Motives behind Obama’s delayed Palestine move

Mobile
Site
  • GN Network
    • Aquarius

      The monthly women's lifestyle magazine offering real solutions for real women.

    • Friday

      The most read magazine in the UAE. Lively, intelligent and thought-provoking.

    • GN Focus

      Focused reports on events, business and lifestyle. In depth, insightful, influential.

    • Inside Out

      An inspiring home interiors magazine showcasing the best interior design.

    • tabloid!

      The No. 1 source for entertainment, lifestyle & fashion in the UAE.

    • Weekend Review

      In-depth look at issues behind the news, with sections on people, books and art.

    • Wheels

      A weekly motoring magazine packed with the latest local and global motoring news, reviews and views.

    • GNTECH

      Gadget soup for the techy soul. News and reviews with our own irreverent spin

    • Baby & Child

      From pregnancy to playdates in the UAE

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

  • Classifieds
      • GNCars

        The UAE's first stop shop for buying and selling cars.

      • GNCareers

        Give your career a boost. Find the best and latest jobs.

      • GNClassifieds

        The site for buying and selling almost anything.

      • GNproperty

        Region's leading property site for buying and renting.

  • Apps
  • Subscribe
  • Quick Links
    • E-Paper

      Digital version of today’s newspaper, exactly as it is in print.

    • Mobile Version

      The fast and light-weight mobile version of GulfNews.com.

    • Advertising Guide

      Get your brand seen in the region's most read newspaper.

    • SMS News Alerts

      The fastest way to hear about major breaking stories.

    • Goodliving

      100s of offers, half price deals, 2 for 1s - and more.

    • Contact Us

      Have something you want to tell us, a question, or complaint?

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

Image Credit: AP

Motives behind Obama’s delayed Palestine move

The UN resolution will give added legitimacy to calls for Israel’s isolation besides strengthening the Palestinian leadership in its negotiations

Gulf News
 

In his waning days as president of the United States, Barack Obama expressed his long-simmering disappointment with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his policies in the Occupied Territories. On December 23, 2016, the US abstained from using the veto to overrule United Nations Security Council (UNSC) Resolution 2334, which condemned as illegal the construction of Israeli colonies in the West Bank and occupied East Jerusalem. The abstention at the UNSC was seen as an attempt by the Obama administration to curb the enthusiasm of the incoming Trump administration towards Israel’s policies, including the construction of colonies in the Occupied Territories.

The text of Resolution 2334 makes clear that “the cessation of all Israeli colony activities is essential for salvaging the “two-state solution”. The UNSC also made it clear that it deemed any de-facto changes to the reality on the ground in the Occupied Territories to be illegitimate, unless agreed to by both parties through negotiations as part of the Israeli-Palestinian peace process.

The Obama administration’s belated decision to take a “tough” stance against Israeli colony activity is rooted in a number of factors.

First, it was driven by a deep sense of disappointment towards Netanyahu’s persistent effort to derail every single attempt to bring to an end the Palestinian-Israeli conflict. In his first term, Obama had made a pledge to succeed where numerous others had failed, i.e. the conclusion of an Israeli-Palestinian peace agreement and the creation of a viable, geographically contiguous Palestinian state side-by-side a secure “state of Israel”. For his part, Kerry was personally involved in US mediation efforts to achieve Israeli-Palestinian peace since his appointment in 2013. Israeli intransigence, however, destroyed any hope amounting even to a framework agreement between the two sides.

Second, the Obama administration adopted the view that the construction of Israeli colonies in the Occupied Territories has been the main obstacle to a lasting Israeli-Palestinian peace agreement. The White House has watched as the number of Israelis living in those illegal colonies has increased by 100,000 since Obama took office in early 2009.

