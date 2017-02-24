February 25, 1997: Kim apologises for Hanbo loan scandal

1997 - In a dramatic gesture of contrition to try to salvage his presidency, South Korea’s Kim Young-sam apologised for a loan scandal and banished a controversial son from public life. Appearing chastened and solemn in a televised address on the fourth anniversary of his inauguration, Kim said he was in “agony and sorrow” over the scandal involving dubious loans to the failed Hanbo Steel Co. He said he was ashamed that his own son had become embroiled in the affair. Three of Kim’s closest aides have been arrested in the scandal, which has rocked the nation. “I, as the president, offer a sincere apology to the people over this incident,” said white-haired Kim, eyes downcast as he read from a prepared text in the 18-minute address.

Other important events

1713 - Sweden’s King Charles XII is taken prisoner by the Ottoman Sultan.

1793 - US President George Washington convenes the first Cabinet meeting.

1836 - American inventor Samuel Colt patents his revolver.

1870 - Hiram R. Revels becomes the first black member of the US Senate.

1885 - Germany annexes Tanganyika and Zanzibar.

1913 - The 16th Amendment of the US Constitution, authorising income tax, goes into effect.

1947 - Prussia is officially abolished and becomes part of Germany.

1951 - The first Pan American Games are held in Buenos Aires, Argentina.

1955 - Britain completes construction of HMS Ark Royal, its largest ever aircraft carrier.

1964 - American boxer Muhammad Ali defeats heavyweight champion Sonny Liston in Miami Beach.

1976 - US vetoes UN resolution deploring Israel’s annexation of Jerusalem.

1986 - Philippines President Ferdinand E. Marcos resigns and flees to US air base.

1988 - India tests surface-to-surface missile joining US, Soviet Union, China and France.

1994 - Jewish colonist Baruch Goldstein massacres 30 Palestinians in Hebron.

1998 - Veteran pro-democracy campaigner Kim Dae-jung becomes President of South Korea.

2002 - Zimbabwean opposition leader Morgan Tsvangirai is accused of treason over an alleged plot to kill President Robert Mugabe.

2003 - Pakistani bowler Wasim Akram creates one-day cricket history at Boland Park by becoming the first to take 500 wickets.

2005 - Argentina completes the biggest debt restructuring in history.

2006 - A six-storey building housing shops and offices collapses in Dhaka, Bangladesh, killing 20 people.

2013 - Park Geun-hye is inaugurated as South Korea’s new President.

2015 - Dubai unveils 16 car charging stations for hybrid and electric cars for public use.