US carriers simply can’t compete with Gulf rivals

Mobile
Site
  • GN Network
    • Aquarius

      The monthly women's lifestyle magazine offering real solutions for real women.

    • Friday

      The most read magazine in the UAE. Lively, intelligent and thought-provoking.

    • GN Focus

      Focused reports on events, business and lifestyle. In depth, insightful, influential.

    • Inside Out

      An inspiring home interiors magazine showcasing the best interior design.

    • tabloid!

      The No. 1 source for entertainment, lifestyle & fashion in the UAE.

    • Weekend Review

      In-depth look at issues behind the news, with sections on people, books and art.

    • Wheels

      A weekly motoring magazine packed with the latest local and global motoring news, reviews and views.

    • GNTECH

      Gadget soup for the techy soul. News and reviews with our own irreverent spin

    • Baby & Child

      From pregnancy to playdates in the UAE

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

  • Classifieds
      • GNCars

        The UAE's first stop shop for buying and selling cars.

      • GNCareers

        Give your career a boost. Find the best and latest jobs.

      • GNClassifieds

        The site for buying and selling almost anything.

      • GNproperty

        Region's leading property site for buying and renting.

  • Apps
  • Subscribe
  • Quick Links
    • E-Paper

      Digital version of today’s newspaper, exactly as it is in print.

    • Mobile Version

      The fast and light-weight mobile version of GulfNews.com.

    • Advertising Guide

      Get your brand seen in the region's most read newspaper.

    • SMS News Alerts

      The fastest way to hear about major breaking stories.

    • Goodliving

      100s of offers, half price deals, 2 for 1s - and more.

    • Contact Us

      Have something you want to tell us, a question, or complaint?

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

US carriers simply can’t compete with Gulf rivals

Passengers make the ultimate choice over airlines — and the Gulf carriers’ records speak for themselves
Gulf News
 

Once again, the three main Gulf-based carriers are facing noisy opposition and unfounded allegations from US-based airlines who are simply unable to compete. The election of Donald Trump as president of the United States has prompted airlines there to press for protectionist policies, trying to limit Etihad, Emirates and Qatar Airways operations in the US. It’s a campaign that floundered two years ago, but the US carriers now feel emboldened with the Trump administration, and are again trying to flog their dead horse.

The US carriers wrongly believe that the Gulf carriers are unfairly subsidised. It’s simply not true. When it comes to purchasing new aircraft, all the US carriers need do is look at the bonds floated on international financial markets for the answer. But if they are serious about looking at subsidies, then they need look at support from the US federal government provided to the airline industry there in the wake of the 9/11 attacks. Similarly, they should look to tax and operational subsidies provided to most airports in the US at municipal, state and federal levels.

What the US carriers fail to understand is that the success of the Gulf carriers is based on consumer and market demands. Passengers are free to pick and click for any airline they choose. And given the level of service provided by the Gulf carriers, passengers clearly pick and click them. Those decisions are based on routes, timetables, the level of service, new planes, better entertainment systems, pricing and convenience.

Why should a passenger put up with paying for meals and beverages, lower luggage allowances, grumpy flight attendants and older planes offering less service and poorer connections? It’s not rocket science.

Agreement Poll

Do you agree with this article?

  • Agree

    84%

  • Disagree

    16%


    • Already voted

    Rating Poll Element

    Common Sense: Provides a logical way forward

    Inspiring: Makes me want to take action

    Controversial: Highly unexpected view or opinion

    Worrying: Makes me concerned

    Common SenseInspiringControversialWorrying
    83%0%8%8%

    More from Opinion

    In Agreement

    84%

    filed under

    GulfNewsOpinionEditorials

    tags

    United States
    follow this tag on MGNUnited States
    Donald Trump
    follow this tag on MGNDonald Trump
    Qatar Airways
    follow this tag on MGNQatar Airways

    Gallery

    Punch Line - Series 35

    also in Editorials

    Livni candidacy a stain on international body

    Related Opinion

    Syria’s fate still hangs in the balance

    New maternity leave rules are most welcome

    Related News

    Hundreds arrested in US immigration raids

    05:08 am

    Trump vows to 'tweak' Canada trade ties

    12:16 am

    Gallery

    Best illustrations of the year 2016
    Loading...

    Quote Board

    Most Popular on Gulf News

    14 rescued after blaze near Floating Bridge

    14 rescued after blaze near Floating Bridge

    Etihad flight diverted due to 'security threat'

    Etihad flight diverted due to 'security threat'

    Three bodies found in Sharjah oil tank

    Three bodies found in Sharjah oil tank

    UAE wakes up to wet, rainy conditions

    UAE wakes up to wet, rainy conditions

    Friends, family pay tribute to Indian student

    Friends, family pay tribute to Indian student

    WGS Live: Future of driverless transporation

    WGS Live: Future of driverless transporation

    Man caught growing marijuana in villa

    Man caught growing marijuana in villa

    Outlook for salaries in Gulf this year

    Outlook for salaries in Gulf this year

    An eagle intercepts a flying drone

    An eagle intercepts a flying drone