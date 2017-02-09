Mobile
February 10, 1992: Mike Tyson is convicted

The former heavyweight boxing champion was found guilty on one count of rape and two counts of criminal deviate conduct

Image Credit: Supplied
Gulf News
 

1992 - Mike Tyson, the former heavyweight boxing champion, was found guilty on one count of rape and two counts of criminal deviate conduct. An eight-man, four-woman jury, after deliberating for nine hours, delivered their verdicts to Marion County Superior Court Judge Patricia Gifford, who read them to a hushed courtroom. Tyson, 25, showed little emotion in the courtroom, but seemed dazed as he left the building later. Gifford said Tyson could remain free on a $30,000 (Dh110,340) bond, ordered him to surrender his passport and set sentencing for March 6. Tyson was indicted last September after an 18-year-old Rhode Island woman told police that Tyson had lured her to his hotel room and assaulted her.

Other important events

1763 - France cedes Canada and India to England as Treaty of Paris is signed, ending French and Indian War.

1811 - Russians take Belgrade and capture Turkish army.

1817 - Britain, Prussia, Austria and Russia agree to first reduction of occupation forces in France.

1828 - Simon Bolivar, South American revolutionary, becomes ruler of Colombia.

1840 - Britain’s Queen Victoria marries Prince Albert of Saxe Coburg-Gotha.

1846 - British forces under Hugh Gough defeat Sikhs at Sobrahan, India.

1879 - Bulgaria’s first parliament opens in the town of Veliko Turnovo.

1933 - The first singing telegram is sung in the United States.

1952 - India holds its first general election since independence.

1964 - Royal Australian Navy destroyer Voyager sinks after collision with HMAS Melbourne off Jervis Bay. More than 80 die.

1989 - Jamaican-born Tony Robinson becomes the first black Sheriff of Nottingham, England.

1991 - Lithuania votes for independence from USSR.

1994 - The worst of the Bosnian war is over for the battered city of Sarajevo, where a UN-brokered ceasefire goes into effect.

2000 - Ariana airlines hijack ends in London after four days.

2002 - Israeli warplanes and helicopter gunships attack a Palestinian National Authority security compound and other targets in Gaza City, wounding more than 30 people.

2004 - A Kish Airlines plane crashes on the side of the road near Sharjah International Airport.

2005 - Saudi men cast their votes in the first ever municipal elections.

2009 - A container ship and a gas tanker collide off the coast of Dubai.

2011 - A gas explosion kills five people in Allentown, Pennsylvania.

2013 - Nigeria wins the 2013 African Cup of Nations held in Johannesburg.

2014 - Nepal elects veteran politician Sushil Koirala as the new Prime Minister.

2015 - UAE Air Force F-16 squadron, based in Jordan, carries out a series of air strikes on Daesh targets.

