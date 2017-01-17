Exploring unconventional solutions for energy in today’s world

Mobile
Site
  • GN Network
    • Aquarius

      The monthly women's lifestyle magazine offering real solutions for real women.

    • Friday

      The most read magazine in the UAE. Lively, intelligent and thought-provoking.

    • GN Focus

      Focused reports on events, business and lifestyle. In depth, insightful, influential.

    • Inside Out

      An inspiring home interiors magazine showcasing the best interior design.

    • tabloid!

      The No. 1 source for entertainment, lifestyle & fashion in the UAE.

    • Weekend Review

      In-depth look at issues behind the news, with sections on people, books and art.

    • Wheels

      A weekly motoring magazine packed with the latest local and global motoring news, reviews and views.

    • GNTECH

      Gadget soup for the techy soul. News and reviews with our own irreverent spin

    • Baby & Child

      From pregnancy to playdates in the UAE

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

  • Classifieds
      • GNCars

        The UAE's first stop shop for buying and selling cars.

      • GNCareers

        Give your career a boost. Find the best and latest jobs.

      • GNClassifieds

        The site for buying and selling almost anything.

      • GNproperty

        Region's leading property site for buying and renting.

  • Apps
  • Subscribe
  • Quick Links
    • E-Paper

      Digital version of today’s newspaper, exactly as it is in print.

    • Mobile Version

      The fast and light-weight mobile version of GulfNews.com.

    • Advertising Guide

      Get your brand seen in the region's most read newspaper.

    • SMS News Alerts

      The fastest way to hear about major breaking stories.

    • Goodliving

      100s of offers, half price deals, 2 for 1s - and more.

    • Contact Us

      Have something you want to tell us, a question, or complaint?

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

Image Credit: Niño Jose Heredia/©Gulf News

Exploring unconventional solutions for energy in today’s world

Dubai is a pioneer in the development of renewable energy and is at the forefront of alternative energy, exploring and seeking new methods of enhancing efficiency, rationalising the consumption of natural resources

Gulf News
 

The transformation towards clean energy has positive environmental, social and economic effects, making conventional energy less competitive and attractive for further investments. His Highness Shaikh Mohammad Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, once observed that, “Every investment in the development of clean energy sources is at the same time an investment to protect the environment for future generations.”

Clean energy is a great opportunity for the future as demand keeps rising around the world. Oil prices and improved technology have helped increase the share of renewable energy in the energy mix. This makes technology a key factor in the transformation towards clean energy.

The UAE encourages research and development (R&D) in solar energy, to enhance energy security and sustainability. What the UAE has achieved is a great source of pride for all citizens and residents. To support the Dubai Clean Energy Strategy 2050, we are working to diversify the energy mix, so clean energy will generate 7 per cent of Dubai’s total power output by 2020, 25 per cent by 2030 and 75 per cent by 2050.

We are shaping the future of energy and preparing plans and initiatives to keep up with the latest developments in science and technology. Dubai is the only city in the Middle East and North Africa (Mena) region to launch such a promising strategy, with specific targets and deadlines that outline the future of energy up to 2050.

The Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (Dewa) actively supports the Dubai Future Agenda to establish the largest government accelerators in the world, and adheres to a clear and integrated strategy based on innovation and anticipating the future, and works to further implement new initiatives, while continuously supporting R&D to cope with rapid technological development. We strive to ensure the continuity of sustainable development and environmental protection, and achieve a balance between economic and social development. This is done by achieving targets that focus on air quality, the conservation of water resources, increasing the use of clean energy and implementing green development.

Dubai is a pioneer in the development of renewable energy and is at the forefront of alternative energy, exploring and seeking new methods of enhancing efficiency, rationalising the consumption of natural resources and finding alternative solutions for conventional energy to achieve the sustainable development.

Record-low solar energy costs

Dubai set a world record in the cost of solar energy for the 800MW third phase of the Mohammad Bin Rashid Al Maktoum Solar Park, which is the largest single-site solar park in the world, with a planned capacity of 5,000MW by 2030, and a total investment up to Dh50 billion. This has helped to reduce the costs of such projects globally, amid increasing competition, especially for the projects that come after Dewa’s announcement of this price. This in turn, will contribute to the sustainable development of countries around the world.

Dubai focuses on creating an environmentally-friendly energy mix comprising 25 per cent from solar energy, 7 per cent from nuclear power, 7 per cent from clean coal, and 61 per cent from gas by 2030. Dubai has joined the Building Efficiency Accelerator (BEA) partnership, launched by the United Nations, to double the rate of energy efficiency by 2030. Building efficiency policies can result in 25-50 per cent reduction in energy demand from both new and existing buildings, saving money and reducing pollution.

Dewa achieved international competitive results, which have surpassed leading European and American companies. Dewa’s results are among the best internationally for customer minutes lost per year. Dewa’s figures reached 3.87 minutes, compared to 15 minutes recorded by leading utilities in the European Union. We cooperate with partners and educational institutions all over the world, to invest in innovation and creativity, and we signed several MoUs with international organisations to train our employees in Europe and the United States. We work relentlessly to exchange expertise and learn about the latest international developments in energy, water and environment, and enhance knowledge exchange with international organisations. We sent a number of our engineers to international institutions to study renewable energy and we cooperate with the International Renewable Energy Agency and the United Nations to research renewable and alternative energy, to reduce the carbon footprint and limit greenhouse gas emissions.

Carbon Abatement Strategy

Dubai strives to enhance the development of renewable energy, sustainability and the environment, while improving efficiency to make Dubai the city with the lowest carbon footprint in the world. The Dubai Supreme Council of Energy has launched the Carbon Abatement Strategy to reduce carbon emissions by 16 per cent by 2021. This will contribute to making Dubai one of the cities with the lowest carbon footprints worldwide.

The clean and renewable energy sector has recently witnessed huge developments, in preparation to bid farewell to the last drop of oil. The sector has also witnessed great technical development in the fields of natural resources such as solar energy, with an increased commitment to preserving the environment for generations to come.

— Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer is the managing director and CEO of Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (Dewa)

Agreement Poll

Do you agree with this article?

  • Agree

    0%

  • Disagree

    0%


    • Already voted

    Rating Poll Element

    Common Sense: Provides a logical way forward

    Inspiring: Makes me want to take action

    Controversial: Highly unexpected view or opinion

    Worrying: Makes me concerned

    Common SenseInspiringControversialWorrying
    0%0%0%0%

    More from Thinkers

    filed under

    GulfNewsOpinionThinkers

    tags

    United Arab Emirates
    follow this tag on MGNUnited Arab Emirates
    United States
    follow this tag on MGNUnited States
    Dubai
    follow this tag on MGNDubai

    also in Thinkers

    Beyond Words - Series 14EU not out to punish Britain
    Loading...

    Quote Board

    Most Popular on Gulf News

    Jobless? Eat for free in this Dubai restaurant

    Jobless? Eat for free in this Dubai restaurant

    Debt-ridden Brit woman living in car for months

    Debt-ridden Brit woman living in car for months

    Man pays Dubai Police Dh100,000 in fines

    Man pays Dubai Police Dh100,000 in fines

    9 ways your own home could kill you

    9 ways your own home could kill you

    At least 37 dead after plane hits village

    At least 37 dead after plane hits village

    Budget flyers can now use Emirates lounges

    Budget flyers can now use Emirates lounges

    Dubai tenants stripped of beach access

    Dubai tenants stripped of beach access

    Manholes being used as warehouses found

    Manholes being used as warehouses found

    30 killed as burning high-rise collapses in Iran

    30 killed as burning high-rise collapses in Iran