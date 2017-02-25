Stuttering Syria talks dim peace hope

Mobile
Site
  • GN Network
    • Aquarius

      The monthly women's lifestyle magazine offering real solutions for real women.

    • Friday

      The most read magazine in the UAE. Lively, intelligent and thought-provoking.

    • GN Focus

      Focused reports on events, business and lifestyle. In depth, insightful, influential.

    • Inside Out

      An inspiring home interiors magazine showcasing the best interior design.

    • tabloid!

      The No. 1 source for entertainment, lifestyle & fashion in the UAE.

    • Weekend Review

      In-depth look at issues behind the news, with sections on people, books and art.

    • Wheels

      A weekly motoring magazine packed with the latest local and global motoring news, reviews and views.

    • GNTECH

      Gadget soup for the techy soul. News and reviews with our own irreverent spin

    • Baby & Child

      From pregnancy to playdates in the UAE

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

  • Classifieds
      • GNCars

        The UAE's first stop shop for buying and selling cars.

      • GNCareers

        Give your career a boost. Find the best and latest jobs.

      • GNClassifieds

        The site for buying and selling almost anything.

      • GNproperty

        Region's leading property site for buying and renting.

  • Apps
  • Subscribe
  • Quick Links
    • E-Paper

      Digital version of today’s newspaper, exactly as it is in print.

    • Mobile Version

      The fast and light-weight mobile version of GulfNews.com.

    • Advertising Guide

      Get your brand seen in the region's most read newspaper.

    • SMS News Alerts

      The fastest way to hear about major breaking stories.

    • Goodliving

      100s of offers, half price deals, 2 for 1s - and more.

    • Contact Us

      Have something you want to tell us, a question, or complaint?

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

Stuttering Syria talks dim peace hope

As Geneva dialogue begins, it is unfortunate that optimism over the previous round of talks has vanished
Gulf News
 

It is depressing that the fourth round of Geneva dialogue on Syria began with a last-minute round of discussions on the talks. But at least the majority of the opposition were in the room, as the convener of the talks, United Nations Special Envoy to Syria, Staffan de Mistura, had insisted that in addition to the mainstream Saudi-based High Negotiations Committee, an umbrella group of armed and political factions, two other groups were invited who had attended the Moscow and the Cairo rounds of talks.

The professionally optimistic De Mistura said that the latest round of peace talks would be “a serious try” to find peace, but he was realistic enough to caution against talking about a breakthrough in attempts to end the six-year civil war, while also making a passionate plea to the Syrian factions to try and find a way out of the endless slaughter. “It is your opportunity and solemn responsibility,” he said, “not to condemn future generations of Syrian children to long years of bitter and bloody conflict.”

But the optimism lingering from the previous round of talks in February 2016 has vanished. One year ago, there was hope that the Russians would be able to persuade Syrian President Bashar Al Assad to be conciliatory, but today the regime feels that it is able to win the war and does not really need the talks, and it has watched the rebel groups collapse into a confused welter of internal splits and mergers with no clear political expectations.

A military option is that the United States and Russia can walk away from the talks and let the regime with its Iranian and Russian allies achieve total defeat of the opposition, before joining the coalition against Daesh (the self-proclaimed Islamic State of Iraq and the Levant).

But such a plan is deeply flawed by its political failings, and De Mistura, the western community, and Arab states argue that such a crushing of the opposition would only create a new round of fighting in the future. They also add that Al Assad’s repeated bombings and use of chemical weapons against Syrian civilians, and gross abuses in his prisons, make his indefinite retention of power hard to contemplate, never mind that such an outcome would also leave Iran entrenched in Syria, which is something that US President Donald Trump would be loath to contemplate, along with much of the Arab world.

Agreement Poll

Do you agree with this article?

  • Agree

    0%

  • Disagree

    100%


    • Already voted

    Rating Poll Element

    Common Sense: Provides a logical way forward

    Inspiring: Makes me want to take action

    Controversial: Highly unexpected view or opinion

    Worrying: Makes me concerned

    Common SenseInspiringControversialWorrying
    0%100%0%0%

    More from Opinion

    filed under

    GulfNewsOpinionEditorials

    tags

    United States
    follow this tag on MGNUnited States
    Iran
    follow this tag on MGNIran
    Donald Trump
    follow this tag on MGNDonald Trump
    Syria
    follow this tag on MGNSyria
    Iraq
    follow this tag on MGNIraq
    Bashar Al Assad
    follow this tag on MGNBashar Al Assad

    Gallery

    Punch Line - Series 36

    also in Editorials

    More community sentences should be imposed

    Related Opinion

    Space pioneers bear enormous responsibility

    Syria’s fate still hangs in the balance

    Related News

    Exclusive: We talk to Fatah deputy leader

    06:07 am

    ‘We will never recognise Israel as Jewish state’

    06:00 am
    Loading...

    Quote Board

    Most Popular on Gulf News

    Nokia 3310 is back — and so is 'Snake'

    Nokia 3310 is back — and so is 'Snake'

    Moonlight wins Best Picture after gaffe

    Moonlight wins Best Picture after gaffe

    Man kills girlfriend with baseball bat

    Man kills girlfriend with baseball bat

    Penniless mother and daughters seek help

    Penniless mother and daughters seek help

    Shaikh Hamdan spotted eating 24k gold burger

    Shaikh Hamdan spotted eating 24k gold burger

    Schools in UAE are open as usual

    Schools in UAE are open as usual

    Bahrain police bus hit by bomb blast

    Bahrain police bus hit by bomb blast

    Watch: Mobile number sold for Dh4.5 million

    Watch: Mobile number sold for Dh4.5 million

    Man who killed boy, 8, to be executed

    Man who killed boy, 8, to be executed