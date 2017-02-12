US carriers simply can’t compete with Gulf rivals

Passengers make the ultimate choice over airlines — and the Gulf carriers’ records speak for themselves

Once again, the three main Gulf-based carriers are facing noisy opposition and unfounded allegations from US-based airlines who are simply unable to compete. The election of Donald Trump as president of the United States has prompted airlines there to press for protectionist policies, trying to limit Etihad, Emirates and Qatar Airways operations in the US. It’s a campaign that floundered two years ago, but the US carriers now feel emboldened with the Trump administration, and are again trying to flog their dead horse.

The US carriers wrongly believe that the Gulf carriers are unfairly subsidised. It’s simply not true. When it comes to purchasing new aircraft, all the US carriers need do is look at the bonds floated on international financial markets for the answer. But if they are serious about looking at subsidies, then they need look at support from the US federal government provided to the airline industry there in the wake of the 9/11 attacks. Similarly, they should look to tax and operational subsidies provided to most airports in the US at municipal, state and federal levels.

What the US carriers fail to understand is that the success of the Gulf carriers is based on consumer and market demands. Passengers are free to pick and click for any airline they choose. And given the level of service provided by the Gulf carriers, passengers clearly pick and click them. Those decisions are based on routes, timetables, the level of service, new planes, better entertainment systems, pricing and convenience.

Why should a passenger put up with paying for meals and beverages, lower luggage allowances, grumpy flight attendants and older planes offering less service and poorer connections? It’s not rocket science.