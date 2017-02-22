February 23, 2002: Mauresmo wins Dubai Tennis Championships

Mobile
Site
  • GN Network
    • Aquarius

      The monthly women's lifestyle magazine offering real solutions for real women.

    • Friday

      The most read magazine in the UAE. Lively, intelligent and thought-provoking.

    • GN Focus

      Focused reports on events, business and lifestyle. In depth, insightful, influential.

    • Inside Out

      An inspiring home interiors magazine showcasing the best interior design.

    • tabloid!

      The No. 1 source for entertainment, lifestyle & fashion in the UAE.

    • Weekend Review

      In-depth look at issues behind the news, with sections on people, books and art.

    • Wheels

      A weekly motoring magazine packed with the latest local and global motoring news, reviews and views.

    • GNTECH

      Gadget soup for the techy soul. News and reviews with our own irreverent spin

    • Baby & Child

      From pregnancy to playdates in the UAE

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

  • Classifieds
      • GNCars

        The UAE's first stop shop for buying and selling cars.

      • GNCareers

        Give your career a boost. Find the best and latest jobs.

      • GNClassifieds

        The site for buying and selling almost anything.

      • GNproperty

        Region's leading property site for buying and renting.

  • Apps
  • Subscribe
  • Quick Links
    • E-Paper

      Digital version of today’s newspaper, exactly as it is in print.

    • Mobile Version

      The fast and light-weight mobile version of GulfNews.com.

    • Advertising Guide

      Get your brand seen in the region's most read newspaper.

    • SMS News Alerts

      The fastest way to hear about major breaking stories.

    • Goodliving

      100s of offers, half price deals, 2 for 1s - and more.

    • Contact Us

      Have something you want to tell us, a question, or complaint?

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

February 23, 2002: Mauresmo wins Dubai Tennis Championships

Today in History: February 23, 2002: Mauresmo wins Dubai Tennis Championships

  • Amelie Mauresmo holding the Championship trophy after winning the Women's Dubai Tennis Championship at theImage Credit: Gulf News Archives
  • Amelie Mauresmo gets a hug from Sandrine Testud after winnng in the finals of the Women's Dubai Tennis ChImage Credit:
Gulf News
 

2002 - Eliminating Venus Williams was the biggest favour Sandrine Testud did for her compatriot Amelie Mauresmo, at least that’s what the new Dubai Duty Free Women’s champion stated after her 6-4, 7-6 (7-3) triumph. The top American stars (Williams and Monica Seles) faded out early in the semifinals at the Dubai Tennis Stadium. It may be a straight-sets victory, but third-seed Mauresmo was severely tested by Testud, who had won their two previous clashes. The tone for a close clash was set early in the match. Mauresmo saved a break point to hold her service in the first game, but in the second game, Testud battled for almost ten minutes, saved four break points before Mauresmo broke her with a back hand drive down the line to take a 2-0 lead.

Other important events

1839 - Rudolf Diesel receives a German patent for the diesel engine.

1861 - American president-elect Abraham Lincoln arrives secretly in Washington to take office.

1903 - Cuba’s Guantanamo leased to US.

1905 - The Rotary Club is established.

1917 - February revolution begins in Russia.

1920 - The world’s first wireless telegraph broadcasting service is transmitted in Chelmsford, England.

1933 - Japan begins occupation of China north of the Great Wall.

1938 - First oil discovery in Kuwait.

1945 - US Marines raise the American flag atop Mount Suribachi, the highest point on Iwo Jima, during Second World War.

1947 - The International Organisation for Standardisation (ISO) is founded in Geneva, Switzerland.

1982 - Saudi Arabia signs a comprehensive internal security pact with Oman.

1991 - US and allied forces start ground offensive against Iraq.

1994 - Bosnia’s Muslim-led government and Croat forces sign a truce.

1996 - Two sons-in-law of Iraqi President Saddam Hussain are killed by clan members.

1997 - A devastating fire at a religious ceremony kills more than 250 people in Orissa, India.

2006 - The snow-covered roof of a large Moscow market collapses, killing at least 66.

2007 - Forty-six countries sign a declaration in Oslo pushing for a global ban on cluster bombs.

2008 - A B-2 stealth bomber crashes shortly after taking off from an air base in Guam, the first time such an aircraft crashes.

2010 - Sudan signs a ceasefire deal with main Darfur rebel group to end seven-year war.

2012 - At least 49 people are killed and more than 600 injured in the worst train crash in Argentina in 40 years.

2014 - Hala Shukrallah is elected head of Constitution Party, becomes first Egyptian woman to lead a political party.

2016 - UAE imposes Lebanon travel ban on citizens following Saudi disapproval of Hezbollah’s hostile positions towards the kingdom.

More from Today in History

tags from this story

United Arab Emirates
follow this tag on MGNUnited Arab Emirates
Dubai
follow this tag on MGNDubai
Iraq
follow this tag on MGNIraq
India
follow this tag on MGNIndia
Kuwait
follow this tag on MGNKuwait
Oman
follow this tag on MGNOman
United States
follow this tag on MGNUnited States

filed under

GulfNewsOpinionToday in History

tags

United Arab Emirates
follow this tag on MGN
Dubai
follow this tag on MGN
Iraq
follow this tag on MGN
India
follow this tag on MGN
Kuwait
follow this tag on MGN

Also In Off The Cuff

Dangling from rooftops is not an option

Opinion Gallery

Mooch ado about nothing: Series 18
Loading...

Quote Board

Most Popular on Gulf News

Watch: School bus crosses 180 km/h

Watch: School bus crosses 180 km/h

Brothers found guilty of sex with schoolgirl

Brothers found guilty of sex with schoolgirl

Look: Inside one of costliest villas in Dubai

Look: Inside one of costliest villas in Dubai

Woman jailed over Dh53k Etisalat bill

Woman jailed over Dh53k Etisalat bill

Dubai driver arrested after stunt goes viral

Dubai driver arrested after stunt goes viral

2017 UAE holidays

2017 UAE holidays

Plane crashes into mall in 'massive fireball'

Plane crashes into mall in 'massive fireball'

VAT in UAE: Ministry, companies now hiring

VAT in UAE: Ministry, companies now hiring

Tower fire started in restaurant kitchen

Tower fire started in restaurant kitchen