Precautions help minimise fire risk and save lives

As a new fire safety code takes effect, it is crucial that building owners and residents adhere to the rules

A new UAE Fire and Safety code has taken effect, aiming to curb the number of fires in the country. This is a crucial step given the increasing construction activity and the number of skyscrapers and high-rise buildings.

We have witnessed a number of fires over the past several years and the cladding of buildings has come into question — that they were flammable, allowing fires to spread quickly through the floors, causing damage to property and inconveniencing the lives of hundreds. While no cladding can retard fires, the authorities have said the new regulations will ensure that flammability is as close to zero as possible. Under the code, new buildings will have to install such cladding while older buildings will have to replace their cladding when maintenance time comes around. Older buildings have no deadline to adhere to the new code governing cladding but authorities have made it clear they will have to be replaced during maintenance.

It is the responsibility of high-rise owners to ensure that they do so because members of society must cooperate with the authorities to safeguard residents. Providing safety is not the duty of the authorities alone. There are about a thousand towers across the UAE believed to be covered in older cladding panels. Fines for violations range between Dh500 and Dh50,000 under the new code. Summer usually sees a higher number of blazes, with fires spreading quickly because of the hot temperatures. Maintenance is extremely important to prevent the outbreak of these fires. Residents and building owners must follow safety precautions and complete maintenance work. A fire safety code will help curb blazes, but taking adequate precautions will help prevent them, saving money and ensuring the safety of lives.