Amid the chaos, a royal speaks with clarity

Mobile
Site
  • GN Network
    • Aquarius

      The monthly women's lifestyle magazine offering real solutions for real women.

    • Friday

      The most read magazine in the UAE. Lively, intelligent and thought-provoking.

    • GN Focus

      Focused reports on events, business and lifestyle. In depth, insightful, influential.

    • Inside Out

      An inspiring home interiors magazine showcasing the best interior design.

    • tabloid!

      The No. 1 source for entertainment, lifestyle & fashion in the UAE.

    • Weekend Review

      In-depth look at issues behind the news, with sections on people, books and art.

    • Wheels

      A weekly motoring magazine packed with the latest local and global motoring news, reviews and views.

    • GNTECH

      Gadget soup for the techy soul. News and reviews with our own irreverent spin

    • Baby & Child

      From pregnancy to playdates in the UAE

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

  • Classifieds
      • GNCars

        The UAE's first stop shop for buying and selling cars.

      • GNCareers

        Give your career a boost. Find the best and latest jobs.

      • GNClassifieds

        The site for buying and selling almost anything.

      • GNproperty

        Region's leading property site for buying and renting.

  • Apps
  • Subscribe
  • Quick Links
    • E-Paper

      Digital version of today’s newspaper, exactly as it is in print.

    • Mobile Version

      The fast and light-weight mobile version of GulfNews.com.

    • Advertising Guide

      Get your brand seen in the region's most read newspaper.

    • SMS News Alerts

      The fastest way to hear about major breaking stories.

    • Goodliving

      100s of offers, half price deals, 2 for 1s - and more.

    • Contact Us

      Have something you want to tell us, a question, or complaint?

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

Image Credit: AFP

Amid the chaos, a royal speaks with clarity

Prince Charles’ ability to talk to many religions — not just Christianity — shows the British monarchy is in safe hands

Gulf News
 

When a member of the Royal family speaks, the world listens — not only because of their institutional importance but because they speak relatively rarely. Politicians tweet their way through Sunday lunch.

The papacy has turned into a flying press conference. A royal, however, plans each sentence weeks in advance. They are seen and not heard. So when Prince Charles took the risk of talking about religion on Thought for the Day, it had to be because he cared deeply about the subject. His message was grim. Tolerance is evaporating; the wars of religion are back. Comparing the situation to the 1930s, he noted that for millions “religious freedom is a daily, stark choice between life and death”. As well as the oppression of Christianity in Iraq, he referred to attacks on Yazidis, Jews and other minority faiths. These attacks aim to wipe out religious diversity. He added that “whichever religious path we follow, the destination is the same — to value and respect the other person, accepting their right to live out their peaceful response to the love of God”.

So this is what Charles meant when he was once quoted as wanting to be a “defender of faith” rather than a “defender of the faith”. Traditionalists were furious; cynics laughed. It conjured an achingly politically correct image: A future king who is a hippy at heart. There’s no denying Charles’s religious tastes are eclectic. He is close to rabbis, has regularly gone on retreats to the Orthodox Mount Athos and is patron of the Oxford Centre for Islamic Studies. This is not unusual as monarchs go. Queen Victoria’s house at Osborne was given a makeover by a Sikh craftsman. The Duke of Edinburgh’s mother became an Orthodox nun. We may think of the monarchy as quintessentially British — but it’s internationalist, even cosmopolitan.

Moreover, being defender of all faiths as well as one is not New Age voodoo. It reflects the evolving British constitution. The title “fidei defensor” was first granted to Henry VIII in 1521, by Pope Leo X — for denouncing Protestantism. When Henry had his own Protestant moment a few years later, the title was rescinded. Parliament returned it to Henry in 1544, accompanying the establishment of a new Church. Britain’s religious identity is not immutable, it is on a historical journey. My family comes from a long line of religious dissenters; to non-conformists, the royal family’s claim to headship of the faith has never made sense. In the past decade, attendance at Christian churches has plummeted while the number of Muslims has nearly doubled.

To adapt to a multi-faith society, the monarchy must grow beyond the language of the 16th century. Defending his position on fidei defensor, Charles has quoted a speech by the Queen in 2012, in which she said that the Church of England has a duty to protect the free practice of all faiths. Charles remembers something that too many of us have forgotten: A key part of British identity is religious freedom. Migrants often cite this as a reason why they went there. It causes problems, particularly with integration. But it’s generally something Britons should be far prouder of than they are. It is religious literacy, not secularism, that will bring an increasingly diverse nation together. Charles’s ability to speak to religions with reverence creates a palpable bond with his audience. This was a Christian speaking with respect to Muslims, united by faith in God. United also in abhorrence of religious persecution.

If the liberal 20th century set out to change us, the 21st shows that it failed. Old prejudices remain and wars of religion spill much blood. In the midst of this chaos, the monarchy — ancient, feudal, unequal — speaks with moral clarity. In Charles’s hands, it is safe and, more importantly, it is relevant.

— The Telegraph Group Limited, London, 2016

Tim Stanley is an English blogger, journalist and historian.

Agreement Poll

Do you agree with this article?

  • Agree

    0%

  • Disagree

    100%


    • Already voted

    Rating Poll Element

    Common Sense: Provides a logical way forward

    Inspiring: Makes me want to take action

    Controversial: Highly unexpected view or opinion

    Worrying: Makes me concerned

    Common SenseInspiringControversialWorrying
    0%0%0%0%

    More from Thinkers

    filed under

    GulfNewsOpinionThinkers

    tags

    Iraq
    follow this tag on MGNIraq
    United Kingdom
    follow this tag on MGNUnited Kingdom

    also in Thinkers

    EDITORIAL CARTOONSThe new year and the new populism
    Loading...

    Quote Board

    Most Popular on Gulf News

    Dubai health insurance deadline extended

    Dubai health insurance deadline extended

    Where to watch NYE fireworks in the UAE

    Where to watch NYE fireworks in the UAE

    Car runs over Dubai boy twice, killing him

    Car runs over Dubai boy twice, killing him

    Saudi police use video to arrest partygoers

    Saudi police use video to arrest partygoers

    Live footage saves man from fatal heart attack

    Live footage saves man from fatal heart attack

    UAE’s most attractive employers revealed

    UAE’s most attractive employers revealed

    2017 UAE holidays

    2017 UAE holidays

    Engineer jailed for offending Islam

    Engineer jailed for offending Islam

    Dubai NYE traffic and transport plan

    Dubai NYE traffic and transport plan