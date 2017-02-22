February 23, 2002: Mauresmo wins Dubai Tennis Championships

Amelie Mauresmo gets a hug from Sandrine Testud after winnng in the finals of the Women's Dubai Tennis Ch

2002 - Eliminating Venus Williams was the biggest favour Sandrine Testud did for her compatriot Amelie Mauresmo, at least that’s what the new Dubai Duty Free Women’s champion stated after her 6-4, 7-6 (7-3) triumph. The top American stars (Williams and Monica Seles) faded out early in the semifinals at the Dubai Tennis Stadium. It may be a straight-sets victory, but third-seed Mauresmo was severely tested by Testud, who had won their two previous clashes. The tone for a close clash was set early in the match. Mauresmo saved a break point to hold her service in the first game, but in the second game, Testud battled for almost ten minutes, saved four break points before Mauresmo broke her with a back hand drive down the line to take a 2-0 lead.

Other important events

1839 - Rudolf Diesel receives a German patent for the diesel engine.

1861 - American president-elect Abraham Lincoln arrives secretly in Washington to take office.

1903 - Cuba’s Guantanamo leased to US.

1905 - The Rotary Club is established.

1917 - February revolution begins in Russia.

1920 - The world’s first wireless telegraph broadcasting service is transmitted in Chelmsford, England.

1933 - Japan begins occupation of China north of the Great Wall.

1938 - First oil discovery in Kuwait.

1945 - US Marines raise the American flag atop Mount Suribachi, the highest point on Iwo Jima, during Second World War.

1947 - The International Organisation for Standardisation (ISO) is founded in Geneva, Switzerland.

1982 - Saudi Arabia signs a comprehensive internal security pact with Oman.

1991 - US and allied forces start ground offensive against Iraq.

1994 - Bosnia’s Muslim-led government and Croat forces sign a truce.

1996 - Two sons-in-law of Iraqi President Saddam Hussain are killed by clan members.

1997 - A devastating fire at a religious ceremony kills more than 250 people in Orissa, India.

2006 - The snow-covered roof of a large Moscow market collapses, killing at least 66.

2007 - Forty-six countries sign a declaration in Oslo pushing for a global ban on cluster bombs.

2008 - A B-2 stealth bomber crashes shortly after taking off from an air base in Guam, the first time such an aircraft crashes.

2010 - Sudan signs a ceasefire deal with main Darfur rebel group to end seven-year war.

2012 - At least 49 people are killed and more than 600 injured in the worst train crash in Argentina in 40 years.

2014 - Hala Shukrallah is elected head of Constitution Party, becomes first Egyptian woman to lead a political party.

2016 - UAE imposes Lebanon travel ban on citizens following Saudi disapproval of Hezbollah’s hostile positions towards the kingdom.