Mobile
Site
  • GN Network
    • Aquarius

      The monthly women's lifestyle magazine offering real solutions for real women.

    • Friday

      The most read magazine in the UAE. Lively, intelligent and thought-provoking.

    • GN Focus

      Focused reports on events, business and lifestyle. In depth, insightful, influential.

    • Inside Out

      An inspiring home interiors magazine showcasing the best interior design.

    • tabloid!

      The No. 1 source for entertainment, lifestyle & fashion in the UAE.

    • Weekend Review

      In-depth look at issues behind the news, with sections on people, books and art.

    • Wheels

      A weekly motoring magazine packed with the latest local and global motoring news, reviews and views.

    • GNTECH

      Gadget soup for the techy soul. News and reviews with our own irreverent spin

    • Baby & Child

      From pregnancy to playdates in the UAE

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

  • Classifieds
      • GNCars

        The UAE's first stop shop for buying and selling cars.

      • GNCareers

        Give your career a boost. Find the best and latest jobs.

      • GNClassifieds

        The site for buying and selling almost anything.

      • GNproperty

        Region's leading property site for buying and renting.

  • Apps
  • Subscribe
  • Quick Links
    • E-Paper

      Digital version of today’s newspaper, exactly as it is in print.

    • Mobile Version

      The fast and light-weight mobile version of GulfNews.com.

    • Advertising Guide

      Get your brand seen in the region's most read newspaper.

    • SMS News Alerts

      The fastest way to hear about major breaking stories.

    • Goodliving

      100s of offers, half price deals, 2 for 1s - and more.

    • Contact Us

      Have something you want to tell us, a question, or complaint?

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

The phenomenal loyalty of pets

I have seen even the fiercest carnivore tigers, lions and panthers living like family members in the house of well-known conservator

Gulf News
 

There are stories galore about dog’s phenomenal loyalty towards its master that does not diminish throughout its life. In most cases, when the owner’s death left the animal orphaned, the pet is known to have silently mourned its master’s demise, refusing to take food and sitting all the time brooding.

It does not bark even when it should. There are instances when the bereaved dog has been found sitting at its master’s grave for long hours.

There is a striking similarity between the emotions of a dog and humans. For example, the animal also cries in body pain or in agony caused by factors like the demise of a near and dear one. The difference is that it does not shed tears like us, though some owners say their pet does get tearful eyes.

I am referring to the emotional relationship between a canine and humans because dog has been the most popular and closest species to man. Its faithfulness has earned it the sobriquet, ‘Man’s best friend’.

It is common knowledge that almost all animals respond positively to gestures of love and affection and that they react adversely to ill treatment or threat of any kind. To name a few, dolphin, pet monkeys, cats, pigeons, domesticated hawks and cows are among such species.

That’s not all. I have seen even the fiercest carnivore tigers, lions and panthers living like family members in the house of well-known conservator Billy Arjan Singh in the midst of Dudhwa Wild Life Sanctuary in Uttar Pradesh.

Yes, the reason behind that affinity was that Billy had raised these beasts since their birth like his own children, playing mother and father. This phenomenon of reciprocal love between humans and animals is universal as is provoked antagonism.

I am reminded of a domesticated parrot that had become a plaything in a house in Pilibhit city in Uttar Pradesh due to its antics and mimicry. Perched on a swing in a cage, the parrot, affectionately addressed as Mitthoo, used to observe the goings on in the house and would cram names and dialogues it heard in the house.

The lady of the house was addressed as Buddy by her husband and father-in-law. So, little Mitthoo would also squawk, “Buddy, Mitthoo ko roti do (Buddy, give me bread). That would melt the kind lady’s heart and she would promptly meet the demand by giving it a piece of bread which sufficed. The little devil started embarrassing her by calling out her name every now and then.

The other harried person was the family’s domestic help Sukkhi whose job was to look after the bird and feed it on time. A little delay and the parrot would squeal, “Sukkhi, give Mitthoo bread and water” (The bird used to soak bread slice in water before consuming it).

Mitthoo easily mimicked the lady of the house, often creating amusing situations. Whenever she called out for her son Chunnay or daughter Kishori, Mitthoo would parrot the names several times evoking laughter.

During those light moments, Kishori would tell Mitthoo ‘to die’. The parrot would turn its beak inwards and close its eyes pretending that it had ‘died’ as desired. Everybody enjoyed the fun.

As luck would have it, one day Mitthoo escaped when the door of the cage was left open inadvertently. It took a long flight (about 55kms) and reached a house in Bareilly, the adjoining district, which, by a quirk of fate, belonged to Buddy’s brother, B.D. Varma. The parrot appeared to have been attacked by wild pigeons during its flight and was injured. Taking pity, Varma gave it first aid and put it in a cage. As it recovered, it resumed its mimicry and antics in the new place also.

In yet another coincidence, Chunnay, who was Varma’s nephew, happened to visit Bareilly and stayed with him. Seeing him, Mitthoo started squealing, “Chunnay, Chunnay” and fluttered its wings in joy. Chunnay responded by caressing the bird through the grilles of the cage.

The onlookers enjoyed the reunion by offering it green chilies, which parrots relish most. Chunnay went back home in Pilibhit and narrated the incident to his family. They decided to let Mitthoo remain in its new home at Varmas.

But this family was saddened that Mitthoo was not vibrant and chirpy as before and remained silent and brooding most of the time.

Was it suffering from the pangs of separation from Buddy’s family and Sukkhi? Was it craving to go back to the Pilibhit house to get back the affection it had lost? Evidently, this bird was betraying the kind of emotions we humans have.

But before anyone could change their decision, one day, Varmas informed Buddy’s family that Mitthoo was no more. It died brooding.

Lalit Raizada is a journalist based in India.

More from Off The Cuff

tags from this story

India
follow this tag on MGNIndia

filed under

GulfNewsOpinionOff The Cuff

tags

India
follow this tag on MGN

Also In Off The Cuff

Driven to distraction by a deflated ego

Opinion Gallery

Mooch ado about nothing: Series 18
Loading...

Quote Board

Most Popular on Gulf News

No visa-free facility for Indians here...

No visa-free facility for Indians here...

8 things to stop wasting money on

8 things to stop wasting money on

Deep rifts in Kuwait over status of expats

Deep rifts in Kuwait over status of expats

UAE soldiers rehearse in New Delhi

UAE soldiers rehearse in New Delhi

3,000 children try luck for 120 school seats

3,000 children try luck for 120 school seats

25 shops caught for remittance racket

25 shops caught for remittance racket

Scattered rain hits parts of UAE

Scattered rain hits parts of UAE

Mohammad Bin Zayed to be India’s chief guest

Mohammad Bin Zayed to be India’s chief guest

Why do people fall for bogus schemes?

Why do people fall for bogus schemes?