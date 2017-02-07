Trump’s failure to hold sacred the rule of law may well cost him dear

The Founding Fathers of America had no doubt, as they separated the nascent United States from its forebears, that their nation must be built on checks, balances, and an independent judiciary. John Adams said that “a good government is an empire of laws”. Alexander Hamilton argued that “liberty can have nothing to fear from the judiciary alone”, but everything to fear from it being too close to government. The rule of law, including its independent interpretation, is one of the attributes that makes America and Britain such great places to live and so successful compared with countries without it.

While we all disagree with many court judgements, it is being a society based on law that allows us to own businesses and property free from the fear of confiscation, to express opinions without risk of arrest and sign contracts in the knowledge they must be honoured. It is therefore a fundamental requirement of a free country, at least as much as decisions being made by a majority. It represents the great divide between democracy and tyranny, something understood and championed by US leaders for more than two centuries. Until, it seems, the past week. For in recent days, US President Donald Trump has given two chilling signals that he is not conscious of the importance of this crucial quality of the nation he leads.

First, he has raged against judges who have overturned his executive order suspending entry to the US for citizens of seven particular Muslim-majority countries. He even accused a judge of putting the country “in such peril” and said the courts should be blamed “if something happens”. There is no rational or statistical basis for such statements: No terrorist attack in America in the past decade has been committed by anyone from the countries concerned. Even 9/11 was the work of people from countries not mentioned in Trump’s ban. Of course, a danger is being created that Daesh (the self-proclaimed Islamic State of Iraq and the Levant) will now try to ensure that there is an attack by a national of the affected countries, so that Trump is strengthened and hostility to the West is further exacerbated across the Middle East.

Even if Trump had a fair point, it would be wiser to keep quiet and get on with an appeal to a higher court or framing a new law to achieve his objectives. But in the meantime, he has gone on to say something potentially even more concerning. Asked to agree that Russian President Vladimir Putin was “a killer”, he replied that “we’ve got a lot of killers. What, do you think our country’s so innocent?” It is heart-breaking to think what dissidents in Russia and elsewhere must be thinking when they listen to these words — the president of the US treating as morally equivalent the methods of Putin and the policies of his own country. In the past 15 years, a string of opposition politicians, activists, human rights lawyers and journalists have been murdered in Russia.

Names such as Anna Politkovskaya, Sergei Magnitsky and Boris Nemtsov have become bywords for political oppression. Such murders have not stopped at the borders of Russia. Kremlin critic Boris Berezovsky was mysteriously found dead at his home in Surrey in 2013 and Alexander Litvinenko was killed in London using radioactive polonium, the trail of which led directly back to Moscow. And along with the murders have come all the other depressing aspects of arbitrary power and its abuse over the ages — show trials, arrests of rival candidates and expropriation of assets in a deeply corrupt political system.

A response to all this “they have killers and we have killers” is thus inappropriate in the extreme. In a system akin to that of Russia, Trump would long ago have found his casinos taken away from him, his many lawsuits disallowed, his tax affairs ruthlessly investigated with fabricated evidence and his way to the White House firmly blocked through arrest, exile or death. That these things are unimaginable in America is testament to the difference it makes to be in a place where the law is paramount and judges duly respected. In my own experience as foreign secretary in Britain, decisions about intelligence operations or the use of military force are referred to senior ministers, accountable to parliament and with copious legal advice. Ministers cannot fail to be conscious that the decisions they take must be necessary, proportionate and in conformity with Britain’s own laws. While the US made serious errors under the administration of former president George W. Bush in practising rendition and waterboarding, those mistakes have been openly debated and reversed. Their decisions to strike an enemy, including against terrorist targets overseas, are based on a legal framework. It is crucial that the western world does not lose sight of the importance of this way of doing things, or lose possession of the moral high ground of respect for justice. That will be all the more important as Trump feels his way towards a better relationship with Russia. It is desirable to be able to co-operate with Russia on a wide range of the world’s problems. But it would be a grave mistake to do so with Washington closing its eyes to Putin’s ways of operating.

In the past year, Putin has played America beautifully. He interfered in the presidential election. He used the period of the transition to a new US administration to devastate Aleppo and entrench the regime of Syrian President Bashar Al Assad. Now, while Trump’s new Cabinet finds its feet, Russia is turning up the heat in eastern Ukraine by attacking the Ukrainian army, testing the responses of the White House. Next will come the exploitation of a bumper year of elections across Europe in the Netherlands, France and Germany, to weaken the EU and reduce its ability to resist what Putin wants: More gas pipelines into Europe, an end to sanctions and to be left as master of the East.

Cyberattacks will be ramped up with impunity. In many eastern Europe countries, in and out of the EU, millions of people are as attached to the idea of freedom under the law as the British and Americans have always been. If Trump doesn’t understand the importance of that, and fast, there is a risk he will betray both those people and that great ideal.

— The Telegraph Group Limited, London, 2017

William Hague is the former foreign secretary and a former leader of the Conservative Party.