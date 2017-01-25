‘We hope Trump will adopt a more balanced policy’

U.S. President Donald Trump takes the oath of office as his wife Melania holds the bible and his children Barron, Ivanka, Eric and Tiffany watch as U.S. Supreme Court Chief Justice John Roberts (R) administers the oath during inauguration ceremonies swearing in Trump as the 45th president of the United States on the West front of the U.S. Capitol in Washington, DC, U.S., January 20, 2017. REUTERS/Jim Bourg

Donald Trump was sworn in as the President of the United States, ushering in a new era of clarity and bravery in political stances and ambiguity in how he plans to handle the many dossiers on the Middle East and the world involving sensitive issues, said Qatar’s Al Sharq.

“Trump is one of the most controversial US Presidents. This is reflected in his inauguration itself that was boycotted by more than 60 Democratic Congress members and witnessed public protests. His inauguration speech was also void of any clarity on issues like dealing with the economic situation, combatting terrorism or executing foreign policies. Is it possible that Trump may go back on certain promises he made during the election or will he cave in to the American public opinion? Anyway, it is too early to judge Trump’s term in office.”

There are many unknowns about what Trump intends to do in office. He will now actually start to shape politics rather than talk about it, said the Saudi Gazette. “He is certainly a non-traditional politician who achieved an unexpected electoral victory despite controversial and divisive views. The one sure thing is that Trump will be an entirely new sort of president, determined to tear down all the assumptions we had of the status quo. If he is willing to learn and act sensibly and understand that there are going to be consequences and actions for everything he says and does, then he should be given the benefit of the doubt. He should be given a chance.”

It was hoped that Trump’s speech would finally show his real side, as opposed to his election campaign posturing, said the Jordan Times. “Trump’s words still sounded populist and nationalist. His words were expected, no doubt, by those who elected Trump. But what about the rest of the Americans, and most of the world population? Not a word, not during his election campaign and not during the inauguration speech. It was all about [America’s] domestic or foreign policy plans. The world is governed by civil and interest-based behaviour and agreements, and not observing them spells chaos. Now that the 45th US president is officially in charge, the world has no choice, but to wait and hope that Trump will make good on his promises to the Americans and work with the rest of the world to make it a better place.”

Many previous US presidential nominees before Trump had hinted that they would move the US Embassy to occupied Jerusalem, but Trump is about to actually do that, said the UAE’s Al Khaleej. “The decision to move the embassy will entail recognising the colonisation policy, or rather, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s policies in general. However, Trump may go back on the matter of moving the embassy and then we will know for certain that there is no real change in US policies. It is worth noting that Netanyahu has already delayed his vote on a proposal to annex a West Bank colony, which indicates two things: He is not certain of what Trump’s reaction to the move will be; and second, he would like to coordinate any step he takes with the new US president. This confirms what has been reported in some news agencies about Trump’s aides informing Netanyahu not to spring any surprises on the US administration.”

Anyone scrutinising Trump’s inauguration speech will notice his clear disregard for anything related to the international community, charters and laws ..., said Palestine’s Al Quds. “What concerns us most, however, is the policy that Trump would adopt regarding the Palestinian-Israeli conflict and other Arab issues. Even if Trump has taken a stance against the Palestinians and their cause, we hope that now, as US President, he will adopt a more balanced policy that is in harmony with international laws, particularly after he reviews the dimensions and repercussions of the Palestinian-Israeli conflict.”