Third, the Obama administration believed that the window of opportunity for a two-state solution may soon close: With the Israeli government inching towards a state of permanent occupation, a one-state solution of sorts is emerging on the ground, with Israel governing not only the Palestinians of Israeli citizenship, but the close to five million Palestinians who live in the Occupied Territories. In a follow-up statement, former US secretary of state John Kerry made a direct allusion to the possibility that if Israeli colony expansion went on unchecked, a future Israeli government would face the prospect of a wide-scale civil rights movement demanding equal voting rights for Palestinians in the West Bank.

Fourth, Washington’s refusal to veto UNSC 2334 can also be viewed as the culmination of its strained relationship with the Netanyahu government. Difficulties between the two sides have been aired in public, with Israeli officials publicly humiliating Obama and Kerry, and Netanyahu openly endorsing Obama’s Republican challenger, Mitt Romney, during the 2012 presidential campaign. By 2015, Netanyahu even responded to an invitation from Republican lawmakers to address the US Congress, to try to dissuade them from adopting the Iran nuclear agreement — a direct affront to Obama, who had opposed the visit.

Finally, the Obama administration’s refusal to veto UNSC 2334 can be seen as a means of limiting the damage that could be done by the new administration, given the widely-held view that Trump may end up undoing decades of standing US policy towards the Israeli-Palestinian conflict. This includes the possibility of moving the US Embassy from Tel Aviv to occupied Jerusalem — as Trump’s candidate for US ambassador to Israel, colony proponent David Friedman, would reverse American support for the birth of an independent Palestinian state.

The Obama administration’s concession that Israel is to blame for the failure so far of the Middle East peace process has come very late in the day. It is also unlikely to impact Israeli policy significantly. Given that Resolution 2334 is technically “non-binding”, the Israelis can very likely continue with business as usual.

Nonetheless, the consequences for international law are important, especially as the UNSC has now fully endorsed the idea that the Occupied Territories include occupied East Jerusalem, undermining Israeli claims that these are merely “disputed” or contested boundary disputes. Similarly, the text of the resolution will give added legitimacy to calls for its isolation and the imposition of sanctions on the country, not to mention its strengthening of the Palestinian leadership’s negotiating position and its capability to bring international legal proceedings against Israel for its colony policies.

Dr Marwan Kabalan is a Syrian academic and writer.

Agreement Poll

Do you agree with this article?

  • Agree

    62%

  • Disagree

    38%


    • Already voted

    Rating Poll Element

    Common Sense: Provides a logical way forward

    Inspiring: Makes me want to take action

    Controversial: Highly unexpected view or opinion

    Worrying: Makes me concerned

    Common SenseInspiringControversialWorrying
    0%100%0%0%

    More from Thinkers

    In Agreement

    62%

    filed under

    GulfNewsOpinionThinkers

    tags

    United States
    follow this tag on MGNUnited States
    Iran
    follow this tag on MGNIran
    Benjamin Netanyahu
    follow this tag on MGNBenjamin Netanyahu

    also in Thinkers

    Beyond Words - Series 14Building a wall of ignorance
    Loading...

    Quote Board

    Most Popular on Gulf News

    Shaikh Mohammad surprises Dubai diners

    Shaikh Mohammad surprises Dubai diners

    Trump ban: US embassy in UAE stops visas

    Trump ban: US embassy in UAE stops visas

    US blacklist strands Dubai transit flyers

    US blacklist strands Dubai transit flyers

    Mohammad Bin Rashid offers funeral prayers

    Mohammad Bin Rashid offers funeral prayers

    Trump to hold talks with Mohammad Bin Zayed

    Trump to hold talks with Mohammad Bin Zayed

    Expect traffic delays for 5 days from Tuesday

    Expect traffic delays for 5 days from Tuesday

    Mohammad Bin Zayed receives Trump call

    Mohammad Bin Zayed receives Trump call

    6 killed in Canada mosque terror attack

    6 killed in Canada mosque terror attack

    New drivers killed 49 people on Dubai roads

    New drivers killed 49 people on Dubai roads