RTA ensures that Dubai keeps moving smoothly

Infrastructure, technology and innovation are being used to create a world-leading transport matrix

Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) has an exemplary record when it comes to putting the physical infrastructure in place to keep the emirate moving. Whether its new roads, improvements to intersections, better highways, new bridges and all of the engineering that’s required, the people of Dubai have been well served.

Whether it’s the Metro, the emirate’s bus network, its water taxis and the thousands of regular taxis that ply its roads every day, Dubai has a public transport matrix that rivals any world-class city anywhere around the globe. And when it comes to thinking of the future — being innovative, and ensuring that the high stands of public transport are not only enhanced but also enriched by technological innovations — the RTA is a leader.

Who would have thought that within just a few years, the RTA will be regulating pilotless aerial vehicles to whisk you to anywhere in the city, or that the road test taken by drivers will be automated. When passengers land at Dubai’s airports, they will ride in Tesla electric limousines to their destinations? These are developments and innovations that are being worked on now, and will be with us soon.

Road safety is of paramount importance — and new technologies will make pedestrian crossings brighter and safer. Passengers riding the Metro will be able to shop and ride, gaining time multi-tasking to ease our busy lives. And for the thousands who travel between Dubai and Sharjah twice daily as part of their working routines, there are improvements and innovations on the way, changes that will reduce congestion in the corridors between the two emirates by 40 per cent. Together, these changes will ensure Dubai keeps moving. And the RTA is the driver in these innovations.