entertainment, lifestyle & fashion in the UAE.

    • Weekend Review

      In-depth look at issues behind the news, with sections on people, books and art.

    • Wheels

      A weekly motoring magazine packed with the latest local and global motoring news, reviews and views.

    • GNTECH

      Gadget soup for the techy soul. News and reviews with our own irreverent spin

    • Baby & Child

      From pregnancy to playdates in the UAE

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

  • Classifieds
      • GNCars

        The UAE's first stop shop for buying and selling cars.

      • GNCareers

        Give your career a boost. Find the best and latest jobs.

      • GNClassifieds

        The site for buying and selling almost anything.

      • GNproperty

        Region's leading property site for buying and renting.

  • Apps
  • Subscribe
  • Quick Links
    • E-Paper

      Digital version of today’s newspaper, exactly as it is in print.

    • Mobile Version

      The fast and light-weight mobile version of GulfNews.com.

    • Advertising Guide

      Get your brand seen in the region's most read newspaper.

    • SMS News Alerts

      The fastest way to hear about major breaking stories.

    • Goodliving

      100s of offers, half price deals, 2 for 1s - and more.

    • Contact Us

      Have something you want to tell us, a question, or complaint?

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

February 25, 1997: Kim apologises for Hanbo loan scandal

Three of Kim’s closest aides have been arrested in the scandal, which has rocked the natio

Image Credit:
Gulf News
 

1997 - In a dramatic gesture of contrition to try to salvage his presidency, South Korea’s Kim Young-sam apologised for a loan scandal and banished a controversial son from public life. Appearing chastened and solemn in a televised address on the fourth anniversary of his inauguration, Kim said he was in “agony and sorrow” over the scandal involving dubious loans to the failed Hanbo Steel Co. He said he was ashamed that his own son had become embroiled in the affair. Three of Kim’s closest aides have been arrested in the scandal, which has rocked the nation. “I, as the president, offer a sincere apology to the people over this incident,” said white-haired Kim, eyes downcast as he read from a prepared text in the 18-minute address.

Other important events

1713 - Sweden’s King Charles XII is taken prisoner by the Ottoman Sultan.

1793 - US President George Washington convenes the first Cabinet meeting.

1836 - American inventor Samuel Colt patents his revolver.

1870 - Hiram R. Revels becomes the first black member of the US Senate.

1885 - Germany annexes Tanganyika and Zanzibar.

1913 - The 16th Amendment of the US Constitution, authorising income tax, goes into effect.

1947 - Prussia is officially abolished and becomes part of Germany.

1951 - The first Pan American Games are held in Buenos Aires, Argentina.

1955 - Britain completes construction of HMS Ark Royal, its largest ever aircraft carrier.

1964 - American boxer Muhammad Ali defeats heavyweight champion Sonny Liston in Miami Beach.

1976 - US vetoes UN resolution deploring Israel’s annexation of Jerusalem.

1986 - Philippines President Ferdinand E. Marcos resigns and flees to US air base.

1988 - India tests surface-to-surface missile joining US, Soviet Union, China and France.

1994 - Jewish colonist Baruch Goldstein massacres 30 Palestinians in Hebron.

1998 - Veteran pro-democracy campaigner Kim Dae-jung becomes President of South Korea.

2002 - Zimbabwean opposition leader Morgan Tsvangirai is accused of treason over an alleged plot to kill President Robert Mugabe.

2003 - Pakistani bowler Wasim Akram creates one-day cricket history at Boland Park by becoming the first to take 500 wickets.

2005 - Argentina completes the biggest debt restructuring in history.

2006 - A six-storey building housing shops and offices collapses in Dhaka, Bangladesh, killing 20 people.

2013 - Park Geun-hye is inaugurated as South Korea’s new President.

2015 - Dubai unveils 16 car charging stations for hybrid and electric cars for public use.

More from Today in History

tags from this story

Philippines
follow this tag on MGNPhilippines
Dubai
follow this tag on MGNDubai
India
follow this tag on MGNIndia
France
follow this tag on MGNFrance
United Nations
follow this tag on MGNUnited Nations
Bangladesh
follow this tag on MGNBangladesh
United States
follow this tag on MGNUnited States

filed under

GulfNewsOpinionToday in History

tags

Philippines
follow this tag on MGN
Dubai
follow this tag on MGN
India
follow this tag on MGN
France
follow this tag on MGN
United Nations
follow this tag on MGN

Also In Off The Cuff

Life as we know it

Opinion Gallery

Mooch ado about nothing: Series 18
Loading...

Quote Board

Most Popular on Gulf News

Dawood contract killing bid foiled

Dawood contract killing bid foiled

Do we belong here? Slain Indian's wife asks

Do we belong here? Slain Indian's wife asks

Should Emirates, Etihad pay for flight delays?

Should Emirates, Etihad pay for flight delays?

Family awaits return of missing son 8 years on

Family awaits return of missing son 8 years on

Where a parking slot is worth more than gold

Where a parking slot is worth more than gold

Man shocked as Dh6.5m vanishes from account

Man shocked as Dh6.5m vanishes from account

Morning rain causes traffic congestion

Morning rain causes traffic congestion

Kim killing airport declared VX-free

Kim killing airport declared VX-free

Rabbits almost cause aviation tragedy in India

Rabbits almost cause aviation tragedy in